New date for Miss Tourism prize giving ceremony

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe winners are going to receive their prizes tomorrow, just after the Queen- Ashley Morgen returns from Malaysia.

Morgen who was in the Asian country for the Miss Tourism International contest where she made it into the top 10 of the competition was expected back home yesterday.

Now, the Queen has her eyes set on the $20 000 cash prize and car she was promised after winning the local contest last year.

Also among her prizes are a trip to the United States of America and a hamper of cosmetics.

Her first princess Nonhlanhla Dube won $10 000 and a holiday trip to China with second princess Shirley-Ann Lindsay pocketing $5 000.

All contestants who made it into the top 10 of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe are also set to receive $1 000 each.

“We’ve tentatively set the date for January 6. We’d spoken to the anchor sponsor, Big Time Strategic Group and the chairman – Justice Maphosa had agreed to come over to Zimbabwe to hand over the prizes,” said MTZ spokesperson, Alson Darikayi.

He said they had received the winners’ prizes from the First Lady – Dr Grace Mugabe who sponsored the Queen’s cash prize and Big Time adding that people should not doubt them.

“The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Big Time Strategic Group transferred all the money that they had promised immediately after the show ended. What we’ve just been waiting for is the perfect moment to give the winners their prizes,” said Darikayi.

Morgen and her two princesses are expected to commence their national duties this week.

“After the prize giving, it’ll be time to get down to business as Ashley will be working on marketing Zimbabwe as a tourist destination alongside various stakeholders in the tourism sector. Her first princess Nonhlanhla is Miss Agro Tourism and will be working on her portfolio as well as Shirley-Anne who is Miss City Tourism.” The Chronicle