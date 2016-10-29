BizarreFeatured

Zim ‘prophet’ who claims he met God three times, speaks out

By Sydney Kawadza

All kinds of derogatory terms and brickbats have been hurled at Prophet Talent Madungwe. He has announced God’s visit to Zimbabwe. Prophet Madungwe, a 30-year-old unassuming young man, stands by his word. While some say he is crazy, his character has gone beyond bizarre and even controversy.

Talent Madungwe
Talent Madungwe

His claims even more bewildering as he says he has met God, not once but three times. Prophet Madungwe’s prophecies have gone beyond God’s visit, they include the supper he claims he had with the Almighty.

He has been called names, some have even dismissed him as deranged, but Prophet Talent Madungwe sticks to his word; he has met God, he had braai with God, he scheduled for a third visit to Heaven.

“It is only by the grace of God that I am the one chosen to receive the honour of meeting God and like what happened when Mary was going to give birth to Jesus no one would believe but she had been chosen,” he said in an interview yesterday.

A very confident man in speech and character, there could be flaws and inconsistences in his story but Prophet Madungwe believes he is the “chosen one”.

Born on June 18, 1986, Prophet Madungwe believes his calling does not need the kind of media blitz his word has attracted.

“I was born in Shurugwi and that is where I grew up. People who saw me growing up, even those at Kanwa Primary School, know that I am not a talkative person.

“My spiritual calling comes from my spiritual father Daniel and my work is inspired by his writing especially in Chapter 7 of his book,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe says his calling was from a very young age.

“I grew up in the Apostolic Faith Mission where I was preaching even when I was still very young. I stopped going to church in 2010 and was wandering around for two years before I received my calling,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe’s first “encounter” with God was in 2012.

“God first visited me in a dream and then a vision. Since then I have regularly had angelic visitations. These visits led to my finding of my ministry and calling as I was anointed as a prophet during the first visits. “I also got the church’s name from these visits.”

He leads the Exile Desire for All Ministries in Sunningdale.

“People are saying I announced God’s visit because I want to lure people to my church but it’s not true. I lead a very small congregation.

“I am very comfortable with the small congregation. I do not want to increase it because too many people will give me headaches. What I am just trying to do is to give people the message of God during his visits.”

He insists that his message is simple – Jesus is coming soon. For a man who is not comfortable with sharing his life with strangers, Prophet Madungwe will likely remain mysterious through his word.

“Unfortunately, the only place I would open up to you is at church where we meet every Sunday. I cannot show you the place where I live because I would cause chaos at someone’s house when they are not involved in this,” he said.

There are things that are personal, he said, adding that his calling has caused friction in his family.

“I am from a big family, about 10 boys and I am the first born. I also have lots of sisters but I want to protect my family from the chaos that would follow them when I talk about them,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe leads a life of prayer and ministry.

“I wake up early in the morning and go into a prayer session lasting two to three hours. After that I start interacting and visiting my church members around the city,” he said.

For Prophet Madungwe, some issues are personal, so he would not open up further.

An unknown person who jumped into the spotlight when our sister paper Kwayedza carried his story of God’s visit to Zimbabwe, Prophet Madungwe insists no one will ever understand him.

“When I first had an encounter with God I was told that Zimbabwe would experience a lot of miracles. “This is also coming through my spiritual father, Daniel of the Old Testament.

“Like my father Daniel, who saw God sitting on His throne in Heaven according to his writings in the Bible, I am also seeing God as the chosen person.

“Stephen also saw God with Jesus sitting on his right so that is where the Grace of God came from. “Daniel was a man whom God so loved to interact with him but he left the world without completing his work.”

This, Prophet Madungwe believes, is where he comes in, to finish what Daniel, his “spiritual father”, could not complete.

“Although John the Revelator did his part I am going to complete it now. “It’s the Grace that was bestowed on Daniel and John that is also on me. “So my Grace comes from my spiritual father, Daniel – like father, like son – I am also very controversial.”

He said like the book of Daniel, it is very difficult to understand him.

“People have struggled to understand the Book of Daniel so no one can interpret what I have gone through,” he said.

