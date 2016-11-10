My open letter to TB Joshua about the Clinton prophecy

357
31003

By Jean Gasho

Dear T B Joshua

You seem to be the Godfather of Spiritual Fathers in Africa. You are one of the people who has inspired the whole African continent to follow the Spiritual Papa movement. Personally I believe you are one of the men in this world who are hurting the black race. You are accountable for brainwashing millions of vulnerable black people and keeping them in slavery, mental slavery.

joshua-clintonThe white man is no longer our enemy, men like you TB Joshua are the true enemies of the black race. You are accountable for keeping black people in chains when God released us from Egypt centuries ago. You train men like Walter Magaya to cause maximum damage to black people, and you do all this in the name of God.

You call yourself a Prophet who hears directly from above. But today I have the honor to call you a liar and a false prophet. I hold you accountable using the same bible you claim to follow.

“If the prophet speaks in the Lord’s name but his prediction does not happen or come true, you will know that the Lord did not give that message. That prophet has spoken without my authority and need not be feared.” Deuteronomy 18:22, NLT

You issued a prophecy to the world via Facebook on 6 November 2016 at 4:16 pm where you claimed that you had been shown a woman winning the next American Presidential Election. Holding you accountable using the bible, your prophecy has failed to come to pass just 3 days after.

Today Donald Trump became the American President and I think it’s fair for us all to agree that he is definitely not a woman. According to the bible, you did not hear from God sir and you spoke without authority from above. People should no longer fear you. In other words, you are not a prophet and no one should hold you in that esteem.

Today soon after Donald Trump shocked the world by becoming the 45th US President, you quickly deleted your prophecy from Facebook. But we thank God for technology, smart black people had already screenshot your lies, and they will never be deleted from social media forever. Here is the evidence of your lies below.

TB Joshua, please do the honorable thing and apologize to God first. Then to us the black race. I think its also fair to apologize to the American people who truly believed your false prophecy and did not go to vote thinking God had already done it. It’s actually because of people like you why Trump has even won in the first place. You contributed to the media hype and campaign that caused people not to vote for your beloved Hillary Clinton thinking it was a done deal. The true God has really spoken, he favored Donald Trump over Clinton.

May I end this open letter by addressing all the black people who are under the spell of prophets and spiritual fathers. Just a few days ago I wrote about how men like you TB Joshua are a curse to the black people, especially black women. To my dear black folk across the whole world, may the winning of Donald Trump be a wake up call to the entire black race.

Do not be afraid of anything or anyone. Donald Trump is not your enemy. Slavery was abolished in the 18th century. We are now in the 21st century. Colonialism is over. Its time to just move on from the chains of slavery. Stop mourning. Hillary Clinton was never going to do anything for you anyway. Even Barack Obama could not save you. The problem is not the world leaders, or the white men. The problem is us.

As for you TB Joshua, instead of just deleting your fake prophecy from Facebook, please do issue a statement and explain to us why your god lied to you. I for one am waiting for that statement from you, and I know millions of black people who believed in you are waiting too. You are trending all over social media, even BBC and CNN are mentioning your failed prophecy, so please redeem yourself and speak out.

Yours sincerely

Jean Gasho

PS: I was not used by the devil when writing this letter and I definitely won’t be cursed or punished by God for it.  And for the record I’m not mad, I’m just a woman

You can follow Jean’s blog on Jean Gasho

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Fake prophecy he must be hanged….

  • For the first time Jean Gas-Whore has written something meaningful.

    • DIARY OF A MAD BLACK WOMAN

      stop calling a woman that you have never groped by the pussy a whore why you and trump muchingoda kudzikisira madzimai nxa!

  • First time kunzwa uchitaura zvine musoro kwete kuwawata kuye

  • Wanna meet someone today? Send us a message or Like our page (we are discreet and your privacy is always respected) facebook.com/Flirty-Harare-Hookups-Dating-NSA-anything-goes-967480310028131/

  • To hell with you bitch , go and hang yourself talk of your government not TB Joshua. Cursed be you and your children. Who are you to judge prophet TB Joshua. I repeat to hell with you bitch .

    • Go and read the scripture she cited. It is written in the Bible and the prophecy wasn’t fulfilled. The Bible has allowed us to judge brothers and sisters in Christ only for those who are not believers.
      Go and read the Bible.

      • mukorekore

        Musiyei akadaro anopenga uyu

    • @Moses dnt be too emotional like him tell him with facts not insult :blessed day brother

    • Urikuita hasha dzechii ipapa.. are u not ashamed of your yourself,, why are u insulting someone for saying tht which this man did.. is it a secret that he misfired.. thts the problem of looking up to man not God. Even the truth will make u emotional.. he is a fake prophet. .period!!

    • Don’t be too quick to judge, leave everything to GOD

    • Hahaha Moses warasika manje. To judge and to conclude from given evidence are two different things. He lied and there is proof. He is fraudulent muporofita wenyu uyu, just like his ” spiritual sons and daughters”

      • Mushabi

        Is that what the bible says

    • #Moses learn to fight your own battles.

    • You are also cursed for insulting God’s creation. T. B Joshua is fake, period.!.

      • vika

        Who made u judge? Do Christians talk like this? I doubt! Read the story of Elisha

        • Ushe

          Who needs to read story yaElisha when TB lies??? He even went on to say he was shown by God.

      • Zabe

        Thanks Linda, seems tbj teaches them nothing else except how to curse pipo.

    • Kkkk personal i dnt comment when i dnt have facts :even in the old testament some men of GOD miss fired but remained being used by him ,remember Balaam .

    • Read 1 John 4 it clearly gives us characteristics of what fake prophets would look like. Thank you

    • Ummm shame on u if u are a christian why do u insult pple.munhu wese can make a mistake zvinowanikwa kana akapotsa akapotsa chete.so why defending him.

    • Moses ndanyara zvikuru. What religion are you?

    • DIARY OF A MAD BLACK WOMAN

      You are one of the worst bitches of all time why kungoda kudzikisira madzimai vakambomubvisa bhurugwa. Your Profit is not God zviziwe izvozvo!

    • captain dugaz

      And who are you to curse her for telling the truth uri mboko haikona

    • vika

      I guess u got too emotional! It’s not right you insult. As the man of God TB Joshua will say, ” we don’t fight for God but God fight for us”. Calm your nerves. They must talk. But we that are of God stand with the truth. #istandwithtbjoshua#

    • Ushe

      TB is a proven liar.

    • Jesse

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

      Shut up with your charismatic witchcraft curses. May they return in the Hands of Jesus who will decide what to do with them and confront you.

  • aussiemigrant

    #getridofprophets

  • If he is the spiritual father wanamagaya achirasika (faking)kuzoti vana vacho it’s just a big scum using the name of God,manje Trump has trumped them , followers of these men think again

    • Even Samuel the great prophet of the bible once missed.You only raise your voice when he misses but when he predicts a thing and it come to pass as it was told you dont say anything

      • RFZim

        Who stands to benefit from these predictions whether spot on or lost ones?

      • Truth

        He has never given a true prophecy. He manipulates stories. His own building fell without him knowing and many people died. God is clear on such things: No disaster will strike without God revealing it to His prophets.

        • vika

          ” he has never given a true prophecy” what people don’t know they call names. I don’t know where u get that from tho. But try to tell the truth to please ur conscience

          • Jesse

            Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.

      • captain dugaz

        Kupofomara nehudununu hazvidi pa munhu one wangu ndoosaka muchivharwa wake poor fellah

      • Ushe

        Manje halasi kekutanga murevi wenhema uyu achinyepa.

    • Where did Samuel miss it

      • vika

        U should also ask where did Elisha missed it. Visit your bible

    • What purpose do these predictions serve?

