UK Zim activists threaten, intimidate and bully Nick Mangwana

By Jean Gasho

I do not care that some Zimbabweans in the UK say I’m some Zanu PF agent, I’m not. Just because I do not agree with their way of doing things and choose to think for myself doesn’t make me Zanu PF. I am not a member of any political party in Zimbabwe neither am I a follower of any “political activism” of any sort. I am a woman who thinks alone and exercises my right to express my thoughts as a blogger, even if the mob attacks me.

Jean Gasho
Jean Gasho

May I also say to the UK Zim Activists that not all Zimbabweans who resides in the UK fled from Mugabe or his regime. I did not seek asylum in the UK and my life was never in any form of danger in Zimbabwe. So please do not assume that every Zimbabwean who is in the UK is here because of Zanu PF, just like they are millions of Britons living abroad in Australia, Spain, USA etc. Migrating doesn’t always mean you are “running”from the government or “running” for your life.

Now that I have got that out of the way, I will cut to the chase. I will not stand by and watch Zimbabweans in the UK, the so called “activists” who claim to fight oppression bully, harass, threaten and intimidate another human being. Yesterday Nick Mangwana, the UK Chairman for Zanu PF came under vicious attack by UK Zim opposition for travelling to Zimbabwe to attend a Zanu PF rally. I want to make it clear to UK  Zim activists that it is not a crime in the UK to support Zanu PF. Also Zanu PF members are not banned from entering or living in the UK. They also have the right and choice to live here  just like you. They also have the right to fly to Zimbabwe for Zanu PF rallies.

However according to the UK activists, Mangwana’s first crime was saying that he can go to Zimbabwe to vote whilst those in the UK don’t vote. According to the opposition in the UK, by saying this he was banning those in the diaspora from voting. Never mind that those accusing Nick of banning them from voting do not even have a political party to vote for.

They haven’t even announced their 2018 presidential candidates. All they know is recording video rants on social media and calling for demonstrations that no one bothers to turn up to. Right now Mugabe is the only presidential candidate in Zimbabwe who has announced his running in 2018.

Nick Mangwana’s second crime was saying that Evan Mawarire and Sten Zvorwadza are “nhubus” which means rebels or sell outs. Apparently it’s now a crime to say this. The irony is that Nick is being called worse names by the online trolls/followers of Mawarire and Zvorwadza.

I personally have been bullied, threatened and attacked by the followers of Evan Mawarire. Now strangely enough they are now accusing Mangwana of cyber bullying, talk about pot calling kettle black.

Mangwana has also been falsely accused of inciting violence. I listened to the video at least 5 times waiting for the part where violence is incited, unfortunately that part never came up.

The UK based activists went wild yesterday, with letters being written to the Home Office, British Prime Minister Theresa May and UK Metropolitan Police calling for Mangwana’s arrest. A Farai Maforimbo went as far as to start a petition  calling for Mangwana  to be deported because he allegedly incited violence and he is apparently a “terrorist”. So far nearly 500 people have signed the petition.

After being questioned by a few people who argued that there were no threats of violence or cyber bullying in the video, Maforimbo said Mangwana had used subliminal Zanu PF language so the threats are not direct but rather hidden. When I listened to the video I just heard a simple harmless shona message and if translated into simple English there was not even a single threat in what Mangwana said. The guy is simply advocating for the use of social media in diaspora to promote Zanu PF, which is not a crime neither is it cyber bullying or terrorism?

Are some of you “activists” on drugs or something because the level of delusion is getting out of hand. How is all this craziness going to get Mugabe out of power?

If anything you are the biggest cyber bullies of Zimbabwe, you do not hesitate to use abusive language and threaten people. You abuse people online and call it fighting Mugabe.  You are the ones inciting violence on an innocent man. You are the ones trying to take a man’s democratic rights away. Yesterday I saw disturbing comments directed to Mangwana which according to UK human rights laws are direct threats.

To Nick Mangwana, if you are reading this article I advise you to go to the nearest police station as soon as you arrive in the UK. Do not be afraid of the deportation intimidation, the Home Office are not stupid. There are no legal grounds for your deportation. You have every right to support Zanu PF whilst in the UK. These activists are not above the law that’s why Evan Mawarire was denied a UK visa to come and do useless demonstrations  here.

