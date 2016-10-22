FeaturedOpinion

Zimbabweans owe Maureen Makusha an apology – Jean Gasho

By Jean Gasho

Over the past week I watched Zimbabweans on social media bully, abuse, insult and mock a woman called Maureen Makusha whose pictures went viral after she attended millionaire Genius Kadungure’s all white party in a very revealing white dress. She was called a whore, trashy, mentally ill and other vulgar words that I can not write on this blog.

Maureen Makusha
Maureen Makusha

Her critics vilified her for wearing something that is “outside” the Zimbabwean culture. Maureen Makusha also known as Maury Maks has deleted her Facebook account and issued a public apology to Zimbabweans for offending, insulting and hurting them.

She said she was trying to imitate the Hollywood culture which she relates to more and is accustomed to. She said she is truly sorry.

Now as for me personally, when I saw her pictures, I thought her apparel was very inappropriate mainly because she had no underwear and I thought the dress did not flatter her figure. That was my own opinion of her dress.

I thought she should not have worn the black bra and she should have made the dress more fitting if she wanted to pull off a look like that. Apart from my opinion of her, I did not think of her as a whore, neither did I feel the urge to comment on her pictures abusing her.

I went on her Facebook profile and I saw very beautiful pictures of her where she wore clothes that made her look stunning and elegant. As for this particular dress, she chose to go out like that, its her choice and I respected it. That is what freedom is.

I also like to wear what I want, I believe it is my freedom as a woman to choose my own apparel and not be stoned or publicly humiliated for it. A number of people have criticized me for just wearing shorts, which is fine, it’s their opinion, but I do not believe I have to be abused for it.

When I grew up in Zimbabwe, I was often abused verbally in the streets by men who called me all sorts of vulgar names for simply wearing a pair of jeans. It was awful and demeaning. One thing I have learnt about Zimbabwean culture is it’s disrespect for women. The men especially feel so comfortable to utter vulgar derogatory abuse to women each time a woman does or says something they don’t agree with.

Not all of them are like that, but in my opinion, the majority certainly are. This culture within the Zimbabwe community has spread to social media, and that is one outstanding character in Zimbabweans. Vulgar and abusive language!!

They are not able to accept that a person can have a different opinion to them. Their only solution to opposing opinions is to hurl abuse and profanity without rationally discussing the content of the matter. You will never find this character trait so rampant in any other African culture.

jean-gasho1I have been called a whore for every opinion I have. Most of the comments on my articles are abusive and full of profane language. When I wrote the letter to Evan Mawarire, I was called a whore by his fans. A well respected Zimbabwean doctor came on my wall to defend my letter to Mawarire, he was vilified and abused by mostly women for it.

When I wrote my recent article about the HowTheyRobbedUs hashtag I was called worse than a whore. Zimbabwean men went as far as to say derogatory sexual remarks about me on Facebook and Twitter. Women joined in too. That was all for simply having a blog and expressing my views on it. How abusive can a people be?

My husband who is from Ghana is often shocked with how most of these Zimbabwean men address women. He can not understand why Zimbabweans love to insult people with vulgar words at every given opportunity. In Ghana, men are taught to respect women. I have never seen a people so composed and calm.

The use of dirty vulgar words is not the norm in their society. Zimbabweans have normalized vulgar so much that we no longer see anything wrong with it. The language that we use daily on social media will never be seen anywhere with any other country. I have a number of readership from Ghana who follow me, each time they try to comment on my articles they are verbally abused and told to stay out of Zimbabwe issues.

Yet these are the people who say we want the world to help Zimbabwe. Below is a screen shot of two shameless Zimbabwean women who verbally abused a Ghanaian man for commenting on a Zimbabwean issue on my Facebook page. The Ghanaian man did respond expressing his shock at the comfortable use of vulgar language on a open forum by Zimbabwean women, something which is obviously unheard of where he comes from.

jean-gasho2The purpose of this article is to highlight this very disturbing trait. All the people who abused Maureen Makusha on social media  for her choice of apparel are no better than her, morally, spiritually or socially. I believe they are actually worse and in need of redemption. Some Zimbabweans as a people are totally depraved. I have never seen a people so bitter and abusive. The bible says out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.

The bible also says what you eat does not make you dirty but what comes out of your mouth is what defiles you. For a country that claims to be a Christian country, why is that the most common language in Zimbabwe is vulgar language and insults? Is it all Mugabe’s fault again? Did Mugabe also rob you of eloquence and the ability to be well spoken without hurling insults? What kind of a country only knows how to type vulgar language?

How rotten can a people be? To bully a young woman because of her own choice of apparel then call her all derogatory names under the sun. To make a young woman apologies to the whole country? Maureen Makusha owes no one an apology or explanation as to why she wore that dress.

How many women in the world today go out wearing the the same type of apparel that Maury wore? I have never seen any of them being called derogatory names. Here in Britain I see women walking around in summer in shorts that leaves half the buttocks out. They will even be walking holding hands with their proud boyfriends or husbands. No one stones them for it. As for in the entertainment industry.

Did anyone ever call Toni Braxton a whore? What about Rihana? Jennifer Lopez. Madonna. Beyonce. Katie Price. The list is endless. Who calls these women whores and worse names? Some of them are happily married but will still go out half naked. Is it the public’s place to humiliate them? Yes there will always be online debates about women and their dressing. A lot of people disagree with how some of these women dress in public, myself included, but we will never publicly abuse these women for it.

They may be criticized yes, but its all very civil and with respect for the women. People understand that its their choices, whether they agree or not they have to respect them. Why can’t the rest of Zimbabweans be enlightened to just learn to be civil human beings when it comes to choices women make? I have never even seen a single comment on social media calling Kim Kardashian derogatory names for even a sex tape and posing nude for a magazine.

toni-rihannaIf Christ was standing here today in person he would say to every person who abused Maureen “He who is without sin cast the first stone”.  You Pharisees and hypocrites. Most of you who were abusing her are sleeping with prostitutes, thieving, wife abusing and God knows what you do in your private lives. Don’t you all think you are any better than her morally? There is nothing wrong with expressing your opinions about her, but abusing her and crucifying her is totally wrong and unacceptable.

