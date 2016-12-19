Bogus cops nabbed

90
17601

By Thupeyo Muleya

Police have arrested two Beitbridge men and a woman for mounting an illegal road block along the Beitbridge Masvingo Road where they posed as detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit.

Albert Bako (25), Blessing Moyo (25) and Tanaka Mino (19) were busted by alert police officers at the 70km peg near Bubi Village, soon after extorting R3 700 from a suspected smuggler.

Acting Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nkosinathi Sibanda said the trio were arrested on Wednesday afternoon last week and the matter was still under investigations.

He said the three are facing charges of impersonation and extortion.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the trio connived to mount an illegal roadblock along the Beitbridge Masvingo highway.

“They trailed a Nissan 1 tonne truck from Beitbridge town, which they suspected to be carrying smuggled goods.

“When they reached the 70km peg they flagged the driver to stop indicating that they were police detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit,” said Asst Insp Sibanda.

He said the trio then extorted R3 700 from the motorist who paid the money and drove off to an official roadblock, which was 10km away, where he made a report.

Asst Insp Sibanda said when the police reacted they found the trio still preying on other motorists at the same spot.

The police recovered R900, fake police identification card and a clip board inscribed ‘border control’.

“We want to strongly warn malcontents and those of like mind that the law will descend heavily on them,” said Asst Insp Sibanda. Chronicle

  • vapfanha ava.Vakanga vafunga mari

  • lol CID Polokwane yazobatwa manje!

  • ndokutsvaga mari nedemo uku kkkkkkkkk ngavamboenda kusadza nenyemba

  • Ndoato matambiro acho nyika yawona hakuna mabasa

  • It’s poverty. Mugabe’s fault people now resort to crime

  • Hey we are really not safe on the road. So many road blocks some legal and most illegal. There are illegal roadblocks manned by zrp as well. Authorities must do something.

    • unfortunately the authorities here in Zimbabwe won’t do anything.

      • Zootopia Kakara Kununa

        They are busy stealing . We need a complete overhaul

    • Which authorities bro?
      Authorities are benefitting from the system and the only thing they can do is to increase the fines and then increase the roadblocks and daily targets.

  • Mapurisa acho awandisa saka vakamboita chipurisa vakabuda vanoziva confusion iriko saka vanototorawo mukana potse mapurisa chaiwo kutobatwa neve fake ivava vototi maboss

  • so how best can we know if a roadblock is legal or illegal . the greenbombers have been given too much freedom

    • Ushe

      Just refuse to comply. It has worked for me.

  • Fox

    Crime has gone up this festive season. Zimbabwean criminals from SA are home and racking havoc as is the norm during this period. On the while police are busy at every stop sign in towns waiting to give motorists a ticket while criminals are getting away with crime.

  • Vanodyira xmas mo!

  • That’s what happens kana nyika isina mabasa.

  • So what happened to other R2800? Legal roadblocks also thieves!

    • People often inflate amounts of money stolen/robbed of them when making a report to police so as to expedite the reaction to the crime by police and this could as well have happened if the bogus trio and police did not connive to steal.

  • Inonzi self employment thrue ZimAsset

  • Mbavha mujeri atimboita zvekusekerera zvakadai

  • ndoro

    We have a serious problem in Zimbabwe when it comes to policing. There is no big difference now between a bogus police officer and the real one because they all demonstrate the same traits and habits. They are all after money from the general public. They ask for silly things like red reflector stickers on the back of the the car after all the car has inbuilt red reflectors visible enough for any normal person to see without any problem.

  • Nice try guys

  • Kkkkkk,..

  • Give ppple jobs and erradicate poverty.zvese izvi mabasa eZanu pf

  • 100 years in Jail each ….!!

    • Bulawayo

      No ways guys 100 years in jail, yet the real corrupt cops rob us day and night.

      A lot of us are missing one very positive point here. Ndebeles and Shonas united at this. Kkkkkk. Surely we all are learning from the best. I read another article about the 5 or so NRZ employees who stole copper also Ndebeles and Shonas. Pity these people will sit in jail for long yet the real crooks walk free and continue to defraud the poor society. Pamberi nekubatana.

      • worried_zimbo

        in every tribe they are thieves, murderes , they is no a unique tribe when it comes to hunger, starting from the top office No 1 citizen and his colleagues to the last person in Zim which is the povo, so when it comes criminality no exception.

  • Self employment in zim thru zim asset

  • ko ndovadiivo , vakutsvaka kurarama handi vakuru cacho dzangove mbavha

  • All roadblocks in Zim are illegal

  • kklkkllll nzara yotuma anhu

  • They must rot in jail dat is serious offens

  • This is simply a result of hunger.

