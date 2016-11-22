Zimbabwe would never change as long as we are still a Christian nation

By Awakened Brother

The number one cause of all political, economical and social stagnancy in Zimbabwe is religion, especially the Christian religion.This foreign Abrahamic faith based and dogmatic principled cult religion has proved beyond doubt to be detrimental to our ancient traditions, culture, and ritual values.

holy-bibleIn the past I have written several articles accompanied by irrefutable evidence to prove beyond doubt that Jesus Christ was a mythical deified figure that actually never existed a real biological life.There is also ample evidence that seem to suggest that Jesus Christ is a Christian cult Greek/Roman version of other ancient  solar deities such as Horus, Mithras, Apollo, Zeus ,Buddha, and Krishna. For the purpose of this discourse I shall not dwell on that matter anymore. However, if any of the readers here had not yet read any of my articles I strongly suggest you do that first.

Christianity is a fallacious, deceptive and non spiritual religion that against our parents and grand parents wishes was violently superimposed upon them by the sword. Its erroneous dogmatic principles had been passed on to other younger innocent generations over the years, and this has led us to psychologically distant ourselves from our rituals, culture and traditions.

According to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), 84% of the population is Christian. The even more worrying point is the fact that almost all of these so called Christians have somehow managed to incorporate and intertwine our sacred ancient Zimbabwean traditions, culture and rituals with this non-spiritual foreign religion.

Alarmingly, this has led do the depletion and diminishing of our respect and rigid observations of our traditions which our ancestors had always abided by for thousands and thousand of years before the arrival of Christianity in Zimbabwe.

The brutal and blatant truth is that economically, politically, and socially, Zimbabwe has now become a sinking ship. The main cause behind this seismic grandeur of our nation’s collapse is the Christian philosophical and psychological impact that has clearly stamped its mark on the majority of Zimbabweans conscience.

Amongst its many spurious and illogical dogmatic principles, Christianity teaches us to turn the other cheek, love thy enemy, forgive thy enemy, never to question anything, always to accept your current situation because apparently this is ‘God’s’ plan. It also further instruct us to always obey and trust leadership regardless of it being good or bad. Surely this is not a rational and pragmatic way of living life , is it ? Not only is this rationale unnatural but it also contradicts all basic logic and reasoning. Frustratingly, these are the teachings of Christianity that 84% of Zimbabweans live by today.

Worryingly, the day to day lives of most Zimbabweans is moulded and driven by the core virtues and beliefs of Christian dogmatic principles found in the Christian Bible. But here are the fundamental questions every Christian should ask themselves; Who really wrote the Bible? How was the Bible even written? Who chose what books to include in the Bible? Is the Bible really the word of God? And which ‘God’ are we talking about here? Is the Bible really inerrant and infallible?

Is the Bible a historical book, and if so , whose history? Was there ever a character called Jesus? And if so where is the evidence? Is Jesus really the son of God? Did you know that the Roman Emperor,Constantine is the one who decreed the Christian decree? What do you know about the Council of Nicaea that was held in 325AD?

Is the Hebrew God YAHWEH in the Bible really the same as the God of the Universe and everything in the cosmos? If so, how come the Jews of today in Israel do not recognise Jesus as God or the son of God? These are very important questions that deserve real honest research and answers.

Seemingly absurd and rather bafflingly, the vast majority of people in Israel today do not even follow or believe in the Christian religion. This might come as shock to most of you reading this but Israel to date has a population of just over 8 Million people. Incredibly, of that 8 Million people, only 1.9% or approximately 160 000 of them are actually Christians.

Also rather mind-bogglingly is the fact that of that 1.9% Christians, 80% of them are actually Arab Christians whose origins are Lebanese, Syrian and Palestine. Therefore in other words approximately only 32 000 of indigenous people in Israel today actually believe in Christianity and that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.

So the question is this; How did you as a Zimbabwean became Christian? Why are you even a Christian? Why have you abandoned your culture, rituals and traditions in favour of a foreign religion of which the same people that gave it to you do not even believe in?  Why have you abstained from the Zimbabwean traditional values of your ancestors? Why do you even continue to brainwash your children even to this day ?

Because of its non-spiritual and deceptive nature, the Christian religion had also been put into use over and over by corrupt governments such as ours, and also by unscrupulous individuals in search of personal fortunes to dumb us down and instruct us to just follow orders without any questions asked. We need to abandon this foreign Christian cult religion at once.We need to return back to our sacred rituals, traditions and culture that had kept our ancestors prosperous for thousands and thousands of years.

How would our ancestors feel right now? What would they think of us if they were alive right now? Surely they will be twisting and turning in their graves with sheer disappointment in how low and disillusioned we have truly become.

I used to be a Christian ones before.But everything was thrown out of the window when I did my own independent research on the real origins of Christianity. I also would like to challenge everybody to do the same. At least do your own research. The Bible is not the only book to confer to when one is seeking the real historical origins of Christianity. In conclusion, I would like to repeat this point once again; Zimbabwe would never change as long as we are still a Christian nation.