If a person threatens to come to your house address to “deal” with you, that constitutes of a direct threat and the UK police take that very seriously. A number of people have also threatened to visit your work place. Some are threatening to wait for you at the airport. Please do not take this lightly, go to the police and report these crimes.

Take the video along with you and ask for an independent interpreter who will be able to translate to the authorities word to word of your speech. Explain to the police that the video is the reason why your life  and that of your family is now in danger. They will be able to take it from there and the threats will be formally recorded in case something is to happen to you.

As for the Zim UK dysfunctional activists, stop being bullies and find a “normal” way to change Zimbabwe. We are all entitled to free speech. You have no right to intimidate or threaten people. Get it in your heads that Nick Mangwana will not be deported from the UK even if 4 million of you sign the petition.

Whilst Zanu PF are already organizing themselves for the 2018 elections, what are you guys doing other than recording live videos on Facebook? Why do you have to exaggerate everything and turn petty issues into wildfires? Leave Nick Mangwana alone and try doing something structured and positive towards a better Zimbabwe for a change.

You can follow Jean on Her blog Jean Gasho

  • Uuum this speech

  • ichokwadi zvacho bt unombotaura nonsense dzimwe nguva like pawaisupporta mai yekuenda kuparty yaKadungure yakashama

  • EhoinJean tazvinzwa

  • She is right apa

  • Thus true. Just like others who r in S.A. Some went there long time ago..but u hear pple saying every Zim in S.A is an economic refugee.

  • Doesn’t mean you ran away from him in political sense only also economic. Hakuna mabasa or kubasa wausingawane inokwana. And also depends if you made the decision yourself or wakatakurwa

    • Ko kana iwe uine kodzero,sei uchifunga kuti Mangwana haana kodzero.

  • Not far away from the truth.

  • Let activists be

  • Guest

    This is utter nonsense. That fool said no vote for people in the diaspora, who is he speaking as? He doesn’t represent me, if he wants to fly to vote in Zimbabwe let him do, but he shouldn’t stop people from voting from abroad

  • true that asi mamwe mazuva munombohumana sis zvekuti tinoshaya kuti pane nguva yamunombofungawo

  • Do you hear yourself waffling woman?… you get too hard . But it’s all clear. You are Zanu Pf to the bone

    • Is it wrong for her to be Zanu apologist? Zimbabwe is a multiparty democracy so anyone can be a member of any of the parties. Including yourself you can belong to any and no one is expected to denounce your choice

  • Europeans who came to zimbabwe came for the weather, asylum or to invest. Why are you there??

  • If everything is right in Zimbabwe, what’s your motivation to go to UK.? obviously, it’s a combination of both push and pull factors. This implies that something is wrong as well in Zimbabwe

    • She didn’t say everything is right in Zimbabwe,you running offside Tofa,she didn’t run away from Mugabe,and that’s just like me,the time I came to SA was back then in 1996.Zimbabwe wasn’t that bad and I had had my own mission.

    • Thanx TGT i also ddnt run away from Mugabe regime,,, as much as things a gud in SA I think there are millions of South Africans who went to seek for beta opportunities in other parts of the world

    • Not exactly cde. People migrate for a plethora of reasons. Some just to self actualize, some to understand how other people live and some pursue career paths etc. Not always running from Zanu!

  • WHY NOT WORKING IN ZIMBAMBWE ?????

  • Who said Zimbabweans in the Diaspora ran away from Zanu PF ? People in the diaspora are only asking to cast their votes without travelling back to Zimbabwe and Zanu PF is not giving them such an opportunity then here comes a Zanu PF bitch talking shit about people who are fighting for diasporans to get their right to vote from wherever they are without travelling to Zimbabwe just to cast a vote.Shame on you Jean Gas**Whore!!!!

    • You are talking about one tenet of democracy but forgetting that freedom of speech is another. It’s not only those speak what you believe in that have that right. Under the constitution everyone is allowed to spell out his or her ideas. Therefore no need for you use that despicable language.