If people cannot interpret the Book of Daniel, he says, there is no way they can understand him. If claims that Prophet Madungwe has met God for dinner are anything but controversial then his trip to Heaven, should be something else.

“I have been to Heaven and I saw that everything has changed because the world is ending soon. I was in Heaven on January 1 this year and my second visit to Heaven was on June 4 and I have another booking to enter Heaven for the third time before the end of the year,” he said.

“When I went to Heaven I transformed into a spiritual form so I could disappear on Earth and appear in Heaven.

“These are no illusions. Even when Jesus died, his body transformed into a spirit and that is how he could appear and disappear and go through walls. “That body is special and my body goes through the same transformation.”

Prophet Madungwe denied that he said God would descend on the Harare Kopje.

“We were given a 90-day period when God would visit and he visited Zimbabwe three times during that period. “The first time was on the day of the solar eclipse and that is when I met him on the Kopje. “God also visited on September 1 and the third time I was on top of a prayer mountain in Domboshava.”

He said people misunderstood him when he was on radio.

“I actually said God had been on the Kopje and I said I would announce his next visit and venue on October 18 or 19 and he did come for supper on October 19 around 9:30pm.

“I did not say he was coming to the Kopje but I heard people waited for him at the Kopje.” “People misinterpreted the message I gave on radio because I said God had already been to the Kopje.”

Prophet Madungwe said his prophecy did not say everyone would see God.

“People thought God would be seen by everyone, but he was here to see the prophet. “Even in the Bible, Moses would go up the mountain to meet God,” he said.

God appeared in the form of a man, Prophet Madungwe said.

“People say God is a spirit but when He visited he was in the form of a man. Remember it is written that God said ‘Let’s create man in our image’, so God is a man.

“Like Jesus went to Heaven in the form of a man not spirit but a man, if he went as a man it shows that there are people in Heaven.”

He said God’s image is, however, superior to that of the ordinary man.

“God and the angels are in a more advanced form. God is a spirit that one can go to Heaven but fail to see him. “When he comes only those chosen to Him can see God and not the ordinary people,” he said.

But why Zimbabwe of all nations?

“Zimbabwe is now the beloved nation. It is now the Holy Land for the Gentiles. “When we look at how God works, Zimbabwe has been chosen as it happened in America, Israel, for God moves in seasons, so He has chosen us,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe said Zimbabwe was chosen as what happened to England when churches like the Anglican were born in that country.

“It was their time, it happened even in Nigeria, but now it is our time,” he said.

Prophet Madungwe believes people would never believe him in any way.

“I am like the presidential spokesperson. He spends time with the president and tells the people his message.

“Prophets are God’s spokespersons. I am connected to Heaven and angels are always lining up next to me when I am praying because I am the chosen one,” he said.

People are being told things they would not understand until God comes, he said. Prophet Madungwe also dismissed his colleagues who have denigrated him.

“These are people who have not gone through what I have experienced. “This they can only interpret when God decides to visit them or they should wait for Daniel to understand the kind of life I live,” he said.

Zimbabwe has seen a number of prophets with their own kind of miracles and declarations. Is Prophet Madungwe yet but another bluff, only God knows. Like a pen in the hands of the Almighty God, we are part of a complicated story. The Herald

  • ZVASIYANA#

  • Ayaaas these so called prophets🙆🙆🙆kutsvaga mbiri here or what? then if he can see God sematauriro ake which means hakuna chakavanzika chaasingaone..ngaatiudzewo kuna Itai Dzamara if he is a true prophet send by God not god

  • Mwari upi anewake wanonamata achandomugocha kugehena

  • .”.but of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven ,but only My Father only “(Matthew 24:36)
    “It is not for yu to know times or seasons which the Father has put in His own authority “(Acts1:7)
    If a false minister is not correctly teaching all of God’s word, there is no light in him .If he is not teaching obedience to God’s commandments there is #no_light_him.