      • tamama Ndimugabe

        good question

    • Tino ndiwe wazonyanya kurasika manje where did Samuel miss it tipaverenge izvozvi

    • ‭“And Samuel grew, and the Lord was with him, and did let none of his words fall to the ground. And all Israel from Dan even to Beer–sheba knew that Samuel was established to be a prophet of the Lord.”
      ‭‭1 Samuel‬ ‭3:19-20
      Please read the bible usanyepere vanhu

    • This TB,claims God showed him the vision saka Mwari akamunyepera nhai Tino

      • vika

        When you talk about others learn to respect and use your God given tongue wisely

    • Tinodaishe Sibanda Samuel missed where

    • Tino has gone into hiding saTB wacho

    • Tino arasika kkkk

  • King

    Who is she and what has she done for anyone? She sounds like a bitter whore who rode papa’s dick or something. Shut up bitch

    • Obert

      You are a pathetic fool who lives in lala land with an imaginary wife and side chicks. Get a life Ronald!

      • King

        LMAO. Go and make a sandwich u r obviously hungry sir

    • coffee

      I thought you said you were quitting theses discussion zones

      • Obert

        Kwaniko zi attention seeker chero ku zimnetradio ndizvo zvaraita, ndiro raiva muridzi wacho Mafirakureva. Vamwe vanoti zigadzi rinozviti rume. Chero isu takashandako hatina kubvira takariwona communication was strictly via messaging,,,Ma awards eradio 3 consecutive years iro kana kuoneka chero pikicha chaiyo. Vamwe vanoti zingochani gadzi and I believe them.

    • Wow – don’t shoot the messenger just cos you hate the message.

      Yes she may have rode Masocha’s dick but what she wrote here is TRUTH!!!

      • King

        Yah thats my point

      • Mukandabhutsu

        Mahwani

  • Yu jean f**k-wit

  • It’s a shame vanoziva mwari ravayi magwaro

  • Yakora muto. Vharirai mbavha idzi. Bunch of thieves, murderers and rapists, wolves in sheepskins

    • Hauna pfungwa iwe dununu remunhu

    • Kikiki zvagwadza ka. Munongotevera blindly muchinyeperwa , defending and supporting them thru and thru. Ndokungwara ka uku.

    • Kkkk ko Chris ukutukirei umwe iwee

    • Ushe

      Chero riri dhongi rataura, chokwadi ichokwadi chete! Who cares who she is, prophet vakamakisa.

  • Y are u cursing pple and using dirty launguge so u dont even knw its wrong ,?

  • The truth is the guy lied. He needs deliverance. Never claim that God spoke to you when it never happened. Reminds me of that tragedy when your building collapsed you never accepted responsibility that the building was sub standard.

    • Responsibility was accounted for …..Condolence messages were send ……assistance to the families was provoded

    • Nxaaa these false prophets,we r sick n tired of their lousy lies!Prophet prophet prophet whaaat ipapa??huhu

    • vika

      I disagree with u. Do u know elisha in d bible? Read more about him

      • Annunaki

        Religion is accountable for brainwashing millions of vulnerable black people and keeping them in slavery, mental slavery. Bible this, bible that, what a hoogwash from Constentine

  • I told you long back to read the Holly book on your own,not to put your faith on human beings. Nhasi monyarirepi?

  • thanks jean for enlightening the mass. this dude is purely an imposter. he has misled the world for quite some time now. i dont like him

    • vika

      Wether u like him or not it doesn’t change God’s glory upon his life

      • Ushe

        Hapana God’s glory ba apa. He is a liar.

    • Godfearing

      You dont know what you are talking about man. You must do a research and see how God is using this man. That one prophesy, will never erase the good that TB Joshua did for the millions of sick people all over the world. i stand to testifie. Josphet be careful of what you say. Never say never. I know of lots of people who ended up visiting SCOAN after saying Never. I am actually surprised by Jean when she mentions black people etc. she does not even explain why “black people” Why black because may people all over the world of different races, go to SCOAN. Why would she say he is misleading the black race. And why on earth did you mention W Magaya, that he is also misleading the black people. I wonder after what Jean went through with Masocha, did you get deliverance??? The seed of hatred, resentment and bitterness is still so visible in your life. Get deliverance

  • Ndivo vanotopa mhepo dzose kuvanhu vachida kuzoivarapa vachibharisa

  • Tinodaishe Sibanda very good ,they only see a small mistake He made but pose panoita zvakanaka hava comment ,,God bless you TB Joshua

    • Ushe

      Small mistake??? He is a liar!
      He even lied about a Champions League final once.

  • After all no one is perfect under the sun let’s forgive and forget

    • the case of using God’s name lying to pple is unforgettable and neither is it forgivable

      • vika

        Sometimes I wonder if the pple who comments here are true Christians or pretended church goers

    • coffee

      He lied! He never heard from God because we know God would never lie neither is he a man that he should change his mind. TB Joshua is a fake Prophet

      • vika

        How do u know? Is that what u heard from God? Read abt elisha, then David in the bible

      • Mushabi

        Is it in the bible. That if a prophet misses it then he/she is fake?. Is it?.

        • coffee

          So are you saying God lied to TB Joshua?
          That one is a false Prophet! Follow him all you like that’s your business mate

          • True me

            Once! only once! if a prophet make a prophesy and it does not come to pass, he was not sent by GOD. By the way God won’t even send prophets to go and start telling about an Election. HE JUST GAVE THE PREDICTION DUE WHAT HE SAW ON TV ABOUT THE “POLLS”

  • 2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. 2:2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. 2:3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.

  • Romans 1:21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 1:22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, 1:23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things. 1:24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: 1:25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.

  • Once they start charging money you know definitely they are imposters.All just a racket to get rich quick.Read your bible ,it will tell you everything you want to know.

    • i hv nvr liked these so called celebrity pastors from when they emerged. their touch this and get rich or have it style made me hate them. the Bible said we should no lust yet thats exactly wat they do. the other thing is selling seats in the church and the church coming with different businesses in the church. bracelets,the so called anointing oil. that attitude made Jesus beat the crowd in the Synagogue. i hate these Pentecostal self proclaimed prophets

  • Takakuudzai kt vashoperi ava vese havo

  • GOD CAN CHANGE PROPHECIES,GOD CAN REVEAL OR HIDE ANYTHING TO HIS SERVANTS.GIVING A CORRECT PROPHECY DOESN’T MAKE ONE HOLY,GIVING INCORRECT PROPHECY DOESN’T MAKE ONE UNHOLY.ISAIAH WENT TO HEZEKIAH TO DELIVER A PROPHECY OF HEZEKIAH’S DEATH,BUT HEZEKIAH CRIED TO GOD AND 15 MORE YEARS WERE ADDED TO HIS LIFE.CAN WE SAY ISAIAH WAS A FALSE PROPHET.

    • The funny thing is wen he gave correct prophecies ….no one said anything ……just this once …..it does not even have much impact on Africa ……the problem in Africa is dictatorship not TB Joshua

    • It’s the same Isaiah who brought back the message of extention of life span therefore he didn’t lies. A prophet speaks tye message of God and God will never tell lies. He is not the author of confusion. Every prophesy of God come to pass because God is not a lier. I never heard TB Joshua prophesying about Clinton’s victory so I’m not commenting on that but rather on the error above.

    • This bigot

    • Jesse

      How is this changing what ? Did TB Joshua repent of his lies ? He never repents ever.

      You can see that here:

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

      There are even people that believe he is infallible and he even says that himself and when confronted he goes in denial.

      Who goes to Greece to make a drama out of Paul and Silas Prison ? Since he believes everything is “Distance is not a barrier” why even go there ? For his own gratification and collecting his rusty medals and accolades that will bring your nowhere before God Almighty. Now he is doing world scene stuff only for to attract more idiots going to his collapsing compounds and causes death and destruction. The bribe everybody from journalists to Judges. It disgusts me that someone can stoop that low to take lawyers to keep yourself out of the courts when summoned and you are responsible for your actions. Don’t tell for a second God commands illegal buildings to be built and that without building permits. And then stare in the camera and lie and lie and lie and lie.

