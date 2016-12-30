I am not a gold digger, as suggested – Vimbai Tanyanyiwa

By Vimbai Tanyanyiwa

I hereby write this letter to set the record straight on an article carried by the Daily News on 28 November headlined: Ex pursues lover, which I found to be defamatory and offensive as it was not what I gave the reporter during an interview.

The article insinuated I was a gold digger and was vindictive following the marriage to another woman by my ex- boyfriend.

First of all, I am not a gold digger and even if I were Stephen Chikotora is not rich and there was no need to even try to be an extortionist on a dried well.

Both I and my lawyers have been pushing for the same thing; my copy of our Non Disclosure Agreement.

My lawyers made it clear if that copy had not been delivered to their offices by the 18th of October 2016 at 16:00hrs they would consider it null & void and demand the remaining 3500 from the 5000 we had initially demanded. All we wanted was our copy! Not the money!

When the deadline passed, instead of serving them summons, I approached Law Society of Zimbabwe to handle it. And Law society of Zimbabwe wrote to him (ex boyfriend). That’s not gold digger behaviour!

While at the Law Society I was asked which complaint I sought to pursue: “The one about him being involved with me as his client” or just the one about copy of the Non Disclosure agreement. I made it clear it was about the copy of the agreement because I was not seeking to wreck or nullify his marriage because of what he had done to me.

I was comfortable with the payout & what we agreed on. I never tried to stop any wedding in vain: I reiterate I had already been paid the day before wedding at The Bride’s Pastor’s Office at AFM Sunningdale 3. I had no reason to show up at the wedding, I had already signed the Non Disclosure Agreement. So I never set foot there.

So I am not bitter or pursuing an ex-lover but pursuing legal issues to do with my ex- DIFFERENCE!

The article carried a wrong message and interpretation of the actual events. I have never called myself a socialite but people and websites refer to me as one.

The article passed off as slanderous and destabilised my work which involves very sensitive people. I hope you publish this article to clear the air and set the record straight.