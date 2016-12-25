Veteran kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza has cleared the air on a supposed fight between himself and Trompie’s Eugene Khoza at the funeral of the late Mandoza.

The pair made headlines in October when a Sunday Sun report claimed that they had got into an argument in front of mourners at Mandoza’s funeral and had caused a scene.

But when TshisaLIVE sat down with Doc Shebeleza a few weeks later‚ he explained that he was simply trying to calm Eugene down.

He said the problem came when program director Mzwakhe Mbuli changed a segment of the program.

“Look‚ there was an issue with the program. Mzwakhe was not supposed to call all of the kwaito artists to the stage.

He was supposed to announce a kwaito tribute and leave it. But he called everyone up and it was chaos. They had changed the whole thing. I am still very angry about that. Eugene was also upset by the program and how it turned out‚ and so I was alerted to his anger and simply went to calm him down‚” he explained.

Doc said that there was no beef between him and Eugene‚ and that Mandoza’s funeral had actually united the music fraternity.

“Mandoza’s funeral brought many of us (music veterans) together. Sure‚ we were friends before‚ but many of us hadn’t spoken in months. And‚ suddenly‚ me and the likes of Arthur (Mafokate)‚ Mdu (Masilela)‚ Oskido‚ TK and DJ

Sbu were just chilling. It was amazing. We are now having lunch together and reflecting on the past and future of the industry‚” he said.

In fact‚ Doc said that the veterans have discussed the need to rejuvenate the kwaito industry in tribute to Mandoza. Sowetan