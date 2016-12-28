I’m back at the top table: Freeman

By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall star Freeman says being included in the Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) gig scheduled for Saturday, is yet more proof of a great 2016 he has had.

At the weekend gig, Freeman will share the stage with music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, fellow Zimdancehall star Killer T, rising songstress Tamy, award-winning hip-hop artiste Takura, Nutty O, Afro-fusion artistes Sam Dondo and Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora.

The Joina City singer is convinced that he is becoming a regular fixture in big concerts thanks to the success of his fifth studio album Mangoma Ihobho which contains hits such as Zvakaipa Itai Ndisiye.

“This year I worked very hard to enable myself to be part of Zimdancehall’s top table. What inspired me to up my game was the success of Killer T’s album Ngoma Ndaimba and Winky D’s Disappear which received overwhelming acceptance on the market.

“These two albums made me realise that I had to work hard to remain relevant and I’m happy because Mangoma Ihobho made music fans and promoters sit up and take notice,” Freeman, who is also known as HKD boss told the Daily News.

Freeman added that his success was earning him collaborations with artistes from other genres.

“This year I collaborated with ExQ on a hit called Jerusarema. This is my second hip-hop collaboration. Remember I did with Stunner a couple of years ago,” said the Bata Ruoko Rwangu singer.

Freeman’s manager, Watson Kafela, has attributed his charge’s change of fortunes to a number of strategies which include using a live band.

“Though we are not going to reveal our winning formula, we believe using a live band has played a big part in making us regain lost glory.

“It is not surprising that our success on stage and radio charts saw us being invited to perform in new places such as Canada this year. We have some fairly big deals which we clinched this year which will run into 2017,” said Kafela.

Meanwhile, Dee Nosh, a spokesperson for the organisers of the Fill Up Harare International Conference Centre —2 Kings Entertainment and Jah Prayzah’s JP Events — are optimistic that they will attract at least 5 000 music fans.

“We are very optimistic that we are going to fill up the HICC just like what happened last year. We have more artistes and more variety this year,” he said. Daily News