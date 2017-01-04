Woman, 78, says her good health is down to eating two kilos of sand every day

By Rob Waugh | Metro |

A woman who has stuffed her mouth with two kilos of sand and gravel every day for six decades says her unusual diet has kept her healthy.

Kusma Vati, 78, spends hours shovelling sand into her mouth every day, and likes to chew on the walls of her own house.

Kusma said: ‘I have been eating sand and gravel for around 63 years now, I love eating them and I don’t think they have any harmful effects.

‘I haven’t suffered any problems in my stomach and mouth and my teeth are absolutely fine- if anything it’s made them tougher. I can bite into the hardest stone without a problem.’

Kusma says the that she has never seen a doctor down to her daily 2kg of sand.

Kusma said: ‘I have never seen a doctor because there has just been no need, for as long as I can remember I’ve felt perfectly fine.

‘I started eating sand at the age of 15 and I had a bad stomach ache but that didn’t last long and now it feels like all this is very normal to me.

‘I feel as though the minerals in the sand give me the energy to work in the crop fields.’

Kusma’s grandchildren are now begging her to give up the peculiar habit but she cannot understand why.

She said: ‘My grandchildren insist I get medical help to get rid of this addiction but I see no need for it.

‘I am healthy and fit all thanks to sand.’