Zhakata wins big at Coke Radio Zim Top 50

Leonard Zhakata proved to be a force to reckon with after his songs made Top 3 of the Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50.

On first position was song – Madam Boss ft Sulu and Progress Chipfumo which garnered 104 046 votes.

Zvine Mwaka was second with 89 663 votes followed by Mwoyo Wekutenda with 62 272 votes.

Alick Macheso, closely followed Zhakata with his three songs, Gungwa, Wandirangaridza and Mudemude from his latest offering – Tsoka Dzerwendo making the Top 6.

Completing the Top 10 were Saina’s Pinjisi’s at position seven, Blessing Shumba’s Matatenda, Jefta Muchini’s Chihera and Fungisai ft Killer T’s Vanondibatirana.

On the Coca-Cola Top 50 ZTV show, Jah Prayzah’s hit with Diamond Platnumz – Watora Mari came out tops while Tytan and Ammara’s Mukoko took second position.

On third position was Ex Q and Ammara with track Bhachura.

Winky D’s Disappear was on fourth position with Trevor Dongo’s Shoko Rerudo taking fifth position.

Completing the Top 10 were Jah Prayzah’s Mudhara Vachauya, Takura’s Zino Irema, Andy Muridzo’s Dherira, Lamont Chitepo’s Maiwe and Freeman’s Interview.

For taking all top 3 slots, Zhakata is set to be awarded with $6 000.

Jah Prayzah will receive $2 500 for taking first position on the TV competition while Tytan and Ammara will get $2 000.

Ex Q and Ammara will be given $1 500.

Followers of the two shows have not been left out as those who predicted the Top 5 winners accurately will be given prizes.

Nineteen people predicted the Top 5 radio winners in their correct order while three predicted TV winners.

A Delta Beverages spokesperson said a date was yet to be set for the winners’ prize giving ceremony though it will be sometime this month.

He said Zhakata had made history by being the first local musician to have three of his songs make top three on the Coca-Cola Top 50 chart show.

“Over the years, artistes such as Jah Prayzah and Macheso have had two of their songs making top three and Zhakata is the first to scoop all three prizes of the competition,” said the spokesperson.

Coca Cola said it was happy with its partnership with Radio Zimbabwe and would continue supporting local music.

“For more than 20 years, we’ve been conducting these competitions to support local talent and we’re content as we’re trying to link Coca Cola with the people, hence our continued partnership with leading national radio station – Radio Zimbabwe.

“The relationship has been there for a long time and the result has been good.” The Chronicle