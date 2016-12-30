Britney Spears not dead: Sony says twitter account compromised

Sony Music has apologised to Britney Spears after hackers announced on Twitter that the pop star had died.

The corporation’s Sony Music Global account tweeted on Boxing Day that the star was “dead by accident”.

It included the hashtag “RIP Britney” with a crying emoji and caused a stir online, one day after the death of George Michael.

Another message, quickly removed and blamed on a cyber attack, simply said: “RIP Britney Spears, 1981-2016.!

The company said in a short statement: “”Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised.

“This has been rectified. Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

The Toxic singer’s manager Adam Leber told CNN that Ms Spears was “fine and well.”

He said: “There have been a few internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”

Bob Dylan’s account also appeared to fall foul of the hackers.

At around the same time as the Sony hoax, his account tweeted: “Rest in peace @britneyspears”

Hackers OurMine, a group which has been blamed for breaching accounts of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google boss Sundar Pichai, later claimed it had gained access to the Sony Music account.

It is not clear if the organisation was responsible for the Britney Spears messages. Evening Standard