Why should Zimbabwe be a country that normalizes online trolls and bullies? This is not the first time Zimbabweans have exhibited this kind of behavior online, it happens all the time. Not long ago I saw Muchaneta from X-Factor 2016 being verbally abused online for her voice. I personally thought the woman was funny, delightful and a breath of fresh air.

Her song, “Taking Over” really ministered to me, it was so catchy and I found myself singing to it over and over. But to Zimbabweans ,she was a national disgrace who deserved to be insulted and mocked. Maybe that’s why you are not getting the world sympathy you want from the pity party hash tags, the world can really see what you are made of.#thisflag #howtheyrobbedus

As for Maureen, ya’ll want to talk about Zimbabwe culture. What on earth is Zimbabwean culture? Do you even know what our culture is when it comes to dressing? Our true Zimbabwean culture is walking around half naked with only small pieces of loinclothes (nhembe) covering our privates. If you really want to go back to Zimbabwe culture lets all strip and start walking around in nhembe. Do not even bring culture into this. Dressing in a society evolves. It changes every decade. Zimbabweans please learn to be tolerant.

It is not anyone’s place to condemn Maureen Makushe. She will have her own day before God on judgement day. You will have your own day too. I will have mine. In the mean time whilst we are here on planet earth, let those who choose to live their lives a certain way do without verbally abusing them. Cleanse your hearts as a people and repent from this spirit of profanity that has engulfed you to the point where you see vulgar language as the norm.

As a matter of fact, it is you Zimbabweans who owe Maureen Makusha an apology, not the other way round. Every Zimbabwean online troll who called this young woman a whore and any other derogatory name should be utterly ashamed of themselves. To Maury I say, yes it is good to be conscious of how people perceive you, but you will never be able to please everyone. Be unapologetic about who you are.

Forget the trolls. Be yourself and be bold in how you choose to express yourself, as a Zimbabwean woman you have to develop thick skin to be the woman you want to be. Girl, you can’t go around issuing apologies to people who don’t even know you for simply being yourself. If I took every comment and opinion of Zimbabwean people to heart, I will be issuing a public apology for every blog I write and for every pair of shorts I have in my wardrobe.

I have embraced a lot British culture due to me living in the country for so long. I don’t need to apologize for it. If Tinashe the American singer had worn the exact dress you wore, the Zimbabweans would have left her alone because they understand her to be more American than Zimbabwean. Maureen, its okay to embrace whatever culture you want, whether Indian, English or American. We all do it. Its normal and you deserve the peoples apology.

You can visit Jean Gasho’s blog: Just Jean 

  • Ko avo ndanani vari pa pic i keep seeing the guy and the chick on every front page of the story a bit misleading

  • We don’t owe anyone shit

  • kwame

    mhata yako we do and say what we want

    • Pedro Gorosviba

      kkkkkkk

    • Dawg

      Shame on you. Hide behind keyboard and abuse people for no reason. No strong enough words for you. Shame. You will probably abuse me too but I’m not bothered because people like you are what others call losers.

    • Kgotsile

      😂😂😂

    • TSM Season 6

      tell the whore shit mhani

    • Aqua Champion

      Poor pple have a problem

  • Vaitodya 15 billion

  • We dont owe an fokoro culture erosion ,why wabua masepa moona

  • Nelia

    Nhai Jean Gasho……ko ukangonyarara unoita sei. Can’t you see your article is contradicting itself.

  • Kkkkkkl ayas.kutobuda tsinga writing that rubbish.

  • Mavice Gasho

    Tete Jean Gasho……am your relative but zvimwe zvamunonyora hazviite izvo. Mungati kupfeka here uko

    • Tete vako vane ka shave ke chihure!

      • TSM Season 6

        kkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    • Smoothy1

      Kana vari tete vako I just hope iwe wacho hauna kurairwa navo. I’m sorry to say but hauna tete coz iri I dutye. All of her articles are like that. You can actually rush to comments b4 reading and give a very proper comment coz what she writes, by just checking the headline you can tell what shit she wrote.
      Iwe Jean kana chihure chisisabhadhare better udzoke kumusha unorima nevamwe. Kana uchiti munhu afambe akashama then you are now out of yo senses and you need deliverance of the highest order. Muri kuda kutiunzira chivanhu chisina basa kuno. Munogonha kunge matova ma Satanists who are trying to initiate others. Chitoregai zvenyu kuuya kuno kwedu.
      Sorry hako Mavice about this I have said but hama yako iyi inenge yatova mu Satanist muichenjerere.

    • TSM Season 6

      taurira tete vako vauye kuno ndivaise ku nyini kwavo havagone kutaura shit wavo

    • muzukuru

      Ha ha ha utori tete, inga zvakatooma

  • Mavice Gasho

    Tete Jean Gasho, mungandivenga henyu sehama asi chokwadi hachiputsi ukama……..uyo akashama haana kupfeka.

    • TSM Season 6

      tell her dai ndiri pedo dai ndaka dhokonya ka nyini kake ikako kanga kari pa chena tsek

  • Maybe they sleep with her while she was selling her Pussy so Admin keep Quite

  • sometimes l am suprised by admin of this kuti you always want to defend zvimwe zvinu zvisina kana kunaka so you want to tellme kuti this woman was ok ummmmmmmm my friend be serious

  • Sekuru

    Your argument is thin Jean Gasho, the same Bible you are using to dismiss other people’s opinions against Mukusha is the same Bible that calls for modest apparel among women. Go reread your Bible

    • svosvai

      Sekuru mabaya dhodhi nechigunwe, hapana chokwadi chinopfuura apa. Bravo!

