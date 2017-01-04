Janet Jackson gives birth to her first child at 50

By Ann Lee | Metro |

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child.

The singer gave birth to their son Eissa Al Mana today.

Her representative told People magazine: ‘Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.

Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.

The 50-year-old has been keeping a low profile during her pregnancy but did resurface on social media in November to reassure fans.

She said: ‘Hey you guys.. It’s been awhile.. but I’m still listening.. I feel your love and prayers.. Thank you.. and I’m doing well.’

Janet only confirmed she was expecting in October.

Congrats, guys!