    • Go deeper

    • Go deeper

    • Amen

    • Kikikiki Moyo

      Uyu haasi muporofita wenhema, no! Ndiro ratinoti Zibenzi romuporofita. You cannot see God because there is no God. Benzi rinoti mumwoyo maro Mwari ariko. Asi rimwe benzi rikati ndakaona Mwari, benzi rinoti hazvigoni. Zimbabwe izere mapenzi.

    • Powerful

    • DANDARO

      According to the bible Jesus was talking to the disciples and to people who were there not to people like you and me 2000 years later. All that ever happened that is if it happened does not concern us.

  • Chidhoma

  • Those are all scammers

  • Blatant satanic men trying to make money like magaya and makandiwa by speaking fake stories to elavate himself

    • Manje apo warasika nevawasanganisa navo hakuna mu Satanic anoenda panotaurwa nezva JESUS dai watsvaga vamwe vekutaura

    • @ patience taura hako wena,uyu ane just natural hatred,eish.

    • wen tht prophet is talkin blasphemy abwt God vana vanhingi havataure asi panotaurwa baba vavo vanobva vatitimuka vakazvinotisawo here kevin Dlamini

    • Ishiri dzimwe idzi.mataurire ndooanosiya.the goal is the same.to make money

    • Hey pple wake up,even e bible supports this, that many false prophets will come in HIS name, calling HIS name (JESUS CHRIST) and wll deceive many and the world bows down to FALSE prophets jus coz they call jesus’ name.There’s no way a satanic pastor gonna call ‘satan’s name’ before the congregation lest they run for their souls ,instead he calls ‘jesus’ name’ and so many innocent souls are ensnared.No matter how many times he utters ‘Jesus’s name’ his works will always tell the source of his power.Remember no bad tree can bear good fruits.Bad trees are seen by their fruits. Watchout!

    • They will never blv yu , vanhu ivava ndoo mbeu dzakadonhera pamatombo , even kuvaudza kuti theyr fake , the bible says false prophets shall arise in the last days nharo ngaaaa .

    • Yadah kusvika tafa tisu vacho vekwaMagaya

  • This guy anoda shamhu chete

  • Whether he z a fake or real prophet,, Christians have one problem, JUDGING OTHERS. How many could be in line following blindly kune Makwai, if this was said by either Makandiwa or Magaya for instance. Hant dai kwakunzi “Annointing yacho yanyanyisa”. #JusSaying

    • Word there

    • Note the difference between judging and commenting bro.

    • Can u tel me the difference,, maybe Im now dull

    • Iwe you dont believe zvinoparidzwa naMakandiwa zvechokwadi then you believe kuuya kwaMwari kurikutaurwa uku

    • Kutsvaka mbiri chete uku, asad kubata vanhu kumeso.

    • judging people is a human condition ,its not a christian thing,its as natural as love and hate, but God likes to test us thts why in th bible he says dont judge,but at th same time gave us th ability to judge,thou shal not kill,steal etc, its all about choice,n it shows how difficult it is sumtimes to follow rules, i judge people evryday of my life n they judge me as well its not like my judgement of anyone can actually condemn tht person to a good or bad place,basically its almost like having an opinion, at the end of the day our ability to judge others really doesnt mean anything nor does it ever really affect th persons we “judge” ,i wud worry more bout how God judges me than another human, so relax fella and by the way fuck makandiwa hes a thief ,there ive judged him so what

    • Fine the bible says judge not. But pamwe pacho roti edzai mweya kuti muone kana uri wechokwadi. Neimwe nguvazve vadzidzi vanobvunza kuti nhai Ishe tingazive sei kuti mweya ndewe chokwadi iye anoti kana zvaanotaura zvikasaitika moziva kuti munhu iyeye haana kubva kwandiri

    • true

    • The bible advises us to discern…meaning kuti tuwongorore nekutsaura zvakanaka kubva pane zvakaipa not kungosiya zvakadaro. “Test everthing and hold on to the good.” ….rinodaro shoko. Hapana kuita “judge” kana ndati kumunhu wataura manyepo.

