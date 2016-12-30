Lacoste youths savage Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao

By Blessings Mashaya

Zanu PF youths linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa have savaged key members of the rival Generation 40 (G40) saying their “corrupt activities” must be declared a threat to national security.

In a scathing statement, Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP) national chairperson Tonderai Chidawa, who is also Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu) president, said the ruling Zanu PF party must arraign Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao before the disciplinary committee for relentlessly attacking Mnangagwa.

“We cannot be told that war veterans were fired from the party for insubordination and indiscipline because the worst form of indiscipline has been committed by Moyo who has been venting his rubbish on social platforms attacking VP Mnangagwa despite that the VP has never responded to him and the same goes for Patrick Zhuwao and Mandi Chimene.

“Why are they not being arraigned before the disciplinary committee? Does that mean VP is a political punch bag against whom anyone can say what they want without being disciplined?

“We challenge Zanu PF to inform all of us in the party whether it is allowed to say pasi ne (down with) Lacoste, or attack the VP with impunity, but the same cannot be said to his counterparts or G40 so that we all know.”

Efforts to obtain comment from Moyo, and Zhuwao were futile yesterday.

Speaking at the just-eneded Zanu PF conference in Masvingo, President Robert Mugabe slammed party officials abusing social media and the privately-owned media to discuss party issues.

“As a party we must speak with one voice. We must not settle our grievances through Twitter and those vana Facebook,” he said.

He said grievances were solved through party structures and not via social media and the so-called independent Press.

“Those which are urgent can be dealt with by the Central Committee. For goodness sake, it does not help to have newspapers intervene vana Day this, Day that.

Chidawa also took a swipe at Zanu PF saying the party was failing to act on corruption.

“This has made it easy for anyone to condemn the party as a grouping of corrupt gangsters and barons, Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) crooks and those in the Indigenisation ministry who confused broad-based empowerment drive as an opportunity to line the pockets of a rapacious power-hungry clique and a coterie of factional gangster whose understanding of the concept of people of Zimbabwe starts and ends among their biological families,” Chidawa said.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has waged an ambitious campaign against corruption, in which dozens of senior officials have been arraigned but none jailed, including the Higher and Tertiary Education minister.

Moyo and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa are being investigated by Zacc for allegedly abusing about $450 000 belonging to the Zimdef.

The fraud and corruption charges filed against Moyo, an alleged senior figure in the G40 faction of Zanu PF, have been accompanied by a scurrilous smear campaign against the minister in the State-run media, including repeated requests for his immediate arrest.

Zanu PF has set up a committee after Mugabe foiled Moyo’s arrest during a politburo meeting recently seeking to establish if there were “internal contradictions” in the ruling party regarding the graft probe.

The probe committee is chaired by Jacob Mudenda and also includes Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi, State Security minister Kembo Mohadi and Small to Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

Chidawa said Zhuwao and Moyo are acting like they are more superior in Zanu PF than others.

Zhuwao suggested recently that some of Mnangagwa’s supporters were allegedly using fear to try and impose the VP on Zanu PF supporters.

This was after war veterans had previously warned that if Mnangagwa did not succeed Mugabe, blood could be shed in the country.

“By the way, Zhuwao should just shut up because he himself cannot lecture us who can win elections in Zimbabwe and who cannot because he is a reject from Zvimba West constituency, he was defeated in the primary stages and same goes for Moyo, who lost in 2013 in a credibly contested election until he was bailed out by the MDC’s decision not to contest last year’s by-election.

“We also want to warn those who dramatically found themselves in the presidium to be very careful with statements they make in public because some of them they never tested any elections in their entire life time, not even at burial society level,” Chidawa said. Daily News