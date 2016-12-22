Manchester City hold talks over stunning £50m deal for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk

By Sean Kearns | Metro |

Manchester City have held talks with Southampton over a shock £50m deal for defender Virgil van Dijk.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 08: Virgil van Dijk of Southampton during the UEFA Europa League match between Southampton FC and Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC at St Mary’s Stadium on December 8, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

The Dutchman’s been heavily linked with moves to title rivals Manchester United and Chelsea but problems in defence has persuaded Pep Guardiola he needs reinforcement going into the second half of the season.

Van Dijk, 25, has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and his mix of strength and style would be ideally suited to the brand of football Guardiola is hoping to bring to the Etihad.

The Dutchman left Celtic for the south coast in 2015 for just £13m but the Saints are in line to make a huge profit with the Daily Mail claiming they’re seeking around £50m for the defender.

Though City are likely to bid lower than that price, competition from United, Chelsea and perhaps Liverpool could spark a bidding frenzy and Southampton hold all the cards in negotiations with Van Dijk on a long-term deal.

