Uganda: 30 drown after boat carrying football team capsizes on Lake Albert

At least 30 people have drowned after a boat carrying a football team and their fans capsized on Lake Albert in Uganda, police say.

The overcrowded vessel was carrying some 45 people. Police say the boat became unbalanced when too many passengers moved to one side.

Nine deaths have been confirmed and 15 people have been rescued, reports say.

Boat accidents are fairly common on Lake Albert and in other parts of Africa.

Vessels are often packed with too many people and goods, and in a poor state.

Police commander John Rutagira told AFP news agency most passengers were drunk by the time they embarked on the boat.

The group, from Buliisa District, was on its way to a Christmas day football match in Hoima District, singing songs and blowing trumpets and whistles.

Fishermen have helped authorities on the rescue operation.

In November, 10 people drowned in Lake Albert on the country’s western shore.