Wayne Rooney offered £700,000-a-week to make Chinese Super League transfer

By Steve Bates | The Mirror – UK)

Wayne Rooney will be offered a staggering £700,000-a-week to turn his back on the Premier League and head for China next summer.

Two Chinese Super League clubs have Rooney back on their radar with the Manchester United and England captain no longer a guaranteed starter for club or country.

CSL clubs Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao – the richest club in China – and Beijing Guoan have targeted 31-year-old Rooney as the stellar signing to take Chinese football to the next level.

And they are stepping up efforts to raise the profile of the CSL with Chelsea star Oscar the latest name to join their growing list of stars with the Brazilian joining Shanghai SIPG in a £52 million deal worth £400,000 a week.

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez is also on his way to Shanghai Shenhua on a staggering £615,000-a-week.

But Rooney, who would cost around £10 million, will not quit United in the January window.

He stands just two goals away from breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time scoring record and is determined to pass that marker. Rooney is on 248 goals – one short of Charlton’s milestone which has stood for over 43 years.