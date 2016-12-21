Is this video of Mugabe struggling to plant a tree the saddest clip of 2016?

If ever it was time to feel sorry for Zimbabwe’s ageing president Robert Mugabe, now may be the day. A short video clip snapped of him planting – or trying to plant – a tree in Masvingo has plunged Mugabe watchers into a social media frenzy.

First Lady Grace Mugabe takes over tree planting from the ailing President Robert Mugabe
Dressed in a white coat and a wide-brimmed hat, Mugabe struggles to lift a shovel to move soil to the hole where the tree has already been placed.

Officials stand by nervously as Grace Mugabe, the president’s much younger wife, looks on with what may well be increasing impatience.

“Just pull it to one side,” she can be heard saying before she eventually grabs the shovel from him and finishes off the shovelling herself.

Watch the video below.

Locals cheer when the job is done, though it’s not clear whether they’re cheering out of relief or a sense of duty.

Commented one Zimbabwean on Twitter: “Ironic cheers from the ‘faithful’ hangers on sound like a massive relief their ‘Shefu’ [chief] didn’t keel over and die from exertions.” 

Said @speaks_beats: “Mugabe trying to plant a tree is the saddest video I have watched this year.”

Mugabe’s government has long denied that the 92-year-old president is in anything but fine health. But photos and sneakily-snapped videos often show otherwise, with the president appearing increasingly frail and tired. 

A video taken from the public gallery in parliament during Mugabe’s SONA speech earlier this month showed Mugabe struggling to descend a couple of steps after he made his speech. Few have forgotten the furore over #MugabeFalls, the rash of internet memes spawned by the president’s red carpet stumble at Harare International Airport in February 2015.

Mugabe (and his family) are likely to leave soon on their annual holiday, often spent in Singapore and Dubai. News24.com

    A very sad video of a very old man who needs help moving a small piece of earth.

  • Kkkkkkkkkk ndizvo zvinoita vakadzi vechi2 vanoku abuser kusvika wati chuzi. Dai Mama Sally varipo zvaisadai

  • surely he has many degrees and retiring shud not have been a big issue….kungozviudza kuti ndachembera…if he can not be honest with himself why shud anyone feel sorry for him

  • Ghost of Sparta

    There is nothing sad about this; he is paying for his sins. He must suffer and also lose his mind before dying.

  • Peter Kozelj

    This is not sad! It’s hilarious.

  • captainkangaroo

    If I was there I would pushed him in and hit his head with the shovel. End of story!

  • inini1545

    The nigga is mentally and physically fxckxd up. And so are the people supporting him.

  • ndabaningi sithole

    really will this man contest in 2018 zanu pf must be sick to the core.iharahwa munhu uyu

  • tsoka

    Its a matter of time before Grace snaps at him in public as she does in private. She is getting frustrated by his inability to be young forever. She never envisaged it would get to this level. Manje nxa wehluleka ukuhlanyela uxakuxaku, ikundas uyinusta njani?

  • Tapera

    No it not sad. It is sad for Zimbaboons who keep electing him. How stupid are are to expect a 92 yr old to lead you. He should be retired by now. Come on!

  • #dementia kani

    Mugabe is suffering from dementia. He could not even remember how to use a shovel. Those are clear signs of dementia. It is a pity Mugabe is being abused by those who claim to be close to him like fugu. She wants the power and for now Zimbabwe ndeya fugu kamudhara kaya hachagoni kana nekupindura. Hakachati bufu kana fugu ataura. Ndiko ka kuda young stock dzenyu idzi. Mugabe mapampers anetsa.Mai havachadi zvakasvava vovata vega muberoom mavo vozofugura masikati.