      • TSM Season 6

        kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • why do we apology fo sm1 akatosvika pakuzvinyarira akatozvikumbirawo ruregerero pachake pane zvaanga azviitira

  • yu are also very stupid ti think that pple with an upright mind can sink so low to apilogise ti someone puting the name of our country to desrepute.

  • Why not show us your miss culture then we can compare , u don’t have to shave it like she did , its ok

  • Wuuuu shem regai tiseke zvedu next time ngazive zvekupfeka asati semese

  • She is a whore. This is not the first tym. She once posted nudes before and apologised

    • In what capacity do you have the right to judge her and call her names that’s is so wrong.

      • Petros Magomazi

        Iwe Holly. Noone is judging anyone. People are just calling a spade a spade. Judgement is what will happen in heaven when we die. If I telling to stop stealing I am not judging you rather am helping you. You know very well that her dressing was not appropriate. So you must be bold enough to say so unless you are birds of the same feathers!!

    • She is a bitch. How dare she walks around naked. Rubbing her pantiless crouch on someone’s hubby on the dance floor. In my capacity she is a big whore

    • True she’s a whore . Taneta ne kuona ma unmentionables a Maury. Lets call a spade a spade. I hure musikana uyu.

    • So wat if Shes a hoe? How does that affect u? Jealousy is a disease. U know u wish u were like her. Stop playing

      • Petros Magomazi

        Jealousy of what?? These are societal issues. Noone lives in a vacuum. She wore those clothes for people to see and now that the comments are negative don’t complain.

    • Shes not the whore. Why is a married man allowing a whore to do that?

    • Jealous of being a whore? 😂😂😂 I wud rather be a witch than a bitch

    • Worthless disgusting pussy that was seen by the whole world 🤑🤑

    • Zimbabwean women r champions of partriachy havambofi vakashora murume always help.men bash a woman such a shame!!

    • the men is marries u font care i juat pick on another woman whu shem!

    • Dd I ever see a man walk almost naked without pants? Where was she going dressed like that with no pants. Kunhuwidza vanhu with that stinking, sweaty p***y 🤑

  • Admin is it your first time to see Genius spending and those girls like that u are welcome to Taboo

  • All what i know is vanhu vazhinji varikushupika thats why vachipedza nguva vachitaura rubbish

    • Dawg

      You right

    • Petros Magomazi

      Newe urikushupika!!!

  • culture yamunoziva ndeipiko imi vanhu

  • This Jean woman ane demon rokunyora zvinu zvisisina musokoro. There’s something fundamentally wrong with this girl. Last week she lambasted people mourning this situation in Zimbabwe on this very same platform. Now she busy defending her workmate & demanding an apology from Zimbabweans. Who appointed her to police the opinions of Zimbabweans. I think she should just keep her rotten opinions to herself.

    • iye munhu anganzi jini akafunga zvakanaka here? Some names haa

    • Jini zvoreva mudzimu pamutauro wechichawa wekumalawi. Kkkkkkkk

    • Spot on. She thinks she is Facebook police and she wants everyone to think the way she thinks. Someone who hopes from man to man, she is demon possessed.

    • Taura hako iye adii kumbotiratidza yake punani if she thinks its ok then we start from there

    • She is an attention seeking bitch capitailising nezvinoitika to seek attention

    • Smoothy1

      Aiwa Freeman. Munhu uyu anenge atova mu satanist. Be careful. You just can’t separate satanism nema belief ake uyu.

  • if not a whore, dont act, behave, dress etc like 1…

  • Our cultural attire nhembe were very revealing

    • Petros Magomazi

      You are dead right when you use past tense. It is common knowledge that culture is dynamic. It’s foolish to refer to nhembe in the 21St century. Now the expression of our culture is known when it comes to dressing

  • APOLOGY? Really?

  • Nonsense mese muri mahure nxaaa

  • no-one owes nobody an apology,its nt right kuti kana taakuno torasa unhu hwedu,ngatiite mushe plz.

  • You are mad to say the least.I think you are part of the dark world

  • Why such drivel is even given space I would never know.

  • captain dugaz

    Mhobwe get away ndoochii ichocho

  • After reading your rubbish which took my precious time I was tempted to call u an asshole but since u insulted Zimbabweans idirectly by comparing us wth your Ghananian fuck mate I’m not going to pay evil wth evil but next time don’t use the holy book to defen your stupidity. She apologised coz she realised her mistakes but u are there ranting like a dog on heat. My dear one who goes to sleep with an itching anus must not surprised if he/she wake up with smelling fingers

  • What apology?

  • apology kune vanodya kumba kwako nevakapusa unoiwana ,ini kwandiri hupenzi hupenzi kure uko

  • mbavha inosupporter mbavha,hure rosupporter hure, dzinofura nzivani.

  • Never ask any apology to the media otherwise pepo will add insults and subtract apology. Im sure pepo had already forgotten about that party thing. Anyway whose Makusha. Is she a minister or just a simple person like me-yooh

  • She is wh…….at?

  • Bloody fool… you think zimbos are stupid like you who make song and dance to a person tarnishing the image of our country. Go to hell

  • You are also stupid! Apologising 4 what?

  • Vamwe vanhu vakarutsa brain vakasara nesvinha mumusoro mxm

  • Admin is not wrong kana Mai vake iye admin ndomapfekero avo. Saka achiona zvaitaurwa navanhu zvakashata

  • Maureen haana hanzvadzi nana baba nevana vana tete nana sisi here vasingafanire yeyo yake asi vakaiona. Vanotarisa pai. Tisanyeberane it was highly offensive

  • Oh my goodness, her cup runneth over!