  • Nzara inopa vanhu kuita plan kkkkkkk

  • Kkkk zvakaoma self employment.mbavha mujere mari dziri kuperera mumugwagwa navovanhu ava batai vanhu

  • I think ZRP should employ those guys coz they have made people to believe so they are good at work

  • 😂😂

  • HAAAA INZARA IYOOO

  • At a fake road block u pay. Say applies when u get to a genuine one .
    Same difference.
    How are we going to know the fake ones when there is lots of them

  • there is a lot to this than meet the eye

  • Murume Mukuru

    Its the police themselves who are responsible for this mess.Any police officer can wake up and become a traffic officer.And they are corrupt to the core….citizens no longer know whats real and whats not….haaa Zanu yauraya nyika.

  • Kkkkkkkk my Zimbabwe zvakaoma

  • Why cant thy arest tat old man Mgabe once. What do thy xpect them to do

  • Bogus police genuine police same fanana the difference z the same

  • Not too many roadblocks that we have are legal anyway, dai vakarega vakangoitawo mari!!

  • The Hustle is Real out here……

  • Kkkkkk aaaa mapurisa ayo vose dzabgova mbavha

  • Hakuna mabasa

  • How many vehicles which are on our roads which are unlicenced how many are impounded zero. Unlicenced drivers plenty convicted zero. Vane ma licence vano shungurudzwa mota dzinemitero impounded .aaas wava mugariro weshuro kushaya nyanga.

  • Chisina corruption kubata mimba

  • Michelle Ndineyi vanhu vanofunga ava though

  • Ndokunge zvataurwa na admin zviri zve sure coz umm iyo face book yacho makuhwa

  • Ndokunge zvataurwa na admin zviri zve sure coz umm iyo face book yacho makuhwa

  • Waari kubira haasi kushandawo

  • Y not post fotos of corrupt ministers, yakazopera nepi ye Zimdef ava ndivo vazoba zvakanyanyisisa nhai.

  • chirandu wekuzaka

    kkkkkkk both fake and genuine are equally the same

  • RARAMO

  • Haaaa even macid varubira vanhu,vamwe ar posing as zimra officers vachimirira mabuses frm south africa n robbing pepo

  • Kutsvaga mari nedemo munyika yamadzibaba…kkkkkkk!

  • nyika yazara magororo,u belong u in jail nxa

  • ZANU PF ghost workers

  • which cops are not bogus?

  • Deal with them

  • They were doing exactly what Zanu and its police do. Don’t be greedy, let them hv a chunk as well

  • Ushe

    Asi mamwe mawords echirungu originated here in Zimbabwe??? Hanzi malcontents! Ndakatanga kurinzwira muno uye hakuna kumwe kwandati ndarinzwa richishandiswa. The word never siezes to amuse me!

  • stingray

    You have a right to ask a police identity card from any police officer who stops you be it at an official road block or fake one and a police officer must wear displaying his or her force number on the left chest of his shirt or dress.lf you show these cops that you know your rights or you have a little knowledge they will let you go.what is yr station and who is your officer in charge,etc..the majority of the cops mounting all these roadblocks are fake and that’s the reason why they demand spot fines.

  • ZimAsset @ work, what do you really expect to happen is a country where a fossil is endorsed as the solely ruling party Presidential candidate, Zanu PF economic failure is breeding criminals, period

  • Dai vakakasika ku dismisa.Inzara iyo

  • Munyika hamuna mabasa

  • Kkk kutsvaga varume

  • Batai vanhu

  • Havasivo here vokuuraya bussinessman ku harare avo ?? Rovai zvidudze dzose

  • shit they got what they were looking for

  • Inhamo inoti vanhu vadaro kkkk

  • Kusanyara chokwadi

  • Hard luck guyz zvino wanikwa ,hauzivi chakakodza nguruve.

  • Vanezhara

  • The country has become a country of thieves . But we all know the cause

  • Ndozvacho togodii kusina mabasa

  • Kkkk

  • Ndivo vadii wooo

  • Inzara vodiii

  • ZANU pf guyz

  • Ndiyo Zimbabwe yacho, everyone is above the law.

  • Create their own job ,kikiki ndivo vadini regai vambolumawo .

  • No jobs and the only job is to get out there and follow the easiest way of stealing by mounting a roadblock and steal from motorists the same way those in uniform are stealing from the same motorists.

  • Well done

  • mbavha go to prison.welldone zrp

  • Young people are told to create jobs typical example 😀

  • Gushungo

    Hahahaha!!!! I like the statement they extorted R 3700 from the truck but police managed to recover R900…. mmmmmm.. The police went after the money + to arrest.. Ma1 chaiwo