  • You have never been sued thats why

  • You need to vent your anger to all the dictators who are scattered around the African continent.Prophet T Joshua will remain a prophet no matter you say any kind of shit towards him

    • he will remain your prophet msatanyoko mhani

    • 😂😂😂

    • I we Enock wati chayenda nechimwe chii😃

    • TBJ is a very good fake ,no explanation

    • Maporofita enhema awanda

    • ko Nicholas Moyo arikutukirei vamwe …..not nice Nicky usatuke just say out yur views

    • he will remain a fake prophet. unoda kty ataure here kty ndirifake iye achida mbiri plus mari.

    • ukarwadziwa neporofita haupori

    • Usaita sewakadyiswa nembavha idzi iwee asi unoverenga kuseri kwebhaibheri matuzvi ako

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Tinashe hey

    • He is a devil’s messanger! Period!

    • Nyangwe mugabe akazoita masupporters wani,pple are dump out there.

    • tb predicted that hillary will win the us elections. ….

    • Kkk haasi muporofita in’anga iyo Jesu wedu haana kumboporofita nhema and haambofi akaita kuti vaporofita vaoneswe nhema

    • Some people have eyes but they do not want to see the truth. It’s the gullible people like you who are always taken advantage of. What God says always comes to pass.

      • Jesse

        Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

        You want some more IF God said that what he claims ?

    • Akanyepa chete Saka haaa waMwari check your bubble through and see if there is a mistake in prophecy, anonyepa munhu uyu makanganwa here kuti akambonyepa about finding Malaysian MH370

    • Prophet!!! my foot!

    • alwaystestthespi

      Amen

    • Ushe

      You are right, he will remain aprophet. A fake one, that is.

  • A prophet cn never be discredited by his prophecy anwae yr word of mouth yu haters cn nevr change him.. profitaiwo tione zvacho zvirinani…infact yu claim to read e bble bt such instances r thre where something happens against e wed of a profet read 2kings chapter 3 yese where king of Moab won e war against e 3kings against e werd wc had bn spoken by elisha tt ey will take n subdue moab …does tt made elisha a false prophet …..musaverenga bble sana zvaida kushinga kana musina nyaya nyararai …

    • King of Moab did not defeat three Kings read it properly boss

    • Kkkkk hayaa ….e arguement is on e profecy of elisha wc was not fulfilled boss wc ever way yawainter preter nayo …ziva our arguement

    • Dd they take moab to complement e word of elisha?

    • j

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.

  • JONAH WENT TO NINEVEH TO DELIVER A PROPHECY WHICH SAID GOD WAS GOING TO DESTROY THE WHOLE OF NINEVEH,BUT THE PEOPLE OF NINEVEH PRAYED ,FASTED AND CRIED TO GOD AND THEY WERE SPARED FROM DESTRUCTION.CAN WE SAY JONAH WAS A FAKE PROPHET.PROPHECIES ARE THERE TO ALERT US,IT’S THE ACTION WE TAKE AFTER RECEIVING A PROPHECY WHICH DETERMINES WHETHER THE PROPHECY COMES TO PASS OR NOT.

    • Did the Americans fast for a change of poll results? A leader comes from the Lord and there is nothing they were gonna do to influence God’s will.
      I remember the man of God saying in one of his services for things like this (elections, sport) to happen on earth, they will have to happen first in heaven. They first happen in the spiritual realm and then manifest in the physical.
      Its understandable if you talk of individual prophecy where there has to be an input from you

      God is not human to lie.

    • Point of correction Jonah did not go with any prophesy of destruction but he had a mission of letting the people repent lest they be destroyed. Don’t twist scriptures to suit your arguments

      • Jesse

        Precisely !

    • Thanks Hillary. People are being misled big time

    • Jesse

      Stop the stupid Jonah prophecy, it has nothing to do with comparison.

      Figure this out you foolish brainwashed ignoramus.

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

      There are even people that believe he is infallible and he even says that himself and when confronted he goes in denial.

      Who goes to Greece to make a drama out of Paul and Silas Prison ? Since he believes everything is “Distance is not a barrier” why even go there ? For his own gratification and collecting his rusty medals and accolades that will bring your nowhere before God Almighty. Now he is doing world scene stuff only for to attract more idiots going to his collapsing compounds and causes death and destruction. The bribe everybody from journalists to Judges. It disgusts me that someone can stoop that low to take lawyers to keep yourself out of the courts when summoned and you are responsible for your actions. Don’t tell for a second God commands illegal buildings to be built and that without building permits. And then stare in the camera and lie and lie and lie and lie.

  • You are the enemy of black people not tb joshua you are the people who bewitching people in the name of traditional healers thats why you hate them just because they reversing what you did to people

    • Jesse

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.

  • GIVING A CORRECT PROPHECY IS NOT THE BAROMETER TO MEASURE THE HOLINESS OF A PERSON.GIVING INCORRECT PROPHECY WILL NOT MAKE ONE UNHOLY.

    • Read 1 John 4 IT CLEARLY SAYS THAT FALSE PROPHETS WILL PROPHESY THINGS THAT WILL NOT COME TO PASS just what Tb Joshua did

    • Misleading people Farai. Give us the scriptures pazvakanyorwa

    • Iwe iwe so why calling it Prophecy

  • GOD WANTED TO DESTROY EVERYONE IN SODOM AND GOMORRAH,BUT ABRAHAM INTERCEDED FOR SODOM AND GOMORRAH AND LOT WAS SPARED.PROPHECIES CAN BE CHANGED.

    • Hahaha intelligent one. But in Lot’s case there was no prophecy. God’s angels came directly in human form and passed by informing Abraham of their mission and the gift of a child. They proceeded to carry their plan and promised not to destroy Lot as per request. The plan to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah was carried out accordingly and no evil person was saved, even ones in Lot’s household (wife). The plan was to destroy evil and it was not a prophecy. But a prophecy is never changed. Noah, Jeremiah all prophesies that God will destroy by water and people will be besieged and it happened. But the fact that there was a message to preach repentance lest people perish doesn’t mean the prophecy is changed. We all know that sinners will be destroyed but whosoever repents will be saved. That doesn’t mean the plan to destroy sinners was changed

    • Prophecy iripapi apa, ngatisangotaura tisina kufunga

    • Chakanakira bible rine mhinduro dzese Fatso. Your common sense won’t work on it

    • Jesse

      Farai,

      Stop your stupid misinterpretations of Scripture.

      He did destroy Sodom and Gomorrah and Lot was informed by Abraham to go but his wife turned into a pillar of salt because of disobedience of the word that was said.

  • Doubting is not a sin if it draws u closer to God its only a sin if it pushes u away from God so i pray tt yr doubt wll draw u closer to God ….isu vamwe hatichada masign sana Gedion to know tt prophet tb joshua is a prophet or nt cz we kno already tt he is n will still remain God’s general….

    • God is not a man that he should lie…TB Joshua is fake because he lied. What exactly can you not see here? The bible says to test every spirit to see if its from God. He is not from God, the spirit of truth does not lie!!

      • alwaystestthespi

        no you are not from God…how dare you

    • Dd u read e scripture i gv u

    • kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    • Ushe

      Which God?

  • Fatso your prophet is fake it matters not whether he prophesied yesterday today or tomorrow. You believe him and you will burn together. Dont follow evil bro.

    • GOD USES THE DESPISED TO SHAME THE WISE LIKE YOU,I DON’T THINK YOU GO TO CHURCH,HOW CAN YOU TELL SOMEONE THAT HE IS GOING TO BURN,YOU ARE NOT GOD MY DEAR FRIEND,KUTONGA NDEKWA MWARI,CHEDU KUMUNAMATA,ZVEKUTI ACHAENDA KUDENGA NDIANI,IBASA RAMWARI,REMEMBER,NO ONE IS PERFECT,ONLY GOD IS PERFECT,GOING TO HEAVEN IS NEVER ABOUT OUR EFFORTS,BUT BECAUSE OF HIS GRACE.TINOENDA KUDENGA NENYASHA.

      • Jesse

        Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

        There are even people that believe he is infallible and he even says that himself and when confronted he goes in denial.