  • anga akazvichenera zvake mwana wevanhu maureen aka rihanna….lol aku all white party

  • 😹😹😹😹😹🙆🏼

  • Well said but too long u cld hv said ur facts in short

  • You are just a bitch just like the one who display her private parts in public

  • Hanzi chiiko.?

  • Right… its your turn now. You are an idiot…..

  • Not from me #azimbabwean.

  • Which bible are u quoting frm nw ,u use the word of God in the mist of satanism ,shame ,if u got tht video u mstnt quote any word frm the bible ,is tht wht the bible say women mst walk naked ,shame ,whn Adam nd Eve ate tht fruit GOD HIMSELF gave them skin so tht tht thy shud cover their bodies ,if God dd tht to thm thn u telling us its right ,its not right for all of us its right for u ,the word of God says ur body is a temple of the holy spirit ,,,1 Cor 6;19-20 ,next time whn u do ur parties ,do not try to justify ur wrong doing ,,,,the thing is u hve lost it my dear whn u thout u trying to be glamourous,

  • iwe stupid better shut up.disgrace to womanhood nxaaa.mboko yemunhu.

  • ibva apa iwe zvinei nesu izvozvo tisu takamutuma here kuenda kuparty yacho iwe just apologize pachenyuka muchiwirirana kwawave kuuya kumakata newewo uchatukwa

  • mahure chete kani. siyayi akadero

  • She needs more insults not apologize

  • For once, I see the sense and reasoning in what Jean is trying to say. We as Zimbabweans do not know how to disagree without resorting to profanity and abuse.

    • MOST ZIMBABWEANS VANE STRESS AND ANGER , VANENGE VATOONA PEKUPEDZERA HASHA

    • Ummm no guys Maury uyu anyanya pama porn pics ake people never made a fuss izvezvi opamhazve . Ayiwa Taneta nekusemeswa isu. Plus stress level Itori zero kkk

    • For me its not about Maury, it’s about voicing disapproval or dissent without having to be called names. As a woman, I have been a victim of that. We are quick to label people in any discussion because we do not hold the same views. Even on a political platform unotoshamisika vanhu vakunzi hure wotoshaya kuti zvabva kupi. For the record, I thought Maury’s dress style was in bad taste

  • If you expect zimboz to call you beautiful when you walk with your punani showing you are mistaken. We have no respect for dirty cultures from hollywood. Even the president called some people worse than pigs and dogs. Grow up ghananian this is zimbabwe we dont take shit in the name of respect

    • Kkkk in the name of white party

    • and the married man is that how u conduct yourselves? or judgment is for women only? bullshit!!

    • Kkkk…we don’t sugarcoat shiiit!!!

  • zvinongoshoresa Ginimbi wacho, ini ndaitombomukoshesa ndichiti munhu akadzikama manje iyi ummm

  • It’s you who has an issue with her because she was dressed for the occasion. What did you want her to wear for a party. Night dress or what?
    Ndimi vanhu vasina clue ne dressing. You don’t dress for the sake of dressing instead you dress according to the type of occasion. If it was at a funeral we could have agreed. Mweya we shanje siya.

    • Shanje dzekuona dirty pussy? Forget. Ukaona chinhu choiswa pachena kudaro ziva kuti chaora puuuu

    • The good thing is i doubt maureen cares about your opinion. And i doubt shed want to get with you. Saka puuuu yako haina kana basa @tawona

    • Mweya weshanje manje…kkkkkkkwaaaa.iiiii ndiani wawakambonzwa kuti aitira munhu shanje nekuti afamba africa iripanze..

    • why in public disturbing people who are out for fun? She has to open her pono account where interested people can log in since its not every one’s taste.

  • I would like to apologise for the insults I made over the dress, I think that was gay of me, I managed to get the photos of this lady and made them into posters and they are in my bedroom wall, these pictures are the first things I see when I wake up and last thing I see before I sleep, I would also want to apologise for the Insults still being sent her way on this blog

  • Fuck u and Maureen wacko iyeye idiot’s

  • It’s such a shame to all that want think they know or impose their opinions. She honestly felt comfortable in how she was dressed and her

    • And the tomorrow some fool will sleep with his mother and you says as long as they are comfortable. get a life

    • Its becoz she has lost natural attraction avekutsvaga attraction by whatever means. Manje wsirasa hatione matoto

    • Antony Masocha if both adults so feel they want to sleep together who are we to stop them

    • Holly Mahere your mind is beyond redeemable

    • Antony Masocha who are u to judge me. I just view things differently

    • Antony Masocha so was Einsteins mind

    • Holly Mahere Anyone who thinks a free mind has no limits is living in a vacuum so l think arguing with a fool in the land of the foolish is a wate of time. Good bye

    • Hey pple its not judging its their opinion which they are entitled to.. tht if u wear like tht u are a whore.. if it doesn’t mean that let it be.. gv people all who are anti and those pro to say wht they wnt .. if I put my one-pack.. if some opinion come let it be..everyone is entitled to say whatever.. if u dnt wnt such comments dnt go to such places and events.. I hv a lot of photos that keep for my memories including some with that tht person who host that party thus with a lot of people celebratied and those not I put them in my Google drive coz I dnt wnt opinions on those.. BUT WHATS THE MEANING OF SHOWING PEOPLE U ARE NOT WEARING UNDERWEAR ON PUBLIC….

    • Holly i agree with you. This is why zimbabweans will never progress. Why are we busy judging maureens dressing anyways. Thats what we call shaming in a 21st century. Its worse when it comes from a woman calling another woman a whore. If she feels comfortable one would wonder why it affects the rest of the people saying it brings down our values. When people talk abt our country do u really think that their concern is on our values and morals. Most of u do worse things behind closed doors. Like Jesus said ” if anyone here has no sin cast the first stone” shame on all of u calling her names. If Jesus could allow a prostitute in his presence without naming or shaming then who are you to call her names?

