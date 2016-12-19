Students grants back next year: Jonathan Moyo

By Pamela Shumba

Government will bring back student loans and grants starting next year in an effort to improve skills and manpower development, a Cabinet minister has said.

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo told delegates at the just-ended Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo that his ministry had already engaged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to structure a new student loan scheme.

“The ministry has engaged the RBZ to structure a student loan scheme for higher and tertiary education institutions to be run by financial institutions with proven micro-financing capacity,” said Prof Moyo.

“This scheme will be launched in the coming year to help parents and guardians who are struggling to pay higher and tertiary education fees for their children.”

Student grants were discontinued around 2006 due to cash flow challenges and replaced by a cadetship programme in 2010.

The latter did not yield desired results as it was also dogged by funding difficulties and failed to pay fees for scores of students, leading to failure by some to sit for examinations.

Prof Moyo said after an extensive consultations, his ministry had concluded that Zimbabwe’s quest for industrialisation and modernisation could not be achieved without a new human capital base driven by technological and engineering skills across the economy, in the public and private sectors.

“No country anywhere in the world has industrialised and modernised its economy without technological and engineering skills taking centre stage and leading the way.

“It is not possible to create and develop a new industrialised and modernised economy without requisite skills in the form of human capital. Skills are the engine of industrialisation and modernisation,” he said.

The minister also revealed that a decision on the infrastructure bond for higher and tertiary education institutions had been finalised by the State Procurement Board.

“The decision will be made public shortly after the usual formalities have been done. It is hoped that the bond will go a long way towards addressing challenges such as student and staff accommodation as well as administrative and learning infrastructure,” said Moyo.

He said the interventions were part of a raft of measures by the ministry to ensure universities were relevant to national policy challenges and met the training and research needs of society and industry.

“As an expression of Zim-Asset, the implementation of industrialising and modernising Zimbabwe is the creation and development of a new economy, which Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa and RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya have been talking about,” said the Minister.

He added the interventions sought to overcome the challenges faced by tertiary institutions under the Zim-Asset banner of STEM 263.

“Our aim is to ensure that universities are relevant to national policy challenges and meet the training and research needs of society and industry,” said Prof Moyo.

In this regard, he added, the ministry would be announcing next week a Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) grant of $150 000 to a consortium of researchers from some of the country’s national universities and their counterparts from the SADC region. The Chronicle

  • Becoz he nolonger has access to looting Zimdef for himself.

  • We know about it every time when we come to elections zanu pf try everything to them in power

  • Where is the money going to come from is my big question?

    • Loans froms banks.

    • Banks are failing to pay people and have no money where are they going to get the money from?RBZ is also dry ???

    • They will raise money from roadblocks

    • Zimdef l ges ,tax payer ‘s money

    • As we comment here the cash strapped ministry of health is looking for donations to rescucitate the health sector and u talk of road blocks yet they are even failing to pay the police force ha ha ha ha u make me laugh

  • Yeeeeeh!

  • LOL

  • Improve skills to do what to work where sell matimati nemango.

  • Haaa minister musanyepa

  • Bond notes

  • Mari yacho ichibvepi imi muchitadza kupa vana varikuita TP ibvai apa

  • With what money? You forgot you dipped your dirty hands in the cookie jar wena Jona mxmxm

  • Hope the money won’t disappear into a minister’s pocket

  • Why now, bcz 2018 we voting give pple jobs period

  • Cyber Mujibha

    Wish List for 2017:
    1. Student loans will be back
    2. Teachers will be paid on time
    3. Pensioners will not sleep on bank queues
    4. Potholes will be patched up.
    5. Morton Jeffreys will re-commence to purify water for Harare
    6. Zimbabwe will be a country again
    7. THE BIG TREE WILL FALL
    8. Morgan will be President.

    THIS IS NOTHING BUT A WISH LIST AND IT WILL REMAIN SO. Parents therefore look for school fees for your children!!!

  • Why does Zanu PF do this nhai vakomana? Who doesn’t know that this thing is just unimaginable? Havanyari here kunyeba varume vakuru kudai. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist kuziva kuti such an endeavour haibudi mepresent economic condition. Reserve bank is simply failing to manage the little money in circulation, how will they provide for such expenses? The government is almost on it’s knees failing to meet day-to-day expenses of government business like civil servants’ salaries. How will they all of a sudden manage to provide grants? Simply because it’s 2017? You can rig elections maZanu, but economy ndiyo ichakudzidzisai chikoro chepolitics

  • Have been wondering on what actually causes down sindrome,its symptoms as well as its effects. Only to discover that if u use ppl with it,the community is misled to hell.

  • Chitimkulu

    The reserve bank again. What has the reserve bang got to do with this? Should this not be an issue for finance ministry?

  • Remember we are in 2016 takananga 2018

  • Thank you for lifting the heavy burden on struggling parents. You are giving our students hope. I salute you.

  • l hope there is money left

  • MuZimbA

    To me it sounds stupid

  • Cde minister pay back the money you abused,from there needy students can prosper.

  • I wish elections can be there every https://t.co/xYmnXHRyRs Zanu PF wants to bribe students thru gran… https://t.co/KX9UzYJqSi

  • Why nxt yr…..coz we wil be close to elections…

  • Iye akadya mari yacho

  • Why can’t you create jobs first for the graduates on the street busy selling airtime nxaa

  • Ko yekubiwa iye muchaita sei nhai shefu

  • Problem with African economies, they have misplaced priorities! The economy has virtually ceased to employ and cabinet decides to fund degrees and diplomas that will not serve any productive purpose!

  • ndabaningi sithole

    mhata ako jomathan moyo urimbwa ine muswe werata wazvinzwa where are the 2million jobs fuck you

  • How convenient

  • Zvipiko kungotaura pasina apa muchidya mari dzacho go to hell

  • 15bln in use to try and buy votes

  • razor blade

    This is juust another election gimmick, just like their 2013 ZimAsset, 2 million jobs, bla bla bla.. Nonsense!!