        Who goes to Greece to make a drama out of Paul and Silas Prison ? Since he believes everything is “Distance is not a barrier” why even go there ? For his own gratification and collecting his rusty medals and accolades that will bring your nowhere before God Almighty. Now he is doing world scene stuff only for to attract more idiots going to his collapsing compounds and causes death and destruction. The bribe everybody from journalists to Judges. It disgusts me that someone can stoop that low to take lawyers to keep yourself out of the courts when summoned and you are responsible for your actions. Don’t tell for a second God commands illegal buildings to be built and that without building permits. And then stare in the camera and lie and lie and lie and lie.

    • Fatso believe and follow what you want. God gave us choices.

  • All those prophesies tt has happened we nevr heard u commenting bt on this one u r instrumental thinking u know e bble anywae read yr bble carefully not pretending as if yu kno

    • And go back to school you know just as I suspect you that the reason you are being deceived is you are not educationally competent, dont try to reply, its all shown in your writing,afterall you know the truth

    • Deception! …we will c e day will declare who is being deceived …time wll tell ….

  • Thnk yu farai gwaringa for enlightening them ….its nt yr fault thus e depth of yr knowledge we never knew till u opened yr mouth

  • Let the bible be our guide and let no man lead us astray.do not believe in mortals we have a Creator who is worthy our prayer. #@ on Isaah and hezekiah pakataurwa wani paverse 4-6 kuti Isaah dzoka kuna Hezekiah umuudze kuti Mwari vati “I heard your prayer, and I saw your tears.I will add 15 years to your life………..”. zvoreva kuti the Lord in changing the prophecy h had to send back the same Isaiah to tell the new status.a change in a prophecy has to be before the time.prophets are tested by time kutadza kuzadzikiswa kwezvaanoti zvahva kuna nyadenga chiratidzo chekuti manyepo.God is not of confusion.

  • Mazuva ekupedzisira zvava kunyuka zvimaprofita zvenhema. To thm is business but the followers are blind they need TRUE prayer. Kutsanya nekunamata kwete kutsva earthly riches

  • me just want to no is it true that tb Joshua said clinton wil win

    • Yeah he said “she” and that Hilary Clinton. But days earlier he had said Trump will win.

      • Jesse

        He never said that. You are a liar. Just like him. Is God a Rolodex that can change His Prophetic Word to appease men ?

    • Did anyone see the video achitaura or its a Fbk post. Pane ma groups a Tb Joshua e fake hobho myt me a scam # jus saying

    • Chiedza, yes I saw the video. He even said she will have trouble getting bills to pass lol

    • Hanzy its goin to be a narrow victory for her. Apo tikatarisa hu narrow hwacho totally opposite

    • and wat i know is Tb joshua doesnt opperate on fbk..there are pple who pretend to be him.

    • is it true you are still a married virgin with children

      • Zabe

        😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • 2 KINGS 4 vs1- 28.THIS IS A STORY OF A SHUNEMITE WOMAN WHOM ELISHA HAD PRAYED FOR,INORDER FOR HER TO HAVE A CHILD.THE CHILD FELL SICK AND DIED,AND GOD DIDN’T REVEAL THE SICKNESS OF THE BOY TO ELISHA,NEITHER DID HE REVEAL THE DEATH OF THE BOY.THE WOMAN RUSHED TO WHERE ELISHA WAS ,SHE BOWED DOWN BEFORE HIM AND TOOK HOLD OF HIS FEET.GEHAZI WAS ABOUT TO PUSH HER AWAY,BUT ELISHA SAID,”LEAVE HER ALONE.CAN’T YOU SEE SHE IS DEEPLY DISTRESSED?AND THE “LORD” HAS NOT TOLD ME A THING ABOUT IT”.THE ABOVE STATEMENT SHOWS THAT,GOD CAN REVEAL OR CONCEAL CERTAIN INFORMATION FROM HIS SERVANTS.IMAGINE,ELISHA IS THE ONE WHO PRAYED FOR THIS SHUNEMITE WOMAN FOR HER TO HAVE A CHILD,BUT GOD DIDN’T REVEAL THE SICKNESS OF THE BOY TO ELISHA,UNTIL HIS DEATH.

    • So what does that have to do with the subject matter

    • 😂, you sir are delusional

    • This a completely different topic GOD didn’t reveal anything to Elisha. But Tb Joshua lied using God’s name

    • NAMATAYI WENYU MWARI,INI WANGU NDIYE ANONAMATWA NA PROPHET TB JOSHUA.HATIUYIKO KWENYU,MUMWE NEMUMWE NGAAGARE KWAKE.WE ARE NOT STOPPING

    • Nyaya dzacho hadzisi kusangana Fatso. Elisha haana kutaura zvaasina kuudzwa and haana kureva nhema

  • IF A PROPHECY IS GIVEN,IT IS THE ACTION OF THE RECIPIENTS WHICH DETERMINES WHETHER THE PROPHECY WILL COME TO PASS OR NOT.IF YOU RECEIVE A POSITIVE PROPHECY ABOUT YOUR LIFE,IT’S UPON YOU TO RECEIVE IT OR IGNORE IT,FAITH IS TESTED HERE,IF YOU TAKE THAT PROPHECY FOR GRANTED,IT WILL SLIP AWAY.IF YOU ARE GIVEN A NEGATIVE PROPHECY AND YOU IGNORE IT,THAT PROPHECY WILL COME TO PASS.

    • Kyri.diculous

      Not everytime tho. Eg. Revelations chero tikaramba its gonna happen. Anyway an american president isnt chosen by the ballot but by who is fit to push for the NWO.

  • The prayer was for the woman to have a child and indeed the woman had a child.all else that transpired was aftr the child had came as requested by elisha in the prayer

  • To make matters worse the spirit medium deleted the facebook post!

  • “You contributed to the media hype and campaign that caused people not to vote for your beloved Hillary Clinton thinking it was a done deal.” David paakanzi uchaita king akafunga kuuraya Sauro here? If pple didnt go to vote fo hillary then coz of prophecy then they deserve to be ruled by Trump, but TB akabhaiza hake asi iwe dont bring fallacies to your piece as well

  • Moms Audrey Takavarasha huyai munzwe

  • is this the only wrong prophesy he did ?no.u r now paying attention to him coz a million of pple r grounded .u ddnt lose yo minds whn he failed to locate e missing plane dd u?

  • NO ONE IS PERFECT,ONLY GOD IS PERFECT,GIVING AN INCORRECT PROPHECY OR MISINTERPRETING A VISION DOESN’T MEAN KUTI HAASI MUPOROFITA WAMWARI.IS THAT THE ONLY MEASUREMENT YOU USE TO DETERMINE WHETHER ONE IS FROM GOD.MAYBE CLINTON HEARD ABOUT THE PROPHECY AND SHE IGNORED IT ACHITI NDEZVEKUPENGA AND IT SLIPPED AWAY.

    • Stop telling us garbage

      • Jesse

        Yes I agree. The more posts you see from this folly man Farai the more you see lies and garbage in it.

  • I have always wondered; iro dhimoni remuAfrican rinotaura fluent English? Rakadzidza kupi chirungu? These thieves must be send to prison. They have seriously abused our faith in the name of Jesus Christ.

    • you nail it.

    • hahaha ndabva ndanhongao daddy vangu pama comments…hw are you baba??

    • @Makah not bad. How are you?

    • Kyri.diculous

      Is there an African demon.?.

    • Nhai zvenyu madhimoni kutaura chirungu the whole Africa, kana rimwe rinombotaura chirudzi chemuAfrica pakaipa.

    • Yaa satan akakupusisai chokwadi…dhimoni rine language here.

  • WHAT ABOUT MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HE HEALED THROUGHOUT THE WORLD,MAKATSVA VANHUWE.PROPHET TB JOSHUA IS NOT GOD,AND GOD REVEALS TO HIM WHAT HE WANTS HIM TO KNOW OR SEE.

    • “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.”
      ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭7:22-23‬ ‭KJV‬
      Healing multitudes of people does not mean anything. Verenga verse iyo

    • zvekurapwa kwe million yavanhu hazvina basa nekuti kana iwe unogona kuzviita .Nyaya iri pakushandisa zita raMwari kunyepa

    • Jesse

      Well he clearly saw nothing but made it up to fit in his agenda to make money out of it.

