MDC-T warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe

28
1651

By Christopher Mahove

The Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), led by former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, on Sunday warned of a humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe, saying an economic upturn for the country was highly unlikely given the macroeconomic instability.

A man holds old notes in front of people queueing for cash at a local bank during a demonstration against the new ‘bond notes’ that came into circulation this week in an attempt to ease chronic cash shortages, in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

MDC-T economic development secretary Tapiwa Mashakada said in his Christmas message to the nation that 2017 would be a “meltdown” year for the country.

“I think 2017 will be a meltdown year. We are going to see bond notes flooding the market and the withdrawal of the US [dollar] as a domestic legal tender,” he said.

Mashakada predicted the introduction of foreign currency rationing and the reintroduction of foreign currency accounts, adding the budget would remain in deficit.

“The budget deficit will worsen as the state will begin to roll-out patronage funds on projects to woo voters,” he said.

The former government of national unity economic development minister said voter registration and preparations for the 2018 polls would drain the economy and push inflation up to 10 percent by December 2017.

“There may be another humanitarian crisis as the state fails to provide basic social services. [Governing party] Zanu PF factionalism will reach crescendo levels rendering government dysfunctional.”

Mashakada said fuel and food shortages were likely as the nostro accounts gradually depleted.

“These are not far fetched scenarios unless something dramatic happens in the body politic that will bring back sanity and confidence.

“Unfortunately, Zanu PF is incapable of introducing economic reforms. In short, the economy will remain in its junk state in 2017,” he said. African News Agency

  • Siyana nesu Tsvangirai wskuda kufa iwe

  • Mazanu munedambudziko rekusada chokwadi

  • What h humanitarian crisis when a bumper harvest is more than certain

  • itonyarara hako ndiwe wakaunza nhamo muzimbabwe iwe chematama nevamwe vako

  • You are just warning us. What are you doing about it??

  • Hatisi pakutukana asi ngatitsvake panedambudziko veduwe

  • I thought for once MDCt will love their pple bt that’s expecting too much from a traitor.

  • Vanhu vaakuziva chikonzero chenhamo muZimbabwe moivhotera imbwa iyoyo inogadzirira vana wayo nhamo urayai Mdc matambudziko anobva apera nekuti nyika dzekunze dzinoshaya zvadzinoda muno As long as Mdc live we are going to suffer as it is an interest of the Britsh

  • Tikaera tauraya Mdc tapedza matambudziko enyika sezvo nyika dzekunze dzichiuraya Zim kubatsira Tsvangirai kuti awine maelection

  • ane hama yake yakafa from 2000 up to now nditsvangirai akakonzeresa nekuda kwemasanctions aakano kumbira kuti Zimbabwe itemerwe nevarungu saka zvako zvekuda kutaura zvekumama imbomira chematama

  • Morgan chikara cheZanu bobo anomuziva

  • Mazimba hapana aripo..hamupo saka mamai

  • MDC-T is always warning of impending crisis in Zimbabwe. Who needs such speechifying? I’m tired of it. Let’s see action.

  • Dai Tsvangirai Asipo,Our Country Was Going To Be A Better Country…………. . .. .

  • Chikumba

    Mashakada is right about the FX crisis which we are facing. What we are seeing now is just a tip of the iceberg with dollar withdrawals and outward payments increasingly difficult. What comes next is anyone’s guess. Mr Mashakada believes RBZ will re-introduce FCAs which, in effect, will complete our return back to the pre-US dollar error. Bottom line is, most of the dollars created in the banking system (represented by eletronic bank balances and the RTGS system) are fake and not backed by any real value, whether in US cash or US$ deposits in notro accounts. Getting real values out of these dollars is wishful thinking. Value will inevitably be lost whichever way we look at it. Cry my beloved country..

  • This guy just wants the worst for Zimbabwe. You never hear anything positive from him. Always selling a sad story.