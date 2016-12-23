In just a few months songstress Zahara will walk down the aisle and marry the man of her dreams. It will be the latest chapter in the couple’s “Cinderella story” and Zahara can’t wait.

Speaking to True Love magazine recently‚ Zahara said that her fiancé Amaza Ntshanga was her “first real boyfriend” and that she knew within a month of dating him that she was in love.

“How we run our relationship is based on love and knowing that he adores me and that I feel the same way. I’m aware of our Cinderella story.

“I’ve always wanted to be like my mum and sister who’ve only been with one man in their lives. I didn’t want to hop between relationships. Fortunately‚ God heard my prayers and I’m grateful for that‚” Zahara said.

Speaking about the rumours that have often surrounded her personal life‚ Zahara said that it upset Amaza. The singer recounted how she had once been hospitalised only for the media to report that she was in rehab. She said the reports made her man cry “because he knew the pain I had been in“.

Despite her fame‚ Zahara revealed that her man was not intimidated by her success‚ and was always supportive of her.

“He’s always giving me prep talks. ‘Do you know who you are? Do you know how big you are? Do you know how strong you are? Do you know how powerful your name is?’ he tells me that regularly‚” Zahara added. – Sowetan