  • CHIPOROFITA CHAGARA CHINOSHANDURWA KANA KUZADZIKISWA NEMINAMATO.

    • Give us scriptures murume. This you can’t justify now mudhara akapotsa as always

  • Where are the touch not comments from Magaya fanatics

  • NO-ONE IS PERFECT may b a topic fo another day, JOB was said to be perfect.jonah akatryer kutiza zvaaive audzwa asi by ginya akazviita.u cant run away or ignore zvataurwa naTenzi.so Clinton kuda kana kusada kana aive anzi ndite president zvaisachinja. ko iyo prophecy yemaelection kana bhora inoitirwei zvinobatsirei.

  • If you can’t tell that these crooks are taking you for a ride then fucking tough luck. You deserve it.

  • Mistakes are common in Human Beings, Remember T.B. Joshua he is Human , The Bible says no one is perfect and do not Judge others. Lastly, Those false prophets speak about matters of the world, and the world listens to them because they belong to the world. My dear friends, do not believe all who claim to have the Spirit, but test them to find out if the spirit they have comes from God.

    • I suspect you were not good with essays or long assertions cos you mixed two parrallel ideas and lost sense in your submission. Just to help, that one is not a mistake but an exposition of what you guys do not know that these guys are into.

    • here there is no mistake because he said he spoke with God and all quotations of the bible verses are irrelavant to these modern money mongers so called prophets.The bible is being used as a tool to fool people so that they become docile to part ways with their wealth

    • here there is no mistake because he said he spoke with God and all quotations of the bible verses are irrelavant to these modern money mongers so called prophets.The bible is being used as a tool to fool people so that they become docile to part ways with their wealth in return for blessings which never come

  • Hakuna chisina magumoMwari vatsamwa nezvamunovanyepera hamusati henyu

  • I pray to God almighty continue to expose them one by one beasts

  • Vachatanda botso vose

  • Guys nomatter what you say! TB Joshua remains a God’s general. He was sent to deliver us from all chains of bondages. Not forgetting to mention my lovely father Papa Magaya. Idzi isimbi dzebasa varume. Its only human negative character to say negative words upon every man of God. Acts 7 vs 52 says which Prophet did your fathers not prosecute. If Prophet TB Joshua and Prophet W Magaya are false then who is the true man of God? If you dont receive these servants of God then you are lost.

    • uri kureva magaya upiko iwe ,tsotsi riya raita mari nebusiness rechurch paharare? huu? TBJ ,magaya,makandiwa ,&mphoro vanofanira kutevera kwakaenda gumbura

    • Lol puleease! He is not being persecuted. We are testing him against God’s word. He lied in God’s name, so he is fake

    • hauna nyaya iwe padare unovhiya mbudzi kana kunotsvaga huni dzamaputi

    • I feel sorry for you, I actually run out of words: but all I can confirm to you firmly is that those people you mentioned are fake and are not God’s messengers and unless you and them turn to the God of heaven (not under the sea where your generals go) then you are accompanying them to hell. No need to get emotional about this we are just washinf our hands on your case.

    • Shaz uchiri murima kunze kwakaedza kare kare,these so called prophets are thugs,gangsters and rapists,purporting to be men of God yet they are vampires.

    • Shaz uchiri murima kunze kwakaedza kare kare,these so called prophets are thugs,gangsters and rapists,purporting to be men of God yet they are vampires.

    • Imagine wakarorwa nemurume akapusa kudai. Ototi uri murume yet unovharwa nana Magaya. Please!

    • If any of these FAKE prophets come to your home and ask your wife to undress, you hold her clothes and u go out of the room so that he can pray with her only and your reasoning capacity tells me u’ll obey your fake papa, man of god prophets without a shadow of doubt. Or ndimi munoisirwa vakadzi 😂😂😂

      • Bridget

        I believe these are the end times,too many false prophets,its there in the Bible,we need to be wise so we can not be deceived let’s pray for wisdom so we can be able to discern these spirits,many will say we prayed in ur name,but God will say I don’t know you.##open ur eyes people ##

    • Ko kutoti baba kani kkkkkkk kusaziva kufa veduwe

    • Inini handikutenderere WAKAMAMA PFUNGWA UKASIYA MATUZVI MUMUSORO

    • Jesse

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

      There are even people that believe he is infallible and he even says that himself and when confronted he goes in denial.

      Who goes to Greece to make a drama out of Paul and Silas Prison ? Since he believes everything is “Distance is not a barrier” why even go there ? For his own gratification and collecting his rusty medals and accolades that will bring your nowhere before God Almighty. Now he is doing world scene stuff only for to attract more idiots going to his collapsing compounds and causes death and destruction. The bribe everybody from journalists to Judges. It disgusts me that someone can stoop that low to take lawyers to keep yourself out of the courts when summoned and you are responsible for your actions. Don’t tell for a second God commands illegal buildings to be built and that without building permits. And then stare in the camera and lie and lie and lie and lie.

  • Pamai kura muchiverenga bable maingonzwa wani kuti kuchauya venhema nhasi ndovamakunama

  • I must admit that this time Jean Gasho wrote something chine musoro and kudos to her for doing that.these so called prophets are just taking advantage of desperate people and milk them of their hard earned money.i always wonder why these so called prophets who perform miracles are always black and found mostly in Africa?

  • All these are fake prophets who are bribing poor Christians in the name of the Lord.I think once you start following them its like they brain wash pple so that u can’t even c varevi venhema

  • We have known this all along. Dont needto be reminded

  • David took Uriah’s wife but still God says David a man after my own heart hapana asingatadzi sometyms people we r tempted to say wat we think yet its not God, tht doesnt in any way mean yu r no longer a child of God. yu r bursy calling him a false prophet perhaps he repented lyk wat david did.

    • uchifananidza anatsikamutanda ava nevanhu vebible nyange newe unotoona kuti zvasiyana

    • What pains you is just to settle for the truth that God has allowed you to see with your own eyes after your laziness to study the word of God and understand the differencies between true and false men of God. God has done enough, whoever shall continue to be so deceived is surely not wise

    • (Perhaps) ?????????

    • Jesse

      So does that mean you should do what David did so you can be promoted to FALSE prophet ?

  • I hvnt read all the comments but I bet there is someone there trying to defend the false prophet

  • is TB Joshua a prophet or Zangoma

  • If our so called prophets were preaching the gospel of the Kingdom Africa should have been bearing fruits

  • Tongayi (jnr)

    Ignorance is a vice, by the way the devil can prophesy and predict. A Sangoma can even see these things. TB Joshua has never claimed to be perfect neither does capture everything he is still a man. A false prophet aims at deceiving and leading people from Christ, is TB Joshua doing that or he is rather reaching out to the lost and oppressed out there? For non believers attacking the man fine since you are still ignorant, but for spirit filled believers let discernment reign and lets stand behind our fellow brother in Christ. To the unbelievers there is not much that can be done to make you see otherwise till you see light or have overcome ignorance. The writer talks of not being possessed,hmm, one doesn’t have to be possessed to be used by the evil one, the devil actually uses that interlectual prowess or human wisdom to his means, you won’t even think he may have a hand.

  • If our so called prophets were preaching the gospel of the Kingdom Africa should have been bearing fruits. We need the gospel of the kingdom in order to prosper

  • PROPHET TB JOSHUA IS THE GOD’S GENERAL,I BELIEVE IN HIS GOD,MWARI WAKE ANONDIGONERA,NDOMUDA MHANI.HE IS A GOOD GOD,WONDERFUL GOD,FAITHFUL GOD,AWESOME,A LIVING GOD,HE IS ABLE.I SALUTE THE GOD OF PROPHET TB JOSHUA.ASINGAMUDI HAMENO IKOKO,INI NDINOMIRA NAYE.