    • The bible advises us to discern…meaning kuti tuwongorore nekutsaura zvakanaka kubva pane zvakaipa not kungosiya zvakadaro. “Test everthing and hold on to the good.” ….rinodaro shoko. Hapana kuita “judge” kana ndati kumunhu wataura manyepo.

  • Asatambe nezita ra Jesus

  • Anonzwa magaro mupfana uyu

  • If they say bondnote is coming but its not coming …better be a fake pastor …all those usdollars that are hidden under pillows will be given unto you for your lies …Respect God

  • My thots exactly Roy….ngatimutsvage timurove mhani

  • Attention seeker.

  • uuuummmm who are we to judge ngatingotatisei tione uye vanhu dzidzai kuzvinamatira don’t rely nevamwe vanhu iwe zviise panzvimbo yakakodzera wotya murairo kukuudza musiki nekumusimudzira zita rake zvese zvinotaurwa hazvindisudurudze panzvimbo kuuyakana kusauya ndiripa stand still I don’t move

    • Jugding others kuita sei muchanamatiswa zvidhori for the sake of not jugding.kudyira uroyi mukunyara

    • Elizabeth z right,, whats the reason for judging each other,, coz as far as this guy z concerned, he never forced anyone to believe what he said. He said his stuff and pple went crazy abt him being a fake Prophet. Ini zvangu I dnt have a Papa I follow, but what they do z non of my business

  • Hey,stop wasting your time on this man.Does God need to visit as if he doesn’t know what is happening in each and every person’s life.I know him personally,ignore him he is lying.

    • Well said mr Rongwe God is staying to each and everyone who accepted him this one he want money only he knowz that some idiots will believe him

  • E eyes tell he z a psych

  • Nehanda Radio is this blasphemy worthy news? What does the bible say about these happenings. I am a sinner yes, but hearing this kind of thing makes me think that surely the end times are nigh

  • Taneta nazvo izvi tinzwireiwo tsitsi

  • He is just a decoy to make Zimbabweans not concentrate on issue at hand. Part of Mugabe propaganda tactics.How can Zbc make such nonsense national news.Are there no other better news eg bond notes and the fact people don’t want them and Mugabe is forcing them

  • No human being in the history of Mankind has seen God. Moses in his days saw a burning bush and he was afraid. Saul saw an extremely illuminating light and he went blind. Children of Israel asked Moses to see his God then they heard a loud deafening noise and they were afraid. Please stop playing with God. He is so so majestic. If the world is in His hands how low then can He stoop to meet one individual? Vanhu vasatsvage mbiri nezvisingaite

    • well said……

    • Isiah saw him.

    • Isiah saw him.

    • Isiah saw him.

    • Shakespear please furnish me with the verse that says so. Maybe it skipped me

    • Genghis Khan

      Wrong again, Moses asked God to come down and God came down but He told Moses that Moses cant see his face because Moses would die if je did, Moses only saw God’s back as He passed by, God even tapped Moses,, Moses is the only one whi saw God as a man

  • VISITING ZIMBABWE FROM WHERE.LET US NOT PLAY WITH THA NAME OF GOD.

  • prophet weñyu uyu mupei bascket achere mvura pa pombi muone kuti añopenga zvechokwadi

  • I won’t judge coz lasttime makandiwa give a prophecy yekuti i a m seeing cash crisis.i think it was 2012 but people prove him wrong . asi nhasi unochii chirikuitika

    • Makandiwa haasi mwari, cash crisis yakaonekwa nevanhu vese

    • True that

    • pane zvinhu zvinooneka panyama or zviri ovias like wakaramba uchiteremuka u wll end up wave murwizi

    • Kkkkkkkk vana vema.pro.fake bible rakati imi vana venyoka …ndaisaziva nyoka dzairehwa hahahaha

    • Iwe even economists vaizviona zvakadaro munhu anopofita zveZimbabwe akaora pfungwa haidi prophecy izvo coz some of the things are so obvious

    • I know not of tht prophesy But i know of one he lied that Cash wld rain in Zimbabwe. That guy (Makandiwa) is a monkey and any munhu who think he is not,tht munhu is a monkey and half.

