Former student leader Paul Chimhosva dies in South Africa

Former University of Zimbabwe SRC president Paul Chimhosva has died in South Africa according to online reports.

Chimhosva shot to prominence in 1990-1 after leading several demonstrations at the UZ that resulted in the university being closed for several months.

Although details are still sketchy its being reported he collapsed early in the morning at his home in South Africa but died on his way to being taken to the hospital.

At the time of his death he was working for Exxaro Resources in South Africa, having completed a Bsc Mechanical Engineering degree at Wits University.

He is survived by one child.

  • Aah not the demagogue

  • Terrible loss
    MHDSRIP

  • Nezvikosha

    Bsc mechanical engineering at Wits University? Get your facts right before rushing to print. So u think at UZ where he became SRC president he was doing A’levels? Or Access to Engineering? Lol! A brilliant student leader, easy going fellow. May his soul rest in peace!

    • Cyber Mujibha

      Yes PRC completed his degree at Wits as he was expelled from UZ in 1992 and went on to complete his Mechanical Engineering Degree @ Wits. The paper is correct 100% on this one.