  • The ID10T

    Emancipating Africa from mental slavery does not start with eliminating people like TB Joshua. It starts with seeing christianity for what it truly is. As long as fools are still trapped in this christianity and religious nonsense, people like TB Joshua will always find ways to enjoys the fools’ gold.

    (You can all start responding as you wish, insults or otherwise, I wont be around to respond. I only discuss issues with open minded free thinkers.)

  • ANONAMATA MWARI CHAIYE,NAMATAYI WENYU CHAIYE,ISU HATIUYIKO,NDEZVE UKOKO.TIRI RIGHT NEKWATIRI.

  • Fack or nt fack why do u follow him ,did he come to house kana zvakakubhohwa siyana nazvo uri weku America here?

  • Touch not the annointed of God. TB Joshua is of God a true Prophet of the end times. Have you considered that the voting process can be rigged. Do you think those male chauvenist were going to let a woman lead them. As for Prof W Magaya leave him alone nxa.

    • its time to see with new eyes,tough luck its painful to realise you have been cheated all along.

    • You need to go to school coz you reasoning is too dull and uneducated, becareful you are a candidate for serious abuse in addition to the one you are already suffering

    • stupid bitch,were you there when he recieved the so called annointing?idiot

    • women u are cursed thats why you always raped ,you cant even think with brains.prophet s always target you bcoz u believe everything ,you are are very lazy and useless. u deserve to be abused u idiots.

    • Iwe tibvirepo apo mhani. Makaitwa seiko imi munoramba zviri pachena kuti this man is a fake prophet.

    • It shows you only hear of the “touch not” verse from the “prophets” and you do not have the slightest clue to the context of the verse. Read the bible and stop relying on “prophets”

    • He is nt a prophet of God but of Baal.

    • The generality of africa still sits in darkness, thot by now pple wld be able to tell fake from true. Even when the writing is on the wall, sad indeed. God deliver Africa.

    • I lov TBJ but apa vakapotsa lets accept it plus hw cn opposition party riggy election kkkkk dats impossible .

    • Kkķkkķ these types dzinonamata munhu instead of God wl nvr cease to amaze kunyanya kuda zveminana kneel and pray for yourself who annointed him whr and whn if indeed he was annointed who told u it was God or a god He lied too many a times to be a true man of God

    • Kkkk dai aiva muporofita dai akaporofita zvose kuti uchawinner but uchabirwa varikudya mari chete in’anga dzose idzo kufembera fembera kkk

    • For some even when truth hits them in the face, they won’t see it. That’s being daft.

    • chimuporofita chabhari kkkkk

    • mary z right its only kuti the god waarikutaura nezvake haasi watinoziva .tb joshua I tribe yana pharaoh waiziva

    • Jesse

      Mary stop taking Scripture out of Context. Is TB Joshua an Israelite ? No he is not. That is what it was pointed to in that.

      Which servant of God is allowing to build illegal hostels without building permits in which 116 people died ? Or command to get the “anointed water” and four people died and one broken leg AND HE DID NOT KNOW this would happen ? And if he did why he did no action ? How can you lie about Boko Haram will a be thing of the past by the end of 2013 ? Or the Chibok girls will be released immediately, or MH370 will be found by 15th of March 2014 ? Are you out of you crazy mind ? What’s wrong with you !!!! II Thessalonians 2 again and again for you. Especially verse 10 onwards because you are completely braindead.﻿

      There are even people that believe he is infallible and he even says that himself and when confronted he goes in denial.

      Who goes to Greece to make a drama out of Paul and Silas Prison ? Since he believes everything is “Distance is not a barrier” why even go there ? For his own gratification and collecting his rusty medals and accolades that will bring your nowhere before God Almighty. Now he is doing world scene stuff only for to attract more idiots going to his collapsing compounds and causes death and destruction. The bribe everybody from journalists to Judges. It disgusts me that someone can stoop that low to take lawyers to keep yourself out of the courts when summoned and you are responsible for your actions. Don’t tell for a second God commands illegal buildings to be built and that without building permits. And then stare in the camera and lie and lie and lie and lie.

  • NOTHING HAS CHANGED,AND NOTHING WILL EVER CHANGE,THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN THE MIGHTY GOD OF PROPHET TB JOSHUA WILL CONTINUE TO WORSHIP HIM.EVEN IF HE HAD MADE AN ACCURATE PROPHECY,HATERS WERE ALWAYS GOING TO SAY SOMETHING NEGATIVE.OUR ENEMIES WILL ALWAYS TURN A BLIND EYE ON GOOD THINGS THAT WE DO,ONLY FOCUSES ON THE NEGATIVE SIDE.SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF PROPHET TB JOSHUA WILL ALWAYS STAND BY HIM.HE IS THE GOD’S GENERAL,THE GREATEST PROPHET OF OUR GENERATION.NDIYE CHETE.

  • Prophet TB Joshua let your God be my God. I appreciate the anointing bestored on you by the Holy Spirit!

    • Ofcoz you can choose his god and you can exercise your freedom of choice in that regard but dont think that makes his god a true god. It only means more are lost with him..period.

    • vana Kizito tosvoderepi ndochii ichocho

  • #the argument is nt abt/on Elisha bcoz zvakataurwa naElisha zvakaitika. 2kings4vs17 “but the woman did become pregnant and gave birth to a son that next spring, just as elisha had said”

  • Tiriko isusu,viva prophet tb joshua

  • Gasho let me correct u. First the whites were never never our enemies. Our enermy was the system of oppressing blacks by white people. However the system of oppression is now practised by black people on other black people. It comes from the heart. The issue of prophet magaya I invite you to visit one of his sermons at his church or get one of his DVDs and witness what happens there. The blind are made to see, the lame are made to walk and houses are built for those who do not have shelter of their own and above all the gospel is preached to the ignorant.So when you say prophet magaya is causing damage to people what do you mean. Do you mean to say that building houses for people, healing the sick and telling people that worshipping of ancestors and visiting sangomas is bad is causing damage to blacks?

    • Im sorry but you are dicing with your life, dont say never knew or was never warned

    • Tibvireipo. Jesus was the only true prophet. No-one will ever be like him.

    • His prophecy on bond notes is very misleading

    • I am yet to see one blind man who got his eyesight restored

  • Ko nharo dziripapi apa bcz TB Joshua said it loudly that Hillary Clinton will rule.kubirwa or kusabirwa Hilary Clinton is not ruling and TB Joshua akanyepera vanhu which proved kuti anongosinyepa kakawanda and zvaanotaura hazvisi zvaMwari ndezvekufadza vanhu.Saka vanopikisa handioni sense yezvavanotaura kawanda Magaya nanaJoshua vachihwanda neshoko raMwari. Dzimwe ngochani dzana Magaya dzazara nepaFB kumuvhikirira kuita sekuti atove Mwari why vanhu vaMagaya vachipikira nekuvhikirira kuita sekuti ndiMwari. Hapana asina kuzodzwa naMwari as long uchimutevera

    • taura hako iwe seuyuyu weMasvingo anonzi Farai Raison Gwaringa unotoita kunge iye ega munyika manje vachatonyura chete nembavha mhombwe dzavo idzi

  • Hey ppl just believe in God simple not thru so and so or through certain pple.inga curtain repatemberi rakabvarurwa wani.svikai kuna Mwari mega.He is also your God not kuti Mwari wanhingi ko kutiwo Mwari wangu hanty ndiye akakusika?

  • BUT ON CHALLENGES HE SAID THE TRUTH BCZ NOW DEMOSRTATIONS ARE ALL OVER AMERICA.WHEN HE SAY I SAW A WOMAN THATS TRUE.CLINTON WON THE MAJORITY BUT LOOSE ON PROVINCES/States

  • Crazy bastard, conman

  • Theze are men’s greatest enemies surely..there is no debate on this one save for those that are already do beclouded by these guys’ charms that even if asked to eat feaces they will humbly obey, havent we seen them eat grass and the like in SA? As long as ANYONE CHARGES FOR SERVICE that is enough to tell you they are impostors. The bible declares freely you were given freely give: Matthew 10:8. That is clear and express, no need for any exegesis or hemeneutics. TB JOSHUA, MAGAYA, CHRIS, BUSHIRI & MAKANDIWA, DAVID OYEDEPO & the whole bunch of other pastorpreneurs are IMPOSTORS and belong to the ANTICHRIST.