    • Pa newyear apa ye gore rino akabva kupa prophecy yekuti chiiko Makandiwa wenyu iyeye? Haana kuimbawo here chorus yekuti things will improve for the better in 2016? Seiko muchiita hanganwa moda kuumbiridza manyepo. Cash crisis yaingova pachena munhu wese aizviona

  • the so called profet of doom should placed under psychiatric evaluation as a matter of urgency

  • imi hamhuoni kuzhinya kwake kuti hadzimo here.makambo zvinzwepi izvozvo

    • Kkkkkkk wandispaka kurota hope dzemadzikirira anotodawo kubatsirwa dzisati dzanyanya kudambuka

  • Kanorwara pfungwa kamuchinda ako

  • Vana Moses kuOld Testament vaiti vakaonana naMwari kana kutaura naye ,vaitotya kwazvo kuti zvimwe vave kuzofa.Ko ava vanongomuka vachiti vanga vachitotamba njuga naMwari simba iroro vari kuriwanepi? Vanhuwe verengai shoko raMwari ndopamuchaziva kuti vanhu ava ndivana ani.

    • NDEPAPI PAKAMBOONANA MOSES NAMWARI?

    • Moses akaona gwenzi raibvira chete haana kuona mwaari … Bible rinoti hakuna anoona mwari akararama

    • Read Deut 34 verse 10. “There has never yet risen in Israel a prophet like Moses , whom the load knew face to face.”. Sorry guys i ‘m not an expert in arguing over the scriptures . Thank you.

  • Anonyepa zvakapusa asiunoona vanhu vachimuteera nekunyepa ikoko

  • Nxooo nyaya dzepasichigare ….ngaatariswe pfungwa zvimwe unogwara

  • Time for our people to stop treating prophets and pastors as demi-gods and return to the true Worship of God through Jesus Christ and 100% reliance on the Bible.

  • He is ill!

  • anoda minamato yedu hama

  • Taurayi Wasu Pungaldo …ndiye prophet wekutukwa uyu

  • I hv no kind words for a blasphemous person.

  • No man hath seen God and yet live lies and lies

  • Ko vaya vanoti ndiri kutaura namwari, vanenge vachitotaura naye zvemashuwa here mwari uyu, but vakuru ava vazoita zvekutaura naye mwari plus kumuona futi.

  • Kutsvagawo kuda kuzikanwa,kuitawo mukurumbira savana Makandiwa.Hakuna zvakadaro.

  • can’t u c this man needs medication chirwere chikapindamu brain munhu anomhanya mushini.

  • Him half idiot

  • Our government is too troubled by money. This guy must have been arrested long time

    • Noone can arrest him, for what crime. Remember Zimbabwe z not a Christian Nation or bound by any religion like the Islamic Nations in the Middle East

    • So deception is not a crime? Read your law books again

  • So thats how he looks like i have been wondering how this guy looked like..#some people

  • The abomination that makes desolation prophesy shall come to pass- by but the word of God liveth for ever.

  • Kana dziri mbanje uuum uyu adziwanzisa.

  • Imiii?

  • please man of god stop lies about god we are very disapoint in u stop claim these lie about god in heaven mybe u see another god not the one that we are praying

  • Munoda Mwari vasunungure nyika yedu but pa devil worship muri number one & in millions futi . So which God do yu expect to intervene , haaaa lets open our eyes Zimbabwe tinamate True God

  • Macristians murikuita mhere yei ipapa?Ndiani ati aireva God wenyu imimi panyika pano pane maGods hobho?Ko kana achireva wake ega? inga ini wangu ndogara naye muden?

  • Tisashamiswe verengai maBibles enyu nekuti vanhu vakadai vakanzi vachauya saka ngatitendei mushoko ramwari

  • John Fesibhuku

    The idiot of the century award goes to ‘Prophet Madungwe.’

  • Batai musunge munhu

  • Shamhu ishoma pamufana uyu. Ngaaende kure. Ndinotoshaya kuti ivo vanomupa nguva paRadio vacho vari right right her

  • no 1 knows except him. but ??????

