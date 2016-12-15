Keep your zipper closed if you can’t take care of your children – magistrate tells man

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Plumtree magistrate has told a 24-year-old father of five children with different women to keep his zip closed as he was failing to maintain them.

Ms Caroline Ndebele of Ingwizi in Mangwe District dragged Sylvester Phuthi to court demanding $140 for the maintenance of their two twin children aged one year six months old.

She told Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere that Phuthi last contributed towards the upkeep of their sons in April.

Mr Manwere lashed out at Phuthi whose other wife is pregnant, for being irresponsible.

“There is no pleasure without responsibility. Don’t expect to father so many children with different women and then fold hands without supporting them. You should fend for your children because they are not animals; they don’t eat leaves.

“You are saying that you can’t afford to pay maintenance because you are not employed but you go around sleeping with different women. You have five children at such a young age and you are boasting that another woman is pregnant with your child. If you don’t want to maintain children then you should keep your zip under lock and key,” said Mr Manwere.

He ordered Phuthi to pay $80 towards the upkeep of his two children.

In a bid to evade paying maintenance, Phuthi had told the court that he could not afford to pay $140 as he was unemployed.

He said he was once a gold panner, but had left the job.

Phuthi said he occasionally supports his children whenever he could as they were many.

He said his eldest child was seven-years-old.

“I am not employed and I have three other children to look after and another woman is pregnant with my child. I support my children whenever I can because of my current situation but I can’t afford $140,” he said.

Ms Ndebele had said she needed $140 as it would cater for the children’s groceries, clothes, medication among other expenses.

She said Phuthi earns a lot of money through menial jobs and recently he managed to buy a car.

“I have tried to engage him over maintenance of the children without luck. Over the past months I have been forced to fend for the children on my own but I also don’t work,” she said. Chronicle