    • Bianca Rutendo Kutepa at least we speak the same language. For as one feels comfortable and their conscience tells them it’s fine who are we to judge or label them. Besides she wore it had a great time and we can’t reverse it even if we label her. Yes she showed us her private being which she was comfortable with doesn’t make her a whore/ prostitute

    • Its worse for me when a woman calls another woman a whore. I mean i am more willing to ignore the men but the women?? Wow. Im disturbed.

    • zimbabweam women support partriachy its sad they will gladly help a man insult another woman and defend a man this man is married but no woman even says anything what if that was your husband partying with women like that ? #so dumb!

  • Here in Britain… My dear sister britons are not zimbos. Its interesting that you prefer nudity to vulgarity

  • Zimbabweans can do anything for money these days. Its a pity really. Even if the devil approaches you to sell your soul yo would do it because you love money. The author of this article thinks like these people having a sex party and you even have the nerve to write an article. get away

  • Anotisemesa mazichoya ayo pwaaaah ndasvipa! Nguva yenhembe maboya asaiwoneka . Joki remwana hatimire kutsiura hunhu hunenge hwechingochani . Tsvina yemwana , nxa!

  • Ko iwe jean did you attend. Then you missed. Next maybe, you’ll be guest play the good girl.

  • Fusek swayn

  • ava ambuya havana kana nyaya ava…nonsense dzaanyora hake

  • People didn’t villify toni braxton because we didn’t see her coochie.please don’t try to make us accept that it’s normal to move around with your coochie right there for the whole world to see.

    • As my father would say “right on”!

    • It’s a demon rekwa Jezebel period

    • Spot on

    • She was at private party not in the streets, at parties can even go nude

    • p👀sy exposed is just too extreem Deliwe Vimbayi Miga Natasha Ndlovu Simba Tachibona Mary Tinarwo Sharon Muvunzi

    • Actually Toni Braxton was called names when she wore that Richard Tyler gown to the 2001 Grammys.It was suggested she was trying to out do Jlo who had bared all the previous year.Black women are always condemned to whoredom when they celebrate their sexuality

    • Tinashe Bere the party cease to be private when its publicised

  • Wakurwara manje Jean. You now risking sending yourself into irrelevance. Nevasingakuzive vakutotanga kukuziva as that blogger who tried to defend public nudity and indecency. Dont seek unnecessary attention girl

  • Apology of nt wearing propery?

  • mazino akaora

    Ya. That’s taking dressing to the extreme. That’s uncultured. What would her Ma say?

  • bitch culture

  • People will do anything for money these days !

  • mazino akaora

    Anyone who thinks they owe that stupid tart an apology raise yo left hand.

  • Sge is everything she was called and a lot more else. Have some self respect.

  • Very revealing? Jus say she ws naked

  • Putiing yoself on the platfomrm like that is asking for opinion.. the writer thinking that her opinion is more human than others is not fair.. if they call her names allow them to.. thats what they think.. I dnt like also to think tht yo European opinion doesn’t mean its best.. double standards..

  • Guys munozvinetsereyiko nemahure aya, zvotowanikwa muma avenues zviya, kutoshama chaiko,tibvirwe

  • KGB operative

    One vile prostitute defending another! Sis man!

  • Njabulo Bango

    She wore an inappropriate dress at the wrong place,in a wrong country with a totally different cullture and value systems.Civilisation is the ability to fit in a culture without attracting unnecessary attention to yourself.She missed it!

  • Ayiwa Maury got exactly wat she deserved taneta ne ma antics ake. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable whatever e culture. Ummm very unhygienic too . Strange kutoona vano supporter mashura akadaro.

  • inizvangu

    Where do you get the time to write such drivel nhai Jean….?

  • Putseki mese shuwa chero mukanzi maita Mari ungaenda ku party usinabhurugwa

  • Saka mvura isingachanayi. Apology yei munhu anofamba ari mukuma kudaro?? Tsvaga nhau kwadzo

  • Zvekushamura here iGudo remukadzi akanzenzereka kufana mai nxaaa akarairwa mukova wakashama kastupity kemukadzi irowo rongovhikirira zihure ramakoko

  • Iwe munyori utorimwana wehure newewo, if u cant see what is wrong in that kindo dressing, voetsek mhani Jean. Hatitombodzore tsvimbo zvachose.

  • Kgotsile

    All the girls I have come across named Jean in Zim and abroad havana kukwana and vanotaura zvisina basa all the time. As soon as I hear ‘Jean’ , I expect the worst and I am yet to be proven wrong about my expectations every time. AnaJean manetsa wherever you go. That name has a curse shuwa.

  • Kumutuka won’t help neither kumuti hure. Instead of kumutukirira dai paitawo vanomutsiura kuti apfeke zvakanaka…

  • this Jean character is out of touch with the Zimbabwean culture and out of touch with the Zimbabwean situation I think since she find zimbos deplorable she should consider living in Ghana.

    • She enjoys Ghanaian sausage,now she prats kak about our country.Ghanain sausage yakumupengesa,you how the west africans are down there!

  • We owe her nothing mainini iye akati kuyanika muviri panze ndokugona fashion ndiani nxaaa tibvirei zvedu

  • Don’t compare Zimbabweans with your Ghanaian man you stupid whore

  • This is not Afcon let the Ghanaians stay away from our things.we dont want their analysis.the lady owe nobody any apology.myb thats wht her man wanted her to wear.who are u in her life to critisise her.i would hire that dress for my girlfriend in my birth day bash

  • In zim we will never apologise for such immorality. Go and show your bitching tools elsewhere not in Zim you whore!!!!!!

  • Kgotsile

    You’re not fooling anyone with your so-called husband. Everyone knows people from Ghana are very crude(not rude, crude) and they hate everybody. They always have negative opinions about everything. I have worked with them before, so have others I know. They don’t care how they talk to you either.

