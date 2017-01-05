Zahara is reportedly suing True Love for R3m

Another celebrity is suing True love magazine. In a development, an unidentified member of Zahara’s legal team confirmed that she will be pursuing the law suit under defamation of character. The ‘Loliwe’ hitmaker, who is featured on the January 2017 cover of the once revered magazine shared her disapproval of the headline on social media.

The publication, which has had a lot of controversy in 2016, has left Zahara disappointed and she is reportedly suing for R3 million. The headline reads: “Zahara: marriage, drugs and selling records.” This has left the award-winning singer unhappy.

The singer threatened to take legal action because of a misleading cover line but True Love did not immediately respond to her threat. It was later reported that they (True Love) stand by their cover and will not apologise.

She took to Instagram to slam True Love. In a long post, Zahara wrote: “I honestly hope this is a sick joke from @truelovemagazine, how dare they put this type of headline on their cover! Why associate me with drugs?!”

She said in reports, “It’s misleading because when you read inside the magazine, in the article there is nothing about drugs. They show everything including exclusive pictures of me and then outside because they want to make sales they then put drugs as a headline.”

A few months ago the publication came under fire after radio personality Lerato kganyago expressed her disappointment in her cover. The image used apparently made her “unrecognizable”. The magazine responded by posting untouched pictures of Lerato from the shoot, which some people felt was unnecessary. IOL