‘Jub Jub’ and Tshabalala out on parole

By Sihle Manda | IOL |

Fallen from grace rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is, as of today, a free man.

This is after he and Themba Tshabalala were placed on parole five years into their culpable homicide sentence.

Jub Jub and Tshabalala were in 2012 convicted of killing four school children during a drag racing accident in 2010.

The pair were initially each sentenced to 20 years in prison but their sentences were reduced to eight after the murder conviction ruling was overturned to culpable homicide in 2014.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement on Thursday morning that the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs) of Leeuwkop and Baviaanspoort had approved the parole. It is effective today.

“Both parolees, classified as first-time offenders with a positive support system are placed on parole in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum periods of sentence that must be served before consideration may be given to possible placement,” the department said.

They had served four years, one month and one day behind bars.

“They participated in relevant correctional programmes and were further assessed by our special services experts, which amongst others include, social workers and phycologists in order to determine their suitability for parole placement,” the department said.

Jub Jub and Tshabalala will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, “whereby they must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires”.

“South Africa has opted for a progressive parole system that is based on international best practice. It allows for independent decision-making by CSPBs, and in certain cases allows for the involvement of other role-players including representatives of the South African Police, the Department of Justice and even victims. In the case of lifers, it is the Minister of Correctional Services who takes the final decision to grant or decline parole. Offenders released on parole are supervised throughout their parole period,” the department added.

The department added that the families of the victims had been invited and some participated in the deliberations of Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards.

“It is important to note that parole forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour and includes the continuation of programmes aimed at reintegration whilst in the system of community corrections.”