  • Yes that’s Jean Gashu now analysing religious issues, exactly where she belongs not politics. On TB Joshua subject, I totally agree with you. Fake prophets are contributing to Africa’s problems today. In Zimbabwe in particular people have no time for participating in day to day running of the country but rather spend time gathering at fake prophets’ services.

  • Satay vawawate tusina maturo mwaka uchasvika vachazomukungura mutunga dzose ropa rinoyera

  • @fanuel did the word say the israelites were to take moab or t said they were to defeat moab which they did.and the king of moab upon realising h was defeated h sacrificed his oldest son a move wch angered the israelites and made them return to their own land.so indeed moab was defeated as elisha had said

  • Watever bad u say about Prophet Tb Joshua and Papa Magaya is not going to change or move them instead more blessings are manifesting on them hundredfold.And after all who are u to judge them . If they are wrong /fack let God alone judge them.

    • ko ungati chii iwe wanga wanzwa ne dollar for two.wakabva wandosanganiswa nedzimwe mvana saka business rava kufaya hakusisina zveparoad

    • Zveparoad zvipi zvaunotaura.”let God alone judge if they a wrong. as for me i dnt even bother on watever u say abt m coz i know myself better than anyone.

  • i wonder. wit all those many prophecies that hev cum to pass u dont even coment or pay attention to. y nw.

  • Goredemarasimuka

    Sorry hako. Kusaziva nekufa zvakafanana. Kupindira dzamusingazive kuchakukuvadzisai vasikana. Zvausingazive siya woita zvokutsvaga mari zvauri kuita. Ndikureva iwe Jean.

  • yes these doomsday prophets have become our #1 enemy.they are misleading many pple from worshipping the true god,with their insatiable lust for money.some of them like magaya are fronting political parties,under the guise of them being messengers of god

  • All prophets are fake

  • ini nemhuri yekwangu ticharamba tichivada maprophets aya grandpa l pray fo God ‘s grace to b w u alwez we luv u snr prophet TB Joshua kana takutaura zveava ndokuti God’s generals zve dei muri vefake makadonha kare thank u for mentoring my father Prophet Magaya lve seen God’s hand thru him chero vamwe vese vakakutukai ini handifi ndakakurasai cz l noe wt lve received frm God thru u.let ther b light.mbiri kuna Jesu

    • vakadzi tokuzivai.u believe in sex not God and you always defend these rapists because u want money not divinity.

    • Mukore uno uchiri wekuvimba nemunhu here or namwari.munhu akanaka akarara.never trust a human being bcz can do anything

    • i hope mbiri yauri kupa vakaberekwawo neumwe munhu ndoyaunopa mai nababa vako vakaita uvepo panyika, pauri kumhanya uchiti my father, my papa, ivo vari kumhanya kunevavo vakavazvara, so be carefull, mbiri ngatiipe kuna Mwari kwete kuvanhu

    • Shame on you. Zvino kudenga hakuna zvekunzi vhura makumbo ndikuise kurudyi rwemwanakomana . Kudai watsvaga chisi chaJehovha uzive chawakanamatira.

    • ndati ini nemhuri yekwangu ende wteva u guys say wetha u say we want sex or money zvave zvenyuwo isu nevekwedu ndisu tinoziva zvatakaona pamaprophets iwawa tikabva tatenda kut sure vakatumwa naMwari tinotopa mbiri kwaari musiki nokut ndiye akatipa midziyo yake iyoyo kana ndichiti nemhuri yangu ndinotoreva almost dzinza rekwedu rese namai vangu vanototiwo baba kuna PWM .Snr prophet TB tinotovapawo chiremera chavo

    • kwambonzi mbiri kuna Magaya here kwanz mbiri kuna Jesu , verengaipo zvakanyorwa kwete kufunga zvenyu iri nyaya yeruvengo chete , imi moti church yose nanambuya vanoenda kuphd kufambura sex here, mutaure mashoko kwawo imi , pane wamakaona achienda kuchurch kubonde saka varume variko vakadzi here, pamromo chete vana veafrica, Mwari akuwanirei nyasha

    • Pakuzoti mbiri kuna Jesu apoo….panechipi chiporofita chamambo Jesu chakapotsa ndibvunzewo hangu???kangani general venyu vachipotsa…zvinondishamisa kana mambo Jesu vakati kana muinokutenda sekwetsanga yembeu yemastard muchaita zvikuru kupfuura zvandakaita…ndizvo here zvatiri kuona kunema man of God ariko nhasi aya…asi shoko rinoti mwanakomana wemunhu haangatongodzoki kana marudzi ese asati agamuchira iye wakatambudzikira marudzi ese zvawo

    • HADOS murevi wechokwadi uye muparidzi mukuru

  • These powers are not from God bless.are satanic always preach about riches

  • Nehanda radio when did God free us from Egypt, its lack of identity that got these rockstar pastors taking advantage of people. You are not an israelite its not our history yes we believed in Mwari but let’s not force ourselves in the bible.

  • Only through Jesus Christ you are saved. TB Joshua is a mere human being like you and I. There is nothing special on him.

  • im surprised by how women are trying to defend these rapist.they dont even see how these sexual predators abuses them.just believe in anything called prophet.or otherwise they know that these prophets are false they just go there for sex.because surely u cant understand why a normal person can defend such a lie when even TB himself agreed that he said it.

  • Clinton managed to beat Trump based on the popular vote, but Trump got more college votes than Hillary Clinton, if it was a Zim constitution Clinton was going to be the next president, so how those “man of God” in some way, we’re right

    • I thot I read that the election whr u cast ur vote is called the popular vote which Trump won

  • hazvide kuudzwa izvi ifake idzi kutsvaga kurarama nekubira vanhu vachishandisa zita ramwari

  • Phophet T B Joshua is a true man of God no matter what u say

  • Love Prophet Tb Joshua to me you was,you are and forever you are a true man of the most high God, we are blessed to have Prophet Magaya as our Prophet a man full of wisdom…. My Father Our Prophets

  • Some facts are not debatable a “prophet ” is dragged before an honourable court to be tried still his congragants will turn themselves into magistrates and say hez innocent and those pple call themseves christians yu wonder c

  • Some facts are not debatable a “prophet ” is dragged before an honourable court to be tried still his congragants will turn themselves into magistrates and say hez innocent and those pple call themseves christians yu wonder c

  • Once a prophet gives false prophecy he is fake, God himself is trying to open your eyes there is no way where he can directly notify u dat ur being misled

  • I lov TBJ yes I respect him but eish I dnt knw wat happened. I am still waiting fo sunday fo clarification

  • Since there is transgender in America, possibly.. maybe Don is one.. who posses as a woman in their trans gender world

  • Chopopotewa navanhu chiiiiii apa hapana anosungwa negashu to follow TBJ SAKA DZIKAMAI UMWE NEIMWE NDAAAITE ZVAAADA COS TAKAZVARWA KWAKASIYANA NAMAMAI AKASIYANA CHOKURWADZAI CHIII KUNGE MUNETSITSI.

  • usavimbe nemunhu vimbai naJehova

  • What happened to the mighty prophet this time around…I just begin to wonder if he was the one who prophesied the prophecy or perhaps it’s just media prophets….who is next to falsely foretell the future?

  • True prophet TB joshua

  • Dzimwe mboko kuzvipa surname yekuti yadah kkkkkkk

  • If you look at it,these prophets are among the richest on the continent,after the dictators,using pple’s money to buy Bentlys& ferraris like rockstars. The bible says bring tithes and offerings that there may be food in my house,not so that prophets may buy private jets. Prophets are meant to guide pple to God not to milk them dry. I hate it when people follow blindly without understanding.They take advantage of Africans because of our blind loyalty the same way some pple still follow mugabe to this day.

