Liverpool star Roberto Firmino arrested, charged with drink driving on Christmas Eve

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving after the Brazilian was pulled over on Christmas Eve.

The former Hoffenheim striker was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of December 24th, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Stoke City at Anfield on Tuesday but Firmino could miss the fixture as he’s set to appear in court later this week.

‘Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016,’ a spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo.

‘Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court [later this week].’ Metro.co.uk