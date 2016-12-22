Andy Muridzo to release third album

By Tawanda Marwizi

Rising contemporary musician Andy Muridzo is working on his third album that will be released in March next year.

The young musician surprised many with his second album ‘Ngarizhambe’ that improved his ratings, with music fans warmly embracing several songs, which have since become hit tracks.

He has become a force to reckon with, as promoters in and outside the country jostle for his signature.

The yet to be named album will have 15 tracks.

“I am working hard to have a better album than ‘Ngarizhambe’. Maselo is the producer of the album that will be released in March,” he said.

Muridzo said he was not at liberty to divulge information about collaborations though The Herald Review understands he is considering Nigerian star Davido.

“We have done several collaborations with other artistes and they have been successful and in that regard we will be working on something with other musicians,” he said.

His fortunes took for the better in 2014 when he met Jah Prayzah at a United Methodist Church service where the lanky musician offered him help to pursue a career in music.

“We were at a church service in Uzumba when I met Jah Prayzah who then offered to guide me in my career but unfortunately that time I was still at school,” he said.

Andy communicated with Jah Prayzah, after he had completed his secondary education and had relocated to Harare.

“Jah Prayzah was happy that I decided to venture into music full time. I have to be honest he did everything for my recording of my first album called “Pakubuda Kwezuva”,” he said.

For Muridzo that was the beginning of his career and he would get shows on his own as well as being a curtain raiser for his ‘brother’.

As he reflected how his journey started the young musician says hard work was the only way to stardom. The Herald