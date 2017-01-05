Beer drink murder suspect found hanging

By Whinsley Masara

A man who was on the run for allegedly killing his friend following a dispute while they were drinking beer at Fort Rixon has committed suicide by hanging. Mandla Msipha, allegedly stabbed his friend, Jealous Ngwenya (35) on Sunday and then fled, only to be found hanging on Tuesday morning at a farm in Fort Rixon.

Msipha, allegedly stabbed Ngwenya on Sunday at around 8 PM, but reasons behind the alleged stabbing have not yet been established.

The stabbing incident occurred at Shangagwe Business Centre in Fort Rixon. Ngwenya died upon admission at Gweru General Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said: “Msipha was found hanging on a tree at an undisclosed farm in Fort Rixon on Tuesday morning. Investigations into both cases are underway.”

A witness, Mr Mla Dube said Msipha and Ngwenya seemed to have been in good books as they drank beer at a local bar on Sunday.

“The two men were friends but I cannot say who was buying beer on that particular day. They started arguing after Msipha demanded that Ngwenya should buy him more beer. Msipha drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Jealous in the chest,” he said.

Mr Dube said Ngwenya fell to the ground, bleeding profusely and Msipha fled.

“The two didn’t fight but Msipha just stabbed his friend. Probably he was drunk or they had some unknown grudges that we were not aware of.” The Chronicle