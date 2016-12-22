Get off Pasuwa’s back: Mhofu

By Paul Mundandi

Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, Zimbabwe’s most decorated coach, has added his voice to the chorus of support for Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa following the announcement of the 2017 African Cup of Nations provisional squad.

Pasuwa named a blend of youth and experience that will go into camp on December 26, after which he will name his final 23 for Gabon just days before the Warriors plunge into battle against Algeria in their opening Group B game on January 15.

As has often been the case when a coach picks the national team, Pasuwa’s selection has also been met with some criticism with his critics questioning the omission of some players they felt deserved to be considered.

But Chidzambwa, the first man to take the Warriors to the Nations Cup finals in Tunisia in 2004 , has thrown his weight on his protage and urged Zimbabweans to rally behind Pasuwa.

“Let’s stop fortwith all the noise about who Pasuwa should have selected. Let’s not give him pressure, but instead give him room to work with players who he feels are better.

“If I ask twelve journalists to come up with a team I will get twelve different national teams.

“It high time we must be mature and go with his opinion. Coaches use different tactics so why give him pressure?”

Chidzambwa also touched on the issue of FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari, whose omission has been one of the major talking points.

“He is the national team coach and he has his reasons. I actually feel that Takabava (Mawaya) is the best goalkeeper in the land because I have my reasons as to why I say that.

“I wish the 23 players who are going to be selected all the best of luck. I am praying for Pasuwa, his players and technical team and I hope that this time we are going to make it past the group stages. We are no longer new in the tournament,” said Chidzambwa. The Herald

  • asia gate yakapera here

  • Kkkk kuzotiwo “decorated”

  • Angatii ese maproducts eDembare

  • Even me I wished them all the best but editor you did not report it Why??

  • He is not the most decorated coach,

    • Marabundu

      Who is?

  • There e better goalkeepers than tatenda mukuruva

    • Vapi vaivepi nguva yema qualifers mukoma wangu ngatimboshandei nezviripo

  • Pasuwa is not a coach. only that he is a former Dynamos player. Zifa must fire him.

  • I think Pasuwa is the most decorated coach in Zimbabwe. He is the only coach to ever win the league 4 times in a row, he is also the first coach to qualify for Afcon as top of the group and moreover, with a game in hand, not backdoor qualifiers like Mhofu and Mhlauri. Pasuwa qualified despite needing a 2 in 1 for his road trips from Zim to Malawi and back, SA to Swaziland and back. As for those who think Mukuruva is not good enough, kindly watch the away games between Zim and Malawi and the Swaziland match as well.

  • All the best to the Italian.

  • Where were all this mkuruva is not gd hee pasuwa is not a coach ,who took them to qualify for afcon, If they are not good? .we dont nid good but players with passion for football wc we have today.

  • he is not good but had good players who could have done better even without a coach just the captain

  • But kuenda ku Ivory Coast nemalocal ega zvirikureva hr kuti tirikutamba African championship or Afcon handisi kunyatsonzwisisa

  • these guys wil cause a lot of confusion,let Pasuwa finish what he started without interference pliz pliz