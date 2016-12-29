Carlos Tevez now world’s highest paid player on £615,000 a week

Carlos Tevez has become the world’s highest paid player after joining Shanghai Shenhua in a £77million deal from Boca Juniors.

The former Manchester United and City striker has penned a two-year deal worth £31.5million-a-year with the Chinese Super League club.

The Argentinian club will also receive a £14million fee in the deal sealed just a few weeks after Carlitos was given an emotional send off in a 4-1 victory over Colon.

As Tevez made his way from the field of play at La Bombonera, he waved to supporters and even embraced a pitch invader who had dropped to his knees to worship the ex-Juventus hitman.

Young supporters were pictured holding up banners telling Tevez not to leave.

However, the money on offer in the Far East has proved too much for the 32-year-old to resist.

He’s set to earn £615,000-a-week in Shanghai – the city where Chelsea’s Brazilian playmaker Oscar will also reside after sealing his own mega-bucks move to Shanghai SIPG. Mirror