  • Truely its hard to tell a fool that u r being fooled the best thing to do is for us to learn to kneel down and pray for ourselves some of these churches are like cults once u enter u wl be brainwashed

  • No one was forced to adhere to Prophet TB Joshua’s facebook post, so for that reason the honourable Prophet is not obliged to give an apology since no one was hurt. It seems some people are just waiting in the corridors for an opportunity to criticise the Prophet but when he makes correct predictions and prophecies they remain mum, SHAME on you!!!! Why is it that you always wait for Prophet TB Joshua to give a prophecy, why can’t you do it yourselves? If you don’t like him then please DON’T follow him, simple.

    • And this is not his facebook page but Nehanda radio that broadcast to every single person of zimbabwe

    • ende futi futi people are free to comment on anything happening in this world futi futi

    • Are prophecies called predictions u If it had come from a non profit or is it prophet we cld understand Nxt time he prophesises abt ur life wl u believe it achipotsa so this is not a gamble bt its from a man u call man of God Dnt play games naMwari tsvagai masahwira mamwe

  • a true thug with his son magaya stealinv from foolish people

  • ARMAGEDON

    true lets the word judge,Deut 18:22 has proved that you didn’t hear from the true God.Its obviously the devil telling you all these lies.You used to be a true prophet sent from God,but you erred from the truth associating with false prophets like Walter Magaya “the Sangoma” from Zimbabwe.Look now you are now a laughing stock all over the world o.You need to repent o before it’s too late o.Stop this spiritual father nonsense o!. You were helping to cover up Walter Magaya’s adultery stories and God was not pleased.The holy spirit left you years ago.Its now the devil telling you all these lies.Why receiving blood money when truly God had sent you.The love of money has made you to fall.Magaya may be you biggest partner ,but his source is the devil.I saw blood dripping in his ceiling and from his floor ,the lord showed me.He has blood on his hands and he initiated you.Its also time for the foolish followers of Walter to open their eyes.Run for your life o!!!!

  • Anongogara achinyorera vanhu vaasati ambosangana navo tsamba

  • Mishonga yavo aichashanda naTb joshua nanamagaya.vanyara manje.mmmmm.

  • The problem is not with TB Joshua, it’s with those who believed he was telling the truth!!

  • Nonsense haters will stay haters .fire to yu

  • Divination failed this time

  • You know how i love TB Joshua? he just wanted to prove to the world that he’s a fake,false and a prophet of doom

  • mwazha ndiye ega akatumwa musazvinyepere Africa yedu

  • You know how i love TB Joshua? he just wanted to prove to the world that he’s a fake,false and a prophet of doom

  • Never believe them frm the wrd go, this so called prophets there are billionaire stealing frm the poor

  • Thats true nehanda
    Ezekiel 13:6 ESV

    They have seen false visions and lying divinations. They say, ‘Declares the Lord,’ when the Lord has not sent them, and yet they expect him to fulfill their word.

  • TB Joshua is a true prophet. Watch the space
    The game still on
    Hillary will be in the WhiteHouse eventually.

  • a very big amen to u mr gosho lets face reality

  • Off topic is off topic finish and klaar.why supporting pple instead of supporting God.Some men are gays of prophets they was they support is abnormal.God,son and the holy spirit just trust the trinity nothing else on earth.How can there be death of hundreds of pple whats was the lesson.The same time his son killed 7 that what we call demons.Jesus raised lazarus,even Tabith y these men cant raise pple killed under their roofs.These are heavy demons thus y they want pple in lodges for days feeding the with blood.how can a person in Hre have to stay in lodge

  • Perfect Pat

    Only God knows what the future holds kwete fembera fembera yaana Tb Joshua iyi

  • That is true

  • Fake

  • Touch not my anointed ones do my prophets no harm Psalms 105:15

  • That is why they intimidate people by Cursed or they rush to say Touch not my annointed! These all cornmen calling themselves Prophets are not even ashamed of themselves! Tell us about those ones being accused of lying to congregants about seeding

  • False prophets wil always speak abt things of the world so only those who are wise wil be saved from these conmen

  • Vhura Zvakazarurwa 13 vrs 1 uende nayo.

  • Bible is against false prophets

  • vika

    #Istandwithtbjoshua#

  • Now I am absolutely no fan of this man but before we crucify him, go and watch the video of the prophecy and tally it with what is now available as the final result. Do you know that Hilary actually ended up having more votes by a very narrow margin? https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/97be7a3ddef295d7603fc3b1f34c9e13181955337c3254b36d1dde7dd102df17.png. Wait and see what will be the final outcome of what plays out at the electoral college on December 19 and if this happens that Hilary wins at the electoral college then it will perfectly make sense why according to the 2nd half of the man’s prophecy that she will face the vote of no confidence by February of next year considering that Republicans have the slight majority in the Senate and house. My approach to these predictions is I wait and see the final outcome, time they say will tell.

    • Murume Mukuru

      Holding on to straws eeh? Dofo!

  • itai yose yose yamada asi hapana chichachinja mudhara wangu ishumba inoruma proudly son of Prophet W Magaya hapana zvamondiita itai zvenyu ndezve ikoko isu ndezvedu kuno Chizzyman ndaenda

  • I never ever thought I would ever say this in my life but I AGREE WITH JEAN GASHO!!!

  • alwaystestthespi

    HE IS STILL A MAN OF GOD. PLS ARE YOU PERFECT? GIVE ME A break!

  • Mutsvangwa

    When one doesn’t understand its better just shut up …. Or rather when one sees both sides of the question they have seen nothing !

  • Mai Vako

    Thank you Gasho our people are so gullible to believe such lies from the likes of TB Joshua a conman masquerading as a prophet. He must apologize for the nonsense he he made. Its a lesson too to the Magayasi and Makandiwas of this world, God will one day embarrass you. Evil people!!

  • Mbuya_vaHector

    Spot on girl. I like where you said we as bkacks are tge problem to ourselves. Look at our country and do we really need to blane everything on America sbd tge white msn when grown up man keep a 94yr old as president. I AM ASHAMED AS A BLACK PERSON, we are pathetic! Self rule and we steal everything, we remove even the roof over our bus stops, shit in the water we drink, steal money meant for our hospitals, what a shame, what a cursed race!

  • Murume Mukuru

    Pawagona tokupembedzawo Jean. Woramba wakadaro.

  • Middie

    let him/her who is clean cast his stone first. Jean Gasho ndiwe holy wacho hanti?

  • sindoooraaniket

    I am not trying to be defensive but anyone can create a social netwotking platform on the internet and decide to use any profile name.

    Did someone see a live Emmanuel T.V. Broadcast to that effect?

    Thank you.

  • Sean Samuel

    TB Joshua has done so much, not only for black people, but for people of all races, cultures, and backgrounds. Why didn’t you write him an open letter while he was feeding the poor, giving scholarships, or healing the sick? You have been waiting like a prowling lion for something that you can use to try and discredit all the good that he has done. I can tell you one thing; you can criticize him and call him names, but you can never stop him from helping people and proclaiming the Gospel. He will continue, in the name of Jesus Christ, who gives him strength.

  • Mukandabhutsu

    Well you cannot crucify someone for making one mistake of all the
    prophecies he said and they all come to pass. If you listen to the whole
    video I think he just wanted to say what he knows pple wanted to hear.
    He did not prophesier but I think he made it up. I saw videos of
    prophets across the world also saying Hillary will win. I do not think
    it was God talking but them just trying to make judgment based on CNN
    which was peddling lies. CNN was behaving like ZBC where they say Zanu
    PF rally had 20 000 yet they were just 7 000. Trump was filling stadiums
    in his rallies yet Clinton could barely fill a parking lot. It was
    obvious that Trump will win but CNN, BBC, etc they wanted so bad to
    convince people that they are wasting their vote voting Trump becaz
    Hidza had already won which was not true.

  • Borat 1

    So…when is the stoning?
    Deuteronomy 18:22 When a prophet speaketh in the name of the LORD, if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.
    And it goes on that if the dude is wrong, he must be, and must is a strong word, be stoned to death. Are heathens allowed?