  • no 1 knows except him. but ??????

  • Why is the media covering such embarrassing comical news? Is it bcz there is no more political dramas happening? Surely this is a breach of professional ethics from Nehanda radio. U r bcmming a shadow of yr former self.

  • what i stand to is that when Lord Jesus christ was on earth he said noone knows the day of his second coming,

  • Kanoda kuiswa muchitokisi, Mwari akambho onekwa naani.
    (Mathew 24 vs 24)

  • Harry O

    WHATEVER THIS GUY IS SMOKING, IS VERY STRONG. MAYBE HE MET SATAN 3 TIMES AND HAD SUPPER WITH HIM. LOL

  • Umm doubtifull

  • Harry O

    MAYBE HE MET A GHOST AND SAY ITS GOD

  • He must be stoned to death,for we are afraid he will cause confussion amongst christians

  • Religion as we most popularly know it to be isn’t exactly as we understand. In most cases we’ve been misled, visit your true African history then you wouldn’t be found judging them.

  • Mina Makoti

    I think Nzara, uncertain future, anxiety etc., zvino konzera vivid dreams that can present as real life solutions to prevailing problems. Alternatively, pamwe munhu uyu kurwara.

  • M

  • He meant Godfrey…

  • This is just attention seeking from media

  • Arikupenga

  • There are many gods. may he clarify which god was he refering to? As for God the creator, no one can see Him, unless this prophet reads the bible upside down

  • God is already there, so Mwari waarikutaura ndewekupi? Asada kutibata kumeso.

  • Maybe arikutaura mwari wake ega kwete wevanhu vose.

  • Sounds like all the mad prophets in this world

  • ROMANS1VS23 vakashandura kubwinya kwaMwari usingafi, vakakuita mufananidzo wakafanana nomunhu unofa, neshiri, nemhuka dzinamakumbo mana, nezvinokambaira.

    Pauro akazvitaura izvi

  • Mutongo wake uri mberi

  • rega fodya prophet

  • Idzi ndombanje no offence kune vanoparidza shoko raMwari.Do people know that God is a consuming fire have people asked why he separated us from Him when Adam sinned a simple answer is He’s so Holy that if we’re to see him we perish automatically not kuti He wants that but that how powerful and awesome Our God is so tuvapfana twanzwa nenhamo twakutsvaga mbiri nenzira isiriyo manje.

  • mad or not Jesus is coming , soon

  • Avawo ava kkk vakaona kut jonathan moyo ndiye ega azara netheft mumapaper nhau akati regaiwo ndimuzorodze

  • Those dark spectacles on de forehead says a lot dan wat meets de eye. God have mercy on dis generation of celebrities

  • Tsano musi unodzika Mwari muhuvepo hwawo hauuuite mafunies akuitira vanhu pano ayo

  • This guy onogona kunge paine zvaakaona handirambi,but bible rinoti even the devil can transform himself to be like an angel of God.Chengera kuti zvimwe wakaona satan saka ndinoti vadikanwi idzai mweya muone kana yakabva kuna Mwari nokuti vaporofita venhema vazhinji vaka budira panyika.

  • this man should be stoned to death.this is blasphem

  • Tonderayi

    Yes for sure who ever calls himself prophet like any one can do that anyway and any how and there will always be a few ignorant bunches of people to believe him or her. Of course who can question his sanity, the bible says God is every where, and in everything. The so called jesus said The Kingdom is in you. So don’t blame this Prophet because where ever there is life there is God, peaple see God every day, because susch is the giver of life. It becomes funny when someone starts thinking and claiming that God is a figure that lives somewhere, call it heaven if you want and mislead the people, that is not funny. And I think that is what I read into this article. The fact that there are opportunists taking advantage of our people’s ignorance, instill fear in them and get away with their hard one wealth is so sad to tell. Hosea 4:6, tells it all. Hosea 4:6King James Version (KJV)

    6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children. Listen carefully the law of thy God, and this Prophet saw his God, not our God as if he should be the God of everybody. Good luck Prophet.