  • I can’t get to your point.

  • M too…. M not getng t

  • Look up to the sky and ask yourself who created it,don’t forget to look for,want it contains,U gonna feel certain power never seen on earth coming to destroy people like u

  • Idzi dzinonzi Awakened Brother dzinotopenga mupengerewo wadzo

  • kkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Jazzy E

    Thank you brother !

  • John 1:1,the bible is God himself ,and the God of the bible is the Lord Jesus Christ,the New testament is the fulfilment of the old testament ,The way God moved with Israel in the old,is how is moving with us as individuals ,u who has written this post are a child of God,and if u belive in the Lord Jesus Christ and be baptized ion the name of The lord Jesus Christ then u hav eternal life,,,but if u don’t believe the word of God which is God himself then u ll perish in hell with the devil that’s making many pipo world wide,like you to doubt his word

  • I want to ask a question here ladies and gentlemen,why is that people in government swear touching the bible but at the end of the day they do the opposite.so what I need to know is are they hiding their evil deeds with the word of God?help me understand guys if we are a true Christian state because what is happening in the country so far doesn’t reveal Christianity at all through our leadership.God should help us get rid of all things that are evil including people who do blasphemy.i dont know what you think about our situation as a nation and where we are going?

    • We are doomed Tawaz….!!

    • only God knows where we are heading.some other citizens have lost hope and are now out of christian ways because of the situations and matters beyond their controls. we need to seek God to inervene in our crisis to have God fearing leaders

    • Because it means nothing. It’s just a book!

    • that’s what they take it for granted.they will be punished for being so dishonesty

    • They copied the US system. I mean the swearing on the Bible thing. Remember the US was founded (I know there were Indians living there before they came) on biblical principles by Europeans who were running away from the persecution at the hands of Rome. Yes, Rome. Catholic Church to be precise.

      They vowed to have the state and church separate from the beginning. Little did they know the Catholics would follow them.

    • MillieK

      I suppose your question can be answered by avoiding corrupt translations such as most English versions especially NIV. Try getting Hebrew translation which does not substitute the Name of the Father YHWH and His Son Yahoshua ha’Mashiach. If you believe there’s something in the name then definitely you’ll come to understand that by removal of the true names Christianity corrupted the scriptures. Jesus is a Greek name from their deity Zeus the Name is Yahoshua containing the Name of the Father YHWH or Yahweh just as many others like Eliyahu (Elijah) Yeshayahu (Isaiah) Yirmeyahu (Jeremiah) Yochanan (John).

      Calling the creator God (Teutonic deity) and Lord is same as calling Him Ba’al just as the children of Yisra’el did. Even calling Molek Kemosh Mwari etc. If Mwari could at one time be accessed through matateguru why would he be the same as YHWH Elohim of Yisra’el who from the foundation can only be accessed through Yahoshua ha’Mashiach? I can only advice you to check the name meanings of the pagan deities and you’ll know that Ba’al means Lord just as the other deities are just different languages. Remember Babel confused languages.

  • So i guess you are saying we should become a Muslim nation for things to really blow up hanti

  • this guy who wrote this issue is not awakened, he must go back to sleep..H e must check the history of America and the founding fathers why it became so great like that.. Non christian countries like Mali, CAR are a disaster because of that religion they..despite the bad politics..Zim remains one of the most peaciful, free, secure country because of the Christian values..