    What I love about them is the fact that they always find themselves alone with nobody inviting them to gatherings or happy hour and then they ask what exactly people have against them. Hahaha

  • Unodhunya chete

  • Ha mmunodzimbikNa nezvisina basA go bby…go bby…go bby abaiwa ngabudeeeee

  • SRB

    apa tongoti you were looking for insults.dai mango rega kunyora.we were nt going to ask y u ddnt write.zimbabweans owe nobody an apology .zim will remain consevative for as long as it takes

  • What is bad in our cuture remains bad to hell wth u. Zim is nt Ghana n if it z ok wth them its nt wth us

  • Freedom irikwese kupfeka zvaunoda, uye kutaura zvaunoda.She can wear anything she wants and pple can say anything they want.All re expressions

  • Oryt my apology to u bitch…..u shud have gone naked hanty u wanted pipo to see that shit

  • Lets talk about mugabe’s exit am tired of suffering

  • Iwe Jean unotibhowa nezvinyaya zvako zvisina musoro. Unofizura hatidi kukuvanzira. Don’t comment about Zimbabwean matters if you are not in touch with reality. You mean everyone should think like you. Saka waida kuti munhu akashama anzi akachena here kuti ufare. Vanhu vakataura zvaaiva what’s wrong about that?

  • Hu

  • Really

  • An indecently dressed woman is a whore fulstop no apologies. She owes us an apology. She is insane, and from hence forth you have become an access of evil, an antiChrist.

    • really? am sure the man who invited her is prochrist right?

    • Unfortunately you brought another character in. I m not standing for him either. There are both products of the pits of hell

  • Take tor surname and hang yor self ,,,

  • chitondipa # dzako zitsuro rako ndakarifarira ndodza kurya ndoga

  • haa usanyeperwe unezinhu rako kwaaro

  • Display yo coochie first like that girl first

  • ozindoga siphuma

    She is a Whore anyhow. That will never change who she is a bitch is a bitch even those Hollywood stars majority of them are whores chasing money. A decent lady would never dress like that. Your dressing describe s who you are. Ndivana garinya tomato ava , AIDS muchamama nayo nemwi vanotsigira chihure

  • Ane $$$ bag ndiye mukuru Marshal Munhuumwe akaimba

  • Ozzyroosy

    Jean ndiye musikana wenyaya yake naPastor veAgappe here? She has issues. I wonder if that abuse really happened? Attention seeking whore.

  • We dont want to corrode our values and culture. That dressing is bad to be honest . Would you be proud to see your daugher or mom walking in that type of dress?

  • Tracey

    Todzokorora zvekare uri mha*a iwe Jean Gasho

  • svosvai

    I for one will not be apologizing to anyone … thank you.

  • Fuck you jean Gasho and Maureen Makusha apology my ass .

  • We were raised as Zimbabweans ,Africans and we will never ever loose our morals values and culture all in the name of copying Hollywood shit.is that how you do it in Ghana to loose morals??? Thats Unafrican

  • NHEMBE…Maureen was taking us back to our roots ,this is what our forefathers wore.

  • Iwe Jean hauna kukwana ukawana nguva ukwane ibva tsek

  • Jean you are confused and unohakira wakudawo kunzi celeb. As for Maury wacho ngaauye atore apology yake ndinayo

  • Vanoda zvehollyhood endai ikoko

  • SHE IS SORRY WHY SHOULD PPL APOLOGIZE FOR HER CHOICES WHICH DOESN’T LOOK ZIMBABWEAN… TI HBHER THANKS FOR BEING #SORRY.

  • im getting sick of your articles what is morally wrong is wrong why dont you dress like that maureen and see what people will say about you

  • Shuwa kuratidza beche pachena zvonzi kumbirai ruregerero?

  • She is just a nonentity.

  • We owe no shit an apology. She infact owes the lord our creator an apology as well.

  • anonyadzisa chete even zvikanzi party kufamba zvinhu zvichioneka isusu takatonyara nevideo we are Zimbabweans ane hunhu .ayas tsika dzedu dzakaendepi shuwa .

  • Ginimbi the host did not complain so who are we to complain, mau was spot on

  • a whore is a whore

  • VaMugabe honai vanhu vaye vatanga zvamakaramba zviya.kkkkk,Ginimbi na Mau

  • An apology, she must be mad?

  • .my opinion I think there is a dressing suitable for certain place, that is why if you go to a night club you can easily identify the kind of place & people you are about to meet. Culture yedu doesn’t allow that.

  • Shem

  • Tsek hure remunhu u deserve hanged in our country its a taboo

  • This is social media everyone got their opinion so usabatikane people will say zvavanoda you cant expect munhu wese to say Maury looked beautiful in that punani showing dress this is Africa dai ari Europe asina kutukwa nokuti vazvijaira

  • People were exercising their right to be offended and also their right to express disgust

  • Chris Mukaro

    Jean Gasho has no case , it just shows kuti Jean you are one and the same as Maureen in morals. This woman is of loose morals and this is not the first time she has been involved in such an incident. In January she posted nude photos on a whats group of herself, what is that supposed to mean?. She will learn the hard way cause this is going to cost her job, working for Qatar airways and doing such. What a shame for both Maureen and Jean. Murimbwa dzevanhu

  • Saka apa mudatiti sorry whoever she is fo showing us her rotten cat dats bullshit thoz who pity her jus go shave her n buy her shashiko mxxxxxm

  • Pure BITCH no apology at all !!! Are these the end time Amagedon?

  • Isu hapana chatange tanzwa ndiwe wakutotiudza kuti panezvskaitika

  • lot chitakasha

    Most of those condemning would gladly attend The Reed Dance in Swaziland!

  • If u thinking walking around naked is freedom then u r abusing your rights.

