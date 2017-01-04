Illness on stage drama for Soul Jah Love

Soul Jah Love’s never-say-die attitude saw revellers in the United Kingdom partying the New Year’s Eve night away while he performed writhing in pain.

The “Ndini Uya Uya” singer soldiered on despite his diabetic condition that is threatening to cut short his active stage performances after an ulcer-like growth developed on his leg.

A female fan who attended one of Soul Jah Love’s gigs in Dunstable posted a video of the Conquering Family boss struggling to stand on his feet.

Dressed in his trademark jacket and a fedora – Soul Jah Love whipped fans into a frenzy but he looked frail and in excruciating pain.

And if there was anything he looked forward to, it must have been an abrupt end to the concert.

He later performed while seated after throwing away his walking stick. There was no drinking water on stage in case he chokes while singing.

The tour came hot on the heels of his much hyped visit to PHD Ministries where he reportedly got healed of his diabetes by Prophet Walter Magaya.

One wonders whether or not Soul Jah Love was on his way to recovery considering that he appeared sick.

A good number of his fans were of the idea that he takes a break until he fully recovers. The Chronicle