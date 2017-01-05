All set for CAF awards

Top music acts from different parts of the African continent have been lined up to entertain guests, VIPs and members of the football community at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Gala which are on tonight at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

Prominent on the list is afro-beat musician and son of the late Fela-Anikulapo Kuti, Femi Kuti. Kuti who started his own Positive Force band in 1986 is renowned for a percussive blend of jazz and funk to his music.

He has established himself as a true afro-beat legend with his own unique style and one of his most explosive tracks is ‘Beng, Beng, Beng’.

Others are Nigerian recording artiste, dancer, songwriter, and performer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly called Flavour N’abania.

Flavour is known across Africa and the rest of the world for his massive club banger, ‘Nwa Baby’.

He is expected to enliven the hall with his scintillating dance steps and flawless delivery.

Also due to perform is Diamond Platinumz, a Bongo Flava recording artiste and singer from Tanzania.

Best known for his hit song ‘Number One’ which kept him on top of the chart for a long period, he is very influential among his fans and is said to be the most loved and decorated Tanzanian artiste at the moment.

Similarly billed to perform at the event is Nigerian singing sensation and Glo Ambassador, Omawumi.

The crooner has released many hit tracks including ‘Megbele’ and ‘If you ask me’.

Other acts billed to perform at the show include the South African group, Muffinz who have unleashed their beautiful world of eclectic soul music on the South African public.

On the bill also is Yemi Alade, a Nigerian Afro-pop singer who made her musical debut in an all-girl group called Noty Spices in 2005, but became famous with the ‘Johnny’ track.

All these artistes will be joined by the duo of Nigeria’s top Disc Jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, who will delight the guests with good music and ace comedian Gordons who will treat guests to good comedy at the ‘Meet and Greet session’ and also during the awards gala.

Meanwhile, CAF President Issa Hayatou arrived in Abuja yesterday morning and was welcomed on arrival by CAF first Vice President, Almamy Kabele Camara, CAF Executive Committee member Adoum Djibrine, Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick and officials of Globacom, sponsors of the Awards Gala.

Warriors midfielder Khama Billiat is favourite to lift the African Footballer of the Year for those players plying their trade on the continent.

Billiat is already in Abuja having been excused from the Warriors camp to enable him to attend what promises to be a historic night for the South African Premiership Player of the year and Zimbabwean football at large. cafonline.com