  • tsvaga basa ushande sevamwe varume

  • Kkkkkkkkkk

  • Mental case

  • Mhata yako apostle ! Don’t lie haisi vana vadiki!

  • And yu. Y do u cal hm prophet?

  • Judging from his face Yu can tell this guy is mentally disturbed😛😛😛😛mupengo chaiwo!!!

  • itsa something else that you saw not our God with a capital letter.if you are a bible reader you easily know that what you are telling the world is against his word.its clearly shows that you are worshiping the devil and

  • u need deliverance

  • If you take time out, and look around you you can see God his love,peace patients his with us and in us yesterday today and forever zvimwe zvese zvangove fungidziro.we are all too busy to notice.forgive me but do you remember the woman in the bible the one who Jesus told her to go he was going to go visit her but instead kwakaenda benzi?????

    • Would yu mind telling me that scripture your said about Jesus and that woman whom he promised to visit kukazoenda benz

  • Hoo

  • Kapenzi kapastor,nezvaari izvozvo ndiye angamirira kubwinya kwaMwari iyeyu? Tambai nezvimwe pastor,musatambe naJehovha.

  • Kapenzi kapastor,nezvaari izvozvo ndiye angamirira kubwinya kwaMwari iyeyu? Tambai nezvimwe pastor,musatambe naJehovha.

  • Kapenzi kapastor,nezvaari izvozvo ndiye angamirira kubwinya kwaMwari iyeyu? Tambai nezvimwe pastor,musatambe naJehovha.

  • And can it be proven that he is a prophet? Nxaaa

  • And can it be proven that he is a prophet? Nxaaa

  • And can it be proven that he is a prophet? Nxaaa

  • is just trying to magnify his congregation and building up fame

  • is just trying to magnify his congregation and building up fame

  • is just trying to magnify his congregation and building up fame

  • Absolutely Blashemous

  • Absolutely Blashemous

  • Absolutely Blashemous

  • Who are we to Jugde,pamwe akavaona ishe.

  • Who are we to Jugde,pamwe akavaona ishe.

  • Who are we to Jugde,pamwe akavaona ishe.

  • Inhema musi wauchasangana nemwana komana wamwari uchaziva kuti fodya dzinodhaka ukaguma woona mupurisa mumvura

  • Inhema musi wauchasangana nemwana komana wamwari uchaziva kuti fodya dzinodhaka ukaguma woona mupurisa mumvura

  • Inhema musi wauchasangana nemwana komana wamwari uchaziva kuti fodya dzinodhaka ukaguma woona mupurisa mumvura

  • Mbanje dzinodhaka

  • Kana madhakwa nemusombodhiya wemufombi pengai zvakanaka iwe Talent haikona kutamba naMwari kunge mukoma wako Blati fokoro

  • It’s time news agencies gave coverage to issues that add value to people’s well being.

  • Kana mainda kuunder world kwenyu kwamopwa masimba ehurombwa kut mukwezve vanhu mouya mohumana muchinyepera siyanai nazvo izvi zvekutsvaka mari nemedia attention Coz kumagumo kwakaoma

  • Everyone in th world is mad bt what differs is th degree of madness . By entertaining this guy u ar promoting his madness to rise to unprecedented levels .

  • svosvai

    Weduwee ka kana pane ari kuziva kune 2.2 million jobs ngaatiudzewo vanhu vakupenga nekushaya mabasa.

  • kana mwari akaramba nezita rake paakahvunzwa naMoses akati “im who iam” which means a non vowel word in hebrew “Yhwh” how could he share his face with a meer motal, let alone exchange a conversation. No one knows his name except various names we have given him ourselves.Pple are going to be judged

  • Shamhu yacho uchaiwona

  • this guy’s understanding of the bible is very very very shallow…. in fact he needs a psychatrist…. everything in his story contradicts every verse of the bible

  • The guy is more than crazy i tel you

  • Why give this false guy so much coverage?We do not deserve this vanity from vanity guys.

  • Anopenga uyu

  • Haaaa idzi dzinongoda kukandwa kuseri idzi

  • Dis z first class rubbish

  • That’s the devil himself became even if one reaches heaven you won’t see God but Band of Angles working very hard at a faster space than each. The order in heaven is like on earth but faster.