    • Arthur asi Jean anombokupawo dako here bcz the way you are defending her lives a lot to be desired

  • People are not u are there bcz u runaway frm zanu pf. Its bcz zvimqe zvinhu zvaunonyora uri ikoko shows that u sapot them. Just join the women’s league zvikubve.

  • Sure babe

  • Rubbish

    • She is hiding behind a leaf… She has about three to five lines about being in England. The rest she is defending Zanu Pf . Unknowingly of koz .

  • Taura futi handina kunzwisisa

  • You may not have run away from Zimbabwe, but if you honestly think that ZANU is doing a good job then you can as well come over and enjoy the fruits!!!!

    • Nhai zvako. Ari kugwauta ari ku England ngaadzoke ka kumusha kwake

    • I think No one has said Zanu is doing well or badly. What has only been said is the truth that not everyone who is living outside Zimbabwe is running away from someone. Migration is a fact of life. Where I live we meet German, Chinese, Britons and Zimbabwean migrants running from No one but as a matter of choice.

    • You have deliberately ignored the context of this discourse. I will help you recall. Its about a Nick guy who sees mischief in people who are fighting for the rights of suffering Zimbabweans, local and abroad. Point is the Nick is pretending as if these guys have no point. Thats why if he is so oblivious of what ZANU has done to Zim. He has to comeback home. Maybe he honestly has no idea!

  • If you have nothing to say please dont say it hear shut up you mother f…. Come back home and see if you will still say the same

  • Haaa pfutseke

  • Is UK your home?what motivates you to be there if you are happy about ZANU and Zimbabwe

  • She just need to get recognition from the ruling party and Mugabe that’s all

  • Huya hako Nick unorima namukoma vako Paul kupraz. Makapuhwa munda wani

  • Wonder y u eager to be in the UK

  • If it’s all rosy here as you say

  • Y cant u work here and develop yr own country ,u are trying to tell us that u decided to leave yr parents & relatives to go n stay in England .sister be honest enough cause if u are looking for greener pastures automatically wat it means is our pastures are not enough for us

  • Uku kungotaurawo asi chokwadi tese tinochiziva, danger hairevi kuurawa namavoko chete, kana zhara inogona kukuvuraya.

  • She is entitled to explain her position, which is the truth. Not all pple went to the Uk or abroad because of the political climate in Zim.We have the case of war vets, not all of them crossed over because of patriotism,some had serious cases to answer for to Govt of the day and the only place safe was to cross over.Most of the pple abroad now, were running away from mere shadows or that was the only reason they could give in order to be allowed to stay.Please we have had enough of pple who want to satisfy there evil designs /minds call it what u want.

    • political, economic or religious, or even studies, whatever the case, its all the same… you ran away from your Zim?

    • About war vets you missed the point. You definitely would not run away from the possibility of going to jail to face the invincible Rhodesian war machine. But choosing to do so and in the end help to liberate a country you deserve to be honored as a hero and patrot.

    • Mufaro Washe you are also a fugitive. That suit and tie are alien to your culture. You might not be white but you are as white as a Briton

  • Ure sick in ur mind wakatiza wakatiza nzara kushaya mabasa kuroverwa kuti wataurirei kuti unenzara zvese izvozvo saka unorambei kuti wakatiza zanu pf

  • The problem is that of stereotyping everyone as a refugee, people are in the diaspora for various reasons some as skilled workers, economic migrants and obviously some on asylum . All them three doesn’t matter but what you doing for your own country Zimbabwe that’s what counts !

  • Jean Gasho urimhata! Why pretend as if all is well with you, the situation in ZIM is not a secret worldwide, if Zim had milk and honey, you could have flown here for the festive season, but alas, you can’t afford that, Zimbabweans who live in Zimbabwe have their own unique problems that they suffer day in day out, they don’t need you to define their problems, especially yourself since you claim that you ddnt seek asylum. Live those that sought asylum free to Air their views, you are not a yard stick of how diasporans must express themselves, you are not diaspora yourself, but jus a fraction of a percentage of diasporans, neither are you an ambassador of all the dispirans SHUT UP yo Loud mouth, Zimbabweans don’t owe you anything, set them free!

