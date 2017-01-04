Rev Chivaviro in retirement U-Turn

By Bongani Ndlovu

When Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro announced that he was retiring from music last year, there was an outcry from fans as they thought they would no longer see the Ebenezer hit-maker in action.

However, the gospel musician has performed an about turn.

Rev Chivaviro had decided to call it quits last month to focus on his ministering commitments at Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists.

Now, after consultations with God and the outcry from his followers, he said, he has decided to bounce back.

“I’m no longer retiring from music as I’ve listened to the fans and most importantly God. It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve prayed about it and made the decision to continue with my music career,” said Rev Chivaviro.

He said he was now looking for ways to balance his ministerial calling and music.

“We’re working on plans to balance the two. I believe by God’s grace, it’ll all work out. It might mean slowing down on some programmes as we might not release an album annually as before, but what’s important is that we’re back in the mix.

“More songs and shows are coming as well as music ministration events.”

Reflecting on his music career, Rev Chivaviro said 2016 was one of his best years as he managed to release two albums.

“Last year was one of our best years ever, if not the best. We managed to release two albums Mhepo Inoperekedza and Tsitsi Dzake Ihuru which both did well on the market.

“We also managed to release a DVD album for Mhepo which has proved to be the most popular for us, with people appreciating its quality too. Other than that, we’d five nominations at awards held in South Africa, winning the Best African Collaboration at the Trumpet Africa Gospel Music Awards and the Best of Africa at the SABC Crown Gospel Awards,” said Rev Chivaviro. The Chronicle