  • Anombonzi gasho wacho ndiyani uye akosheiko kuda kukurudzira immorality muzim.akawana nguva nhaatsvake nyasha

  • Ndopanoti hure kufamba be*** rese riri pazhe kudaro

  • This is why in our culture men get away with anything and women are shunned. We live in a world of 2016 where women should be given the freedom to express THEIR BODIES the way they want. This party was in south Africa and NOT Zimbabwe. Secondly in Zimbabwe u get prostitutes and women dating other womens husbands boyfriends etc. They just do it behind closed doors. Some of u here have committed worse crimes but here u are name calling. It implies that the rest of u have lead pure lives and are casting the stone because u live without sin daily. Some of u are theives adulterers liars abusers but here u are casting stones. Nothing pisses me off more than women who shame or call other women names. If ur a Christian then be mindful kuti munhu uyu akasikwa na Mwari. Mwari anomuda nyangwe achiita zvaanoita. So why do Christians have such high standards of what peopl should behave as but Jesus himself allowed a prostitute to wash his feet? Did he shun her?nope. I saw a comment yakanzi how dare she… I saw another ichinzi shes a whore for being with a married man. Why isnt it the married mans fault? Hanty he invited her? He prob bought the dress too. She was at a private function and if u want a nation to advance technology wise like other countries then accept advancement both good and bad side. U Dont get to choose some and leave others.
    Im a proud feminist and i will always defend women who are shunned by people for bein “whores”

    • U totaly right wy do we col ourselves righteous yet we r even worse behind closed doors….

    • am disgusted by women who support patriarchy they r so dumb!! men r always right women must be stoned dumb logic!

    • Luckily for me i dont care wat disgusts you.

  • This is why in our culture men get away with anything and women are shunned. We live in a world of 2016 where women should be given the freedom to express THEIR BODIES the way they want. This party was in south Africa and NOT Zimbabwe. Secondly in Zimbabwe u get prostitutes and women dating other womens husbands boyfriends etc. They just do it behind closed doors. Some of u here have committed worse crimes but here u are name calling. It implies that the rest of u have lead pure lives and are casting the stone because u live without sin daily. Some of u are theives adulterers liars abusers but here u are casting stones. Nothing pisses me off more than women who shame or call other women names. If ur a Christian then be mindful kuti munhu uyu akasikwa na Mwari. Mwari anomuda nyangwe achiita zvaanoita. So why do Christians have such high standards of what peopl should behave as but Jesus himself allowed a prostitute to wash his feet? Did he shun her?nope. I saw a comment yakanzi how dare she… I saw another ichinzi shes a whore for being with a married man. Why isnt it the married mans fault? Hanty he invited her? He prob bought the dress too. She was at a private function and if u want a nation to advance technology wise like other countries then accept advancement both good and bad side. U Dont get to choose some and leave others.
    • Mina Makoti

      Which part of this argument mentions the dress being discussed here? Kunyore kuti pamwe wakato tengerwa hembe iyoyo is NOT a factual argument, my dear. Facts pamberi, emotion yozotevera, wee!

  • We not americans or kelly khumalo thats why achinzi maprivate parts so why display sikarudzi rwako to the whole world?I will continue to condemn that act no apology from me woooh

  • Sugarfoot01

    And she concludes, Ghanaians or people from Ghana are better than Zimbabweans… god bless us why even compare. Only you know the relationship between the two of you some people who have tapped both Zim and Ghana might be thinking differently

  • you crazy man stupid guy asi you hitting the p***y so that you can say sh*t like that?!! Usatijairire mhani….. We not white people or those overseas people we are Zimbabweans so respect us please

  • newe wanyora wakadhakwa brain …kutoti hapana chakashata kunze kwebra reblack…anoteedzera hollywood yekuamerica ngaaende ikoko

  • uri kuri no respect for women vangani vakadzi vakambotukwa nekuti vakapfeka zvakanaka

  • its unfortunate i missed such news, i myt as well have been tempted to say “bitch”

  • That jean woman needs to apologise to Zimbabwean women for painting us a bad fucken picture like we all have loose moral or we all some cheap ass whores

  • Freedom of expression everyone can be criticised

  • Mhata yako munyori ibva nechinyaya chako chisina basa ichi tsek

  • she is a whoe period she behaved like a dog on heat we saw her video where she was dancing nevarume achisumudza katambo kaange akamonera achikwizira kabeche kake pavavurume.Dai asiri hure haaimboita kunge mbwa irikuda kukwirwa.

  • I support the woman 100% .Everyone is free to dress the way he or she likes.

  • Mina Makoti

    By writing “He who has no sin, cast the first stone,” you imply something is amiss about the whole thing. What’s your position here?

    • cineaste

      Haana zvaarikumbotaura uyu…mibvunzo yaarikubvunza arikuzvipindura ega…ku defender chihure

  • Bad it’s bad ,nomotter what

  • Mina Makoti

    Your argument is all over the place. Umbori kude kutinyi? Hapana munhu wakati kwesere, even vana Kim Kardashian wacho, anoratidza mwiri wake zvakadaro. If anything, no matter what, they cover their nipples and privates.
    People will always rebuke munhu anoita expose mwiri zvakadaro.
    Why don’t you write about the good that is in that white party picture, then make your point? Pamwe argument yako inganzwika kwairi kuenda, nekwairi kubva.

  • Ah. Is this Maureen character not from Kadoma? Maihwe zvangu I hope haasiriye

  • Jean Gasho – you have been called a wh0re because you were a WH0RE. That’s just a FACT. You were a married woman with children who (without being forced) decided to play hide the sausage with your pastor. That is what WH0RES do.

    I agree though with you that Zimbabweans can be very judgmental abt other people’s dress codes and proclivities that are none of their business and that’s WRONG. But your case you invited that judgment and scrutiny by publishing a blog in which you painted yourself as some sort of victim yet you clearly consented to the WH0RING before Masocha dumped you!

