Man arrested after firecracker injures son

By Thandeka Moyo

Police have arrested a man from Pumula North in Bulawayo for allegedly injuring his son (6) with firecrackers on New Year’s Eve.

The man’s arrest came after police warned against the illegal use of firecrackers to celebrate the dawn of a new year.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the man was arrested on New Year’s Day.

“We arrested a Pumula North man who burnt his child while using firecrackers. We do not have the full details for now,” she said.

Ahead of New Year’s Day, Inspector Simango warned people against using firecrackers saying those who break the law would be arrested. In a statement, she said the use of firecrackers was prohibited as it constituted criminal nuisance.

Insp Simango said those who want to use them must first seek permission from the police, the city council and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

She said some people have previously been injured due to the use of firecrackers.

“We are appealing to members of the public to desist from setting off firecrackers, on, during and after the New Year’s Eve. Firecrackers cause confusion, anxiety and fear into the lives of animals, causing many to run away from their homes into the streets, which is dangerous to members of the public as they can get injured due to bites and accidents,” said Insp Simango in her statement.

Despite police saying clearance was needed first before handling firecrackers as they can prove to be a danger if used improperly, many people used them without permission.

Vendors and shops made brisk business as people could be seen buying the firecrackers. The Chronicle