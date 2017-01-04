By Helen Kadirire

Water from boreholes in Harare must be tested as it could be contaminated, Health minister David Parirenyatwa warned.

This comes as a typhoid outbreak has hit the high density suburb of Mbare and has so far claimed two lives while many others are being treated after drinking water from a contaminated borehole.

Parirenyatwa yesterday said government and the Harare City Council (HCC) were working together to avert the spread of the highly communicable disease.

“People should be wary that all borehole water could be contaminated. As such, every borehole in Harare should be tested so that people avoid drinking contaminated water,” he said.

He added that the borehole responsible for the typhoid outbreak in Mbare has since been decommissioned.

Parirenyatwa said authorities should follow the practice in most communal areas where boreholes were regularly tested for any bacteria or contamination.

The minister also added that because of the outbreak, people should now boil all their water regardless of the source.

HCC health services director Prosper Chonzi said since October 31 last year, there have been 126 reported cases of typhoid and 12 confirmed incidents.

Chonzi said of the 12, six are men and the other six are women who tested positive for the salmonella typhi bacteria.

He also said that to manage the disease, the city works department had deployed gangs to de-block sewer pipes and repair water bursts.

Chonzi said the city was also dedicating water supply to the high density suburb to avoid a continued spread of the disease.

“We hope that this is not just a reaction to the outbreak but will continue to all other suburbs.

“Because the disease is still in its incubation period we have enough drugs to deal with the first few cases but if they increase we will need the ministry of Health to assist,” Chonzi said. Daily News