  • KKKKK. Kudangonzi zvinzi ndanyorawo chirungu

  • Ester I agree with you to some extent. Whether Jesus is real or fictious I think Jesus brought basic building blocks on which our current Human rights Charter are based on,which no other religion does. Christianity n Islam are the only religions who proseltyze(convert other pple) Judaisim which forms the foundations of these religion does not proseltyze. It doesnt force you to join them. It believes anybody who does good will go to heaven. In other words they believe that each pple shud have their own way of worshipping. Christianity was used to subdue the indegenous pple to tame them.Whilst it is good as far as the morals are concerned but it was used to weaken the pple to make them submissive to the missionaries. The biggest disaster was when we the blacks took over we went further with the submission gospel that was used disempower insted of using it to build and improve our morals we basical used it to suppress our fellow country men. Being a pastor now is like permission to dehumanise your congregants do watever u want with them. Vakadzi vanokwirwa namapastor in the name of religion, mari dzinodyiwa in the name of religion, oppression if rife in the church. Chn are taught straight from school that the pastor is always right you dont argue with him u dont question him he is a man of God.So the whole population have got brains that r formatted . Everything that goes in their heads has to b interpreted religiously, religiously means the pastor will tell you what it means .In the end we have pple who actually empty in their heads but mere sheep following the pastor. A pastor is a sheperd by definiton so he is the one who leads leads you where you want to go, what to do what not to do. So u have a whole population operating like robots.Theres no where there will b a revolution in zim beoz the same pple going to church are the same pple going to the rallies. Kuchurch they r taught to obey their political leaders becoz the pastors also try to secure their authority in the church. Most of the pple who went to the 2nd Chimurenga were nt as Christinised as we are now,Look at the 1st world countries they have used this religion to prosper. You go into a european church they dont pray the way we pray they r completely different why shud we differ if they introduced the same religion. Yes the bible as we see it now is a product of the Constantine. The whole of the Roman Empire worshipped their own gods but when Christianity started pple started converting. They were a lot of disgreements in the empire n some ended up in fyts etc. Constantine had to identify with the religion he preferred. He basically manipulated that Conference of 325ad. So its not surprising that even the very original scripts of the bible are selected copies or even rewritten copies to suit the emperor.We have seen the president ari kuMasowe akapfeka gemenzi its all seeking legitimacy just like Constantine The Israelites who r the founders of this religion are very progressive in science arts medicine name it but isusu we shun all this and say its demonic but everything we use in our homes has got an Israel signature. BLACKS ARE GENERAL LAZY PPLE so a lot of the gospel has actually been used to advance this laziness in our nature. Sub Saharan pple are very believing , they dont question anything (from research). Its true u can see it from yoself from miracle money to miracle babies, But meanwhile they r the most ignorant lot on this planet.If we were learned we wud nt b believing all these things we wud b knowing wat money is how babies are formed.Even after going to school n been tot all these becoz of the way we were formatted by this religion we throw all that away n believe in miracle money. I BELIEVE IN A RELIGION THAT RECOGNISE HUMAN RIGHTS anything outside that NADA

  • Although I disagree with some of his finding, he is actually spot on this “Christianity teaches us to turn the other cheek, love thy enemy, forgive thy enemy, never to question anything, always to accept your current situation because apparently this is ‘God’s’ plan. It also further instruct us to always obey and trust leadership regardless of it being good or bad. Surely this is not a rational and pragmatic way of living life , is it ? Not only is this rationale unnatural but it also contradicts all basic logic and reasoning.”

    • Thank you. But you need to be on another level to understand this. Even with our situation that has been going on forever isusu our people will always tell u to “pray about it” i didnt read the article though🙈

    • Logic , reason hehe!!! Dont question anything just accept it all as it was taught to u when u were growing up

    • Quite interesting ngazviende mberi

    • Hahaha quite interesting.Surprisingly noone is answering the writer’s questions.

  • hey u Aweakened brother which god do you want Zimbabweans to worship? If you want to deep studying start with your first and tell good and bad about it and where it come from, who started it? Zimbabwe can change when people are Christians. Don’t deceive other people to follow you. Every person can decide what to believe, i know you are preaching to gain popularity. Hazvitadzisi Zimbabwe kusanduka kana kubudirira nokuti vanhu vanonamata Mwari wausingatendi…. No.. Kareko kwaiva nevanhu vaitenda zvakasiyana wani asi nyika yaiva yakanaka. Chinoitadzisa nhasi chii? Do further studies and find the truth about falling of Zimbabwe.

  • Zvamainzi kuchauya ma anti-Christ maiti kunyeba ka.

  • Please advise this writer to keep his stupid opinions to himself.How dare u blame christianity for the colapse of Zim economy.U definitely need a psiachiatrist to examine your brains.

    • kwambuya

      The writer has put forward facts and opinions in effort to support his conclusion that Zimbabwe will never change as long it is still a Christian nation. What is indisputable is that Zimbabwe needs a mindset shift and you exemplify that by not debating his submission but dismissing him, dissing him and wanting to label and confine him as insane. That is not exactly how to bring change to Zimbabwe. The writer blames dogmatic Christianity for cultivating in you and the nation, that kind of mentality. He may have a point if this is how you react to his instalment on the change imperatives facing our nation Zimbabwe.

  • Uyu musatanist chaiye.

  • Shamwari iwe unogona.

  • If you are a member of secular humanism don’t try by all means to convince everyone that you took the right direction because it’s part of madness, let us know if your entire linage considered the bible as trash.

  • One this is certain, you have another spirit, of the ANTICHRIST to be precise. Please spare us this nonsense.

  • You can literally go to hell!!

  • It will change one day since some will die and some will be born.a new era will be there

  • I believe in jesus christ and the bible

  • awakened brother my foot ! u better go back to sleep

  • i am not going to read the article because the writer and publisher are fools ….cursed be the one who speaks ill of Christianity……

  • Stan Dziva

    The truth cannot be told it can only be realized. Ascension takes place within not without. Until then no amount of research will help. I hear you dear writer; who feels it knows it. Its frightening to wake up and realize that everything you have been told is a lie. Its equally frightening to assume that everyone is awake just because you are. We must keep planting seeds for their subconscious mind is awake even though their conscious mind is asleep. Are we here to control any current circumstance, or have any judgement about what others are doing? At best we can only control the choices that we make. To continue trying to change events and other people is to deny the very existence of God the Creator.