  • something wrong in this bitches head

  • max moyo

    jean i dont agree with you sometimes but i always find your opinions a breath of fresh air; keep on writing

  • Jean Gasho, please speak for yourself and let the masses speak for themselves. Yes, you are sitting pretty in the UK, there are scores of Zimbabweans scattered everywhere who fle from Mugabe. I have travelled extensively and can safely ask you to stop insulting people and acting all holier than thou. Do research and find out how many Zimbos are living under appalling conditions, how many have been killed in Botswana and South Africa, how many have been raped and trafficked in search of better pastures and away from the brutality of their own governments. Freedom of speech is a basic right, but also is should be tempered with responsibilty.

    • They made a choice to leave their country . Guys let’s not sound like Zimbabwe is empty now. People outside Zim are actually the very minority.

    • It was a choice coerced by circumstances NOT choice. Lets not pretend to be unaware of the situation on the ground back home, or is it we dont know because once we left we never returned? Where it not for circumstances, I am one person who would NEVER HAVE LEFT ZIMBABWE AT ALL.

    • Pride TheRabbi Mudzingwa can you tell me you ran away from someone? No you did a swot analysis and saw more opportunities where you are right now. Your ambition has driven you. And to chase those opportunities is a choice one makes.

    • No Arthur Mapanga, it was not opportunities that I saw, its was not ambition. It was plain weariness with circumstances, with failing to feed my family, with being victimized by state agents for working in a certain NGO. I came to SA and slept on the streets for almost a year, an ate from the rubbish bins and begged, and did odd jobs, cleaning yards, cutting loans, dhaka boy etc, things that as a graduate and professional I had never dreamt i would do in my life. So speaking for myself and plenty others i met along the way, I cant relate. Its only a few privileged like yourselves who had options.

  • says muzvare Jean Gosho

  • Imwiiii …..

  • Jean Gasho , we know Zanu pf pays for your blonde extensions , you sound like Zanu pf thats because you are Zanu pf .
    If it sounds like a dog , barks like a dog . . . . . . then its a dog .

  • so why are you there? go back to Karoi

  • Who the hell is this Jean Gasho. You are a traitor. What are you looking for then in the UK if all is well back home. Have you become a permanent tourist

  • The dumbest response ive ever heard.

  • So many decent Zimbabweans who needed refugee status could not get in to the U K and you took their place! How did you manage that? You should be ashamed of yourself! And there are so many like you!

  • Hey guys, enough about this woe… This Gasho thing is an idiot. Let’s leave this Zanu dog bark

  • Amir

    Nguye luntombi wokunansigwa nguMasotsha? Shame tombi! If you are not a politician stay clear of the political arena. Leave politicians to battle it out. You are now soiling your name unnecessarily .

  • who is Jean Gasho? Can somebody tell me. Anomboita nezvei. I think she is a bootliker.

  • Why can’t you just contact Dr Amai nhaiwe,,,,,,it’s so obvious you want recognition from Zanu Pf nekundojoina Women’s League. Nxi!

  • Truth hurts

  • Munhu we ZANU uyo

  • You are distancing yourself from the refugees but if time comes for praise those refugees who took part in rebuilding Zim, you will run in front

  • we dont listen to gosho because it is only there to fart

  • If Jean Gasho is not an asylum seeker what interest does she have on Zim activism, if she was living lavishly why must she be interested in ZIM Activism, you support the ruling party indirectly, you the top hypocrite in ZIM for this year ending 31*dec 2016,

  • Newe wacho uri kambwa kemunhu. Taura zvakanaka kana wava kuda kuita mistress waNick Mangwana nxaaaa.

  • saka iwe manje ndiwe wakumiririra Mangwana😕..ndiwe waLawyer rake manje…

  • So what are you looking for there.

  • goasho u a just a** ho** ur ma** p*** to hell with ur opinion

  • GOOD for you miss U.K

  • I said it b4 this lady she is mad hakana kukwana ,kusaroorwa ndokunokanetsa