    You can only see the devil and his angles in Hell and Herdesi, the pit of darkness.

  • Akamuona sei?izvozvichinzi mwari imhepo?akusi kurwara here uku?mmmmmmm.endai naye kuZinnatha abatsirwe nebute.

  • Which book or verse of the bible where Jesus said “Basa ndasiya ndapedza”

  • No we can’t argue with him about his god! Because God the Almighty can never be like his personal god. These young prophets are bringing a lot of Cheap worship Of their earthily gods in order to mislead people. Lets be careful, lets be vigilant in these days!!

  • Hameno zvaakaona akati ndimwari

  • Tell that so called pastor to go screw himself in the bathroom if he got nothing to preach….he is totally an ass the whole body

  • kageya

    mbanje zvirikumshandisa uyu , fack .ngasiyane na mwari, makuwa

  • John 4vs28 God is Spirit.Exodus 33vs38 Anyperson who is going to see God will die.That what Moses one of the greatest prophets in history was told by God.Uyu hameno kwaari kuzviwana.Otherwise he is confusing Angels.He should stop confuding and dividing Christians.

  • Arikutsvaga Mari zvakaipa mupfanha uyo

  • Vanenge vakatosvorwa vafana nebronclear vachida bag

  • Which god did you see young man?

  • Gymbunny

    Prophet Java throws $50k party.
    Prophet Angel buys his Mrs Sportscar.
    Avawo Prophet wants some of the action. US has Silicon Valley Tech Industry, UK Finance Industry. Zim has a thriving religious industry.

  • papa

  • Ndiye muchinda wekugochera mwari nyama ye $3 ka uyo . All the way from heaven mwari ogocherwa nyama ye $3 sure

  • isaiah 6-1 the year king uzziah died isaiah saw God

  • Zootopia Kakara Kununa

    Abraham had to see Gods back not face for anyone who sees God will and would not live . this is arrogance

  • the guy is in need of an urgent mental evaluation, smbdy please help

  • When people are iin need they will listen to anyone or anything that promises them good life. And in my beloved Zim even the respected and learned can also be fooled , remember diesel pa Chinoyi making HEADLINES for days and weeks. At times its taking Fredom of worship too far luckily this man of God is not in an Arab country otherwise he would have met the Real God by now

  • Madungwe please Stop fooling people it’s high time you repent young man .

  • Ndo zvinoita kana sugar ikawandisa mu tea…you are taking too much sugar. Tora bhavhu ,uzadze ne mvura, uzame kufamba pa musoro payo….mu dam ungazo nyura….kana wafamba….wozosiyana ne sugar.

  • Thöu shal not use the name of the Lord God in vain

  • A hungry man can do anything to keep his belly full,the truth is there is no more men’s of God’s in this present time.that man is a comedian klaar

  • Princess

    hanzi he came for dinner around 7ish hahaha endeka zvakawoma

  • Imbanje zimdaka kubi kkkkkkk,zimbonisa unkulunkulu.

  • what I can see in this Phot is a completley confused somebody hakuna munhu angaone mwari nemeso ake akazorarama.

  • what I can see in this Phot is a completley confused somebody hakuna munhu angaone mwari nemeso ake akazorarama.

  • Iwe crisis haishaike kana muchishandisa mari isiri yenyu zvenyu zvekuvharana nana makandiwa kumhata kwenyu mese ma satanist

  • Iwe crisis haishaike kana muchishandisa mari isiri yenyu zvenyu zvekuvharana nana makandiwa kumhata kwenyu mese ma satanist

  • Iwe crisis haishaike kana muchishandisa mari isiri yenyu zvenyu zvekuvharana nana makandiwa kumhata kwenyu mese ma satanist

  • coffee

    This guy is a real nut job

  • Muporofita ka imi

  • sherry1

    Mabasa ekusarohwa aya akarohwa anoziva zvekutaura mambara

  • Raymond Phillips

    Zim needs diliverance from fake prophets