ThisFlag Evan Mawarire made us love our country and flag again

By Nothando Bhila

#ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire has been called all sorts of names, most of which are rather more negative of late especially after he left for the United States Of America. We are all aware of what happened, but this article is enmeshed in bringing out the diamond in the ore that may have been missed.

Growing up I would hear Zimbabwe being said to be a land of milk and honey, of course this was until the devastating economic crunch we experienced in 2007-2008 where inflation rate was beyond alarming and went beyond 200%.

In my opinion, it this phase that the general perception of the brand Zimbabwe by the citizenry took a sharp nose dive. In all this, my love for Zimbabwe remained unshaken, opportunities to leave the country had risen too, but I had turned them down.

I was very much concerned whether my fellow Zimbabweans would ever speak positively about Zimbabwe again because if we are to re-build Zimbabwe, a positive attitude is a must to reach our desired altitude.

And then it happened, courtesy of Pastor Evan Mawarire. The love for My Beloved Zimbabwe was resuscitated. There were Zimbabwean Flags being carried around, not by tourists who had come to visit the country or on souvenirs they would carry back to their home countries, but by the very custodians of this great nation Zimbabwe.

Yes, Pastor Evan Mawarire’s Zimbabwe brand resuscitation did not change the status quo of the economy but it sure did set the foundation by the renewal of our minds as Zimbabweans to love our country as it is.

In order for other states in the international arena to “Buy Zimbabwe”, we have to first buy it ourselves. How can we export Zimbabwe if we ourselves cannot contain it, but instead bite the hand that feeds us. I watched with admiration how after the several black shootings in America, the citizens did not swear at their country, but simply condemned these ruthless actions and still stood by their country.

It has always been easy for us Zimbabweans to promote and be proud of the culture and flags of other states at the expense of our very own when they do not do the same with ours in their countries. The very thing that Super Powers want us to do so that they forever rule over us.

I remember the American flag durack era, in some cases matching with the T-shirt if not shoes. Today America’s biggest export is said to be its culture and I am sure we have played a part in this American victory and soon afterwards we cry foul that no one likes our product.

Indeed, the main argument has always been the need to improve on the quality of our goods. While we work on this element, like one musician sang “ Hukama hawugezwe nesipo setsvina”. Hukama hwedu ne Zimbabwe hawufi hwakapera and Pastor Evan Mawarire reminded us of this whether we approve of his method or not.

The Nigerian dress code has been given the accolade of “African Attire”. To date I have not come across the African Union convention to this effect, neither have I seen a clause in the African Union Charter to this effect. I believe it was the Nigerians obdurate stance to hold on to their dress code against all odds and international cultural influence that led to this recognition, the spill over effects of national pride.

It is not surprising therefore that their economy is now one of the fastest growing in Africa. Of the three crucial values of a state, religion, culture and language, they have strongly upheld their culture and language to achieve national interests. We as Zimbabweans could also take a leaf from our fellow African State on the beauty of patriotism.

Objectivity is imperative if we are to move forward as a nation, again a strength of super powers. They have mastered the art of being slow to speak and quick to listen. It is not about who is speaking, but what is being spoken and if it is worth listening to. If it is lucrative there is no need to waste time speaking further, but adaptation.

We also have to embrace the fact that as Zimbabweans we each have a role to play in the building of our nation. When one chews food in the mouth, the bolus formed by the tongue is passed on to the oesophagus for swallowing because the teeth have done their part.

We cannot expect the teeth nor the tip of the tongue to take the food to the stomach. However, when the food reaches the stomach, what is needed is absorbed and what is not needed excreted so that the entire system is not distorted and the ultimate goal of nourishing the body achieved without losing focus.

Perhaps in our criticism of Pastor Evan Mawarire we may have been overly harsh. Hail him for resuscitating positivity on the Brand Zimbabwe amongst nationals. Perhaps reviving our loyalty to Zimbabwe was the key role God sent him to play and in the end we expected him to go the whole nine yards for us.

Pastor Evan Mawarire, we do not know what God will do with you in future, but thank you for taking the lead in renewing our attitude about Zimbabwe and our emblem. An emblem we once associated with partisanship and rasta regalia yet we are equally custodians. A positive perception of Zimbabwe is important regardless of partisanship because it is the foundation necessary to build our economy together.