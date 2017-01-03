Wedding bells for pregnant MisRed

Vivacious radio and TV personality, MisRed (real name Samantha Mussa) is officially off the market.

MisRed, a ZiFM Stereo presenter and Coke on the Beat host who always leaves tongues wagging whenever she appears in public has over the years managed to keep her love life a secret, although, speculation as to who she was dating was the order of the day.

It was the expensive rock which she started donning recently on her ring finger that sold her out as it became apparent that someone had stolen her heart.

Quizzed about the ring, MisRed who is fresh from a baecation in the UK where her lover is resident confirmed that she was engaged.

“God blessed me with a good friend more than five years ago and we’ve been at it ever since then,” said Misred.

“We were together before I got into the media space so he knows me very well away from the ‘Misred persona’. I’ve always kept a low profile about my relationship because it’s a very private thing for me.

“He never chose to be in the public eye and I want to respect that.”

MisRed who got engaged last year – probably during the baecation – to a man only referred to as Phil, said a wedding was well in order.

“Preparations for the wedding slated for early 2017 are already underway and we’ll reveal more details as the day draws closer. Let me hasten to say that marriage is not something I was rushing for, so best believe this decision took a lot of thought.

“I always tell him I’m very lucky because I found a patient, kind, and loving man in him. He’s been supportive throughout. Like any normal couple, we go through our fair share of drama, but our hearts always lead right back to each other.”

As if the marriage and wedding bit is not enough, the mother of one and philanthropist who is working on the #HalfAMillionPads (providing sanitary pads to less privileged girls) initiative with GirlsRUS, is also expecting a baby.

“Being pregnant comes with a lot of emotions. I’m scared, but excited at the same time because it’s a huge blessing that can never be taken for granted.

“On the other hand, it’s really long overdue because my daughter who is seven years now has really been on my case about a little sibling. So not only will the child be a blessing to me and my partner, but to my family as a whole.”

On how the two had managed to keep their relationship afloat considering the long distance – MisRed said: “I think it’s really been him. He’s been the glue that has made us stick together.

“He’s really a patient, loving and caring individual who has helped build me as an individual and as a partner.”

“He may be based outside the country, but when things are in sync, no place is too far for any relationship. We make time, he comes here, I go there, but I always emphasise, making time is important.” The Herald