No-one can argue with results – Lessons from Zhakata for opposition

By Patson Dzamara

It is a public secret that Leonard Zhakata (Lkzee) is my top favourite musician even though I am a music junkie.

In an unprecedented way, Lkzee was number 1, 2 & 3 on Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50 songs of the year. Of course, some people feel he doesn’t deserve that but it is imperative to note a few things.

First and foremost, anyone from anywhere was free to vote for the songs of their choice. People voted and yes indeed Lkzee was the monumental winner.

At the same time it is also important to note that Radio Zimbabwe is the biggest radio station in Zimbabwe with the widest reach. As such it certainly represents a good enough specimen of the national sentiment.

Secondly and most importantly, it is critical to note that even though Lkzee is not loud and rumbustious like most musicians he still has a strong following. His support base is proved by the results.

For instance, Jah Prayzah is touted as the man of the moment but he only got slightly over 5000 votes whereas Zhakata got over 100 000 votes.

What can’t be disputed is the fact that indeed Jah Prayzah has proved his mettle and he is riding high but that has not transmuted in numbers in this particular case. This is a good case study for political and leadership students.

Zhakata doesn’t even post on social media that much but he has proved the importance of consistency and grassroots support.

By the way, even last year Zhakata’s Dhonza Makomborero was number 1 too.

As we head towards the crunch elections in 2018, we can certainly draw some lessons from this.

ZANU PF doesn’t at all rely on social media. It relies on its massive and deeply entrenched structures. Like or hate it, ZANU PF is a well oiled and resourced machine whose support base is well regimented.

They don’t make all the noise we make on social media but they work on their structures at times using unorthodox means. The bottomline is that we must accept the fact that Zimbabwean politics is not done on social media.

What we do on social media is just a minute catalyst. We must never get fooled by likes. Social media hits are just but that, nothing more, nothing less. If we do not work hard on the ground, ZANU PF is going to win resoundingly in 2018 without even engaging in ‘ballot box’ rigging.

When that happens, of course, we will feel robbed just like some people are feeling right now after Zhakata’s feat.

Ladies and gentlemen, no-one can argue with results. They are stubborn but they are worked for. Victory is not accidental, it’s a product of strategy and hard work.

On that note, I say makorokoto Baba VaChamu naKanotonga, mugoni vebasa, mu giant pamunyati, mutunga dzose, Leonard Zhakata. Madadisa mudhara and u gave us a good lesson.