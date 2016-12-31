‘Bulawayo fans better off without Babes’

In life everything happens for a reason.

The vivacious Babes Wodumo could not make it to Bulawayo but it has emerged that Bulawayo music lovers were better off without her given her behaviour at the Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival in East London.

According to a report from TimesLive, the drama between the SA festival organisers and the singer became public after Babes accused event founder — Nomahlubi Mazwai of verbally abusing her after she pitched at the show venue late.

To their defence, organisers said babes missed her call time, insisted on a bath even though she was late and then refused to perform when she arrived at the venue.

En route to the stadium, Babes Wodumo made a demand to our artiste manager, Sharif Baker to go to her hotel to take a bath.

This was rejected as she had to get on stage immediately as the Venue Operations Committee had resolved to switch off the music at the venue by 4:30Am.

“On arrival at the venue at 3AM, Babes Wodumo refused to perform,” reads part of a statement issued by the festival organisers.

Babes who was the closing act — a slot usually left for the headline act — further caused a stir when she walked onto the stage and just stood there, not showing off her usual signature dance moves. A video clip of her performance has gone viral leaving many disappointed by her actions.

It is now getting clearer that Babes — an artiste who has issued more apologies than deliverances — may have not missed her flight to Zimbabwe as she may have chosen not to travel, judging by her attitude. The Chronicle