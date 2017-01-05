Army chief declares ‘unflinching loyalty’ for Jammeh

Gambia’s Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant- General Ousman Badgie, says President Yahya Jammeh has the “unflinching loyalty and support” of the army.

“May I please seize this opportunity to also renew to Your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of The Gambia Armed Forces to Your Excellency, the Government and People of The Gambia,” Badgie’s New Year congratulatory message published in the pro-government Observer newspaper read.

“Please permit me to commend you for your demonstrated personal commitment to The Gambia Armed Forces which is guided by your vision of making The Gambia Armed Forces not only as one of the most developed armies but that which is second to none in the world,” he added.

This is the latest twist to the political crisis that has arisen from the December 1 polls which Jammeh lost, conceded defeat before backtracking from his earlier position. The Herald