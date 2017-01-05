Fear no ‘BIG’ names: Ronald

By Fungai Muderere

Former senior national team creative midfielder Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda has challenged Callisto Pasuwa’s band of Warriors not to be intimidated by ‘big’ names in other African teams ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations showcase in Gabon.

The biennial African soccer extravaganza runs from January 14 to February 5 and Zimbabwe are in Group B with powerhouses Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal.

“The boys should go out there and be real soldiers because this is Africa’s biggest tournament. They need not to fear any names because there are a lot of other African players who deserve to be playing in bigger leagues, but have not got the chance. I believe Pasuwa’s boys can match players from Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal man for man,” said Sibanda, one of the best ball distributors ever produced in the country.

Sibanda was part of the history-making Warriors team that secured the nation’s debut Afcon ticket in 2004 with the likes of Dazzy Kapenya, Tapuwa Kapini, Agent Sawu, the late Adam Ndlovu and Bekithemba Ndlovu who were captained by the legendary Peter Ndlovu.

The Warriors return to the Afcon for the third time hoping to shrug off their minnows’ tag after failing to make it beyond the group stages in their 2004 and 2006 appearances.

The for AmaZulu, Zimbabwe Saints and Dynamos midfield maestro also reckoned that while the Willard Katsande captained Warriors need to stay focused, Zifa should also consider rewarding them well.

“The job needs to be done in Gabon. The players need to stay focused on the mission and it’s all not about money. However, these boys have families to feed and as such Zifa should consider rewarding them deservedly. They have done the nation proud so they deserve to be treated like kings,” he said.

The nation will be pinning its hopes on players like Belgium-based striker Knowledge Musona, the leading scorer at topflight side KV Oostende, and South African-based Khama Billiat, who had a brilliant season at Mamelodi Sundowns, winning the Caf Champions League.

Zimbabwe are ranked 102 in the world and 29 in Africa, and won four of their six Afcon qualifiers despite being dogged by financial woes.

Meanwhile, Zifa yesterday deferred the announcement of the final 23-member Warriors’ squad to today.

Caf’s deadline for submission of squads was yesterday and the Warriors’ technical team has already decided on its final 23 players that they submitted to Caf.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela indicated that the final list would be presented to the nation at a press conference today.

He said allegations against the association in relation to the Warriors’ preparations would also be addressed at the press conference. The Chronicle