  • Flamelily

    If Ms Makusha has already apologised for offending the public with her risque outfit I see no reason for us to apologise for having taken notice and voiced our disapproval of Makusha’s dress sense. Makusha chose the outfit to draw attention to herself and she got much more than she bargained for.

    It is Jean who perhaps owes heroine activist Linda an apology for defamation of character by labelling Linda a child abuser. I am suprised Jean has not been taken to task for her arrogance. Jean is full of herself and is now desparate to invent herself as a social commentator but desparately lacks depth, tack and literally skills.

  • mt darwin

    This is not what a respected woman should be wearing, dressing descibes the kind of a person you are. That is not descent. When you put on something like that, you should expect critism. That is not African. Please do it in America.

  • mafirokureva

    Jean shut up she dressed like she is trailer trash, i blieve her apology n case closed. Dnt come here trying to sugar coat it

  • Mukango weToki

    ‘Now as for me personally ‘ start of paragraph 3/4 and the million ‘I’ this and that that follow make me think you are a bitter and self centred individual. You are also a very unlucky invidual as you were abused by Zimbabweans in the streets as a child, by your Zimbabwean relatives no doubt, Zimbabwean first husband, Zimbabwean Preacher and now Zimbabwean online keyboard vigilantes. Would walking out of your troublesome Zim skin not help, why keep coming for more abuse. You are attention seeker madam.

    You seem to hate the Zimbabwean in you. Unfortunately your blogs seem to struggle to make it beyond a few Zim readers hence last resort efforts to blog/ news us as a people. You could simply write for the Ghanaian and British media as you identify with them more.
    Since you are force feeding us your blogs, what’s the latest on the Pastor Masocha friend of yours. I hear he was acquitted .

  • Why was she dressed like that No apology

  • big

    Kikikikiki,,, It baffles me where on earth whoever this got the time and energy to commit to defending a pervert in a 3-page article.

  • Bond Notes

    Hure iro….y waste time defending her

  • justsaying

    and what are you saying,your words are as naked maurene herself

  • arthur

    I don’t understand what the fuss is about, this girl is clearly a whore, she is dressed like one and she goes to a party yaGinimbi, and she is rubbing her body and her most scared organ is being seen with by man who comes close. I mean really we all know what happens at these parties and the types of women who go there and what they want…
    to the author I see where you are coming from with regards freedom of dress and expression…but your argument doesn’t hold water in this case… those women you talk about are not dancing with every man in the bar/event or in the street with their boyfriends and stone drunk while they are at it.
    this woman you are trying to protect, she is obviously making herself vulnerable to me she clearly knows what she wants…. clearly…

    if your issue is regarding vulgar language, you are right, us Zimbos are too vulgar in our talk too vulgar even in-front of our children, but you used the wrong example.
    this Miss Makusha M you are trying to protect isn’t even looking for your protection so spare us please.

    she is what she is,
    she dresses like ….., she acting like a….. she dancing in the club with every man like a….. guess what she is a …….
    tbh if she had any morals she would never walk out like that, like you said the woman you described will be wearing bum shorts, will you be able to see their vaginas like we all saw Maury’s V….a I didn’t think so….
    amana hapana nyaya apa, the lady who wrote this seems to be naive…. or she is pretending not to know why these girls go to these parties… so enough noise you are blocking real news from coming through…kkkk
    iwure iwure…. next real news please

  • Mbuya Nehanda

    Zvino zva akanga akapfeka hanzu yaisiya beche riri panze? Pamusoro pezvo akazotamba achi vhura vhura rokwe racho kuti zvinziyi? Hanzvadzi wasanganisa nyaya mbiri chokutanga kodzero yake chechipiri zvonouya mushure mekunge munhu ashandisa kodzero idzodzo…Nyaya iri pachena iyi mazita a akadaidzwa nevanhu ano enderana nezviito zvake panguva iyo. Dai mifananidzo yacho yakaenda mhiri ku Hollywood kwa anoreva kuti ndiko kwaanoziva taiti ose machena! zvino akatoenda kumusha kwasadza kune hama neshamwari nevoruzhinji vana maonero avo …..Dai akapfeka hake asi mifananidzo isina kuzoenda pa dandemutande taiti machena zvino mifananidzo yakuba pa dandemutande vanhu vakatuara zvavai funga , kana ane dzakakwana aifanirwa kunge akazvifunga asati apfeka hanzu yake

  • TSM Season 6

    Mhata will always be Mhata tsek apa kwahi anga asina
    underwear so what was she trying to show us !! useless article hey !!

  • muzukuru

    You seem desperate for public attention, zvechihure zvako zvazivanei nezveuyu. And moreso we dont know you and dont want to know so stop being a spokesperson for people who didnt ask you to speak for them. nonsense kushaya kukwana kwacho kusumudza besu pose pose

  • cineaste

    You’re the troll for writing such tripe..did they pay you for this little bratty tirade masquerading as an article? If someone dresses like a slut they should not be offended when someone calls them one. Hanzi “Here in Britain…” Eheka ikoko kuBritain…not Zimbabwe…tibvirei apo nxa

  • jahman

    I guess the author of this article and the one the writer is defending are of the same caliber. Dont fporce us to accept what is not right. If you dont have something better to write stop woenda kunoverengera vanangano, Maybe not because ungatotanga kuvhiringidza vana. Enda unozorora kumba you are useless and shameless like the one you are trying to defend

  • Mambinga

    I like Jean’s open mindedness but don’t agree with her on this one. Saka Ukaona munhu akashata akabata muchena mumoyo Unoti akapfeka ka iwe. Handizvo ngatisafurirane. Pane zvinhu zvisingafanirwi kuonekwa nevamwe vanhu.