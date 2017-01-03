Police dog nightmare at Kalawa Homecoming

By Lungelo Ndhlovu

While some Bulawayo party lovers, who attended the annual Home Coming party at Queens Sports Club last year were left begging for more, others had a nightmarish experience after police dogs left them with scars they will never forget for the rest of their lives.

Thousands of music lovers thronged Queens Sports Club and as it has become the norm at the general tickets section, there was a lot of pushing and shoving as revellers jostled to enter the venue.

Police with menacing dogs were on patrol trying to control the hundreds at the gate along Harare Road and a Chronicle Showbiz crew witnessed a number of people being mauled by police dogs.

One of them, Sonerai Majoni said he never enjoyed the party because he ended up nursing his wounds in hospital after police deliberately set a dog on him.

“I was in the queue for about 30 minutes. I was just standing there; wanting to see what’s taking place. As a person who wanted to be orderly I joined the long queue and I was very far from people who were pushing and shoving.

“Suddenly a policeman with a dog came and just let loose his dog and it bit me on the leg. Imagine out of all the people the dog bit me for no reason. I want to sue this policeman,” said a fuming Majoni.

Prosper Mapanga who witnessed the incident said the police treated people like animals.

“This guy was just standing there in the queue and wasn’t even disturbing anyone. The policeman just let loose his dog and it bit him on the leg. He wasn’t the only one bitten,” said Mapanga. The Chronicle