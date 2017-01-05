A Buckingham Palace guard ‘nearly shot’ the Queen by accident

By Jen Mills | Metro |
A former guard at Buckingham Palace has revealed he ‘nearly shot’ the Queen once, when she went for a late night walk around the palace grounds.
Her Majesty had gone for a stroll at around 3am as she couldn’t sleep, the unnamed soldier said.
According to The Times’s diary column, he thought he he had come across an intruder and shouted: ‘Who’s that?’
To his surprise it was the Queen.
‘Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you’, the newspaper reported he blurted out.
The Queen, who apparently likes to go for a stroll when she cannot sleep, was said to have responded: ‘That’s quite all right.
‘Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.’
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.