Teenage whizz-kid Maud Chifamba makes UZ history

284
25076

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

History was made since the founding of the University of Zimbabwe in 1953 when 18-year-old academically-gifted Maud Chifamba graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours yesterday.

President Mugabe shares a lighter moment with the youngest University of Zimbabwe graduate Maud Chifamba who graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours degree in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by John Manzongo)
President Mugabe shares a lighter moment with the youngest University of Zimbabwe graduate Maud Chifamba who graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours degree in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by John Manzongo)

She was among 3 667 graduates from nine faculties and the College of Health Sciences who were capped by President Mugabe at the institution of higher learning.

As of 2012, Chifamba was the youngest university student in Africa. She was born in 1997 in Zimbabwe and was accepted to the University of Zimbabwe to read for an accounting degree.

The teenage whizz-kid began attending in 2012 and also received a $9 933 scholarship from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Chairman’s Charity Fund. Chifamba lost her father when she was five, in 2002, before she started first grade.

By that time, her mother was suffering from cancer and could not care for her and her brother, two years younger.

This prompted Maud to fall under the care of a step brother, who at the time was residing at a plot he had been allocated during the land reform programme in Hunters Road, in between Kwekwe and Gweru, Midlands Province, Zimbabwe.

In 2003 she started her first grade at a school named Hurudza Primary school. In 2005, when she was in grade 3, during the mid year exams, she was mistakenly given a grade 4 exam paper in which she scored 100 percent. The following term during the same year, she requested a Grade 5 test paper in which she achieved the highest score.

She proceeded to Grade seven and she had 6 units. As Chifamba did not have money for high school she studied on her own(home schooled) and completed her Ordinary Level in just two years, that was 2009. She was later identified by the Ministry of Education and awarded financial assistance for her advanced level, upper six in 2011 and she scored 12 points.

Her mother died of cancer that year. After making headlines internationally, Chifamba was awarded a $9,993 scholarship by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. In 2013 Chifamba scored distinctions at the University of Zimbabwe, where she was studying for her Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree.

She wrote her Grade seven examination at the age of 10 and her A-level at the age of 13. In 2007 Chifamba was named the best student under the most difficult conditions in the Midlands Province.

In December 2012, Chifamba was fifth on the Forbes Top 100 Youngest Powerful Women in Africa and she was also entered in the book of African Records as the youngest university student in the continent.

In October 2013, Chifamba was a delegate at the launching of a Terre des hommes campaign for girls in Rome, Italy. On 25 October 2013, Chifamba shared the high table at the International Day of the Girl Child celebrations with ministers and musicians. The event was hosted by UNICEF, held in Zimbabwe and she delivered a speech.

Faculties that graduated yesterday are Agriculture, Arts, Commerce, Education, Engineering, Law, Science, Social Studies and Veterinary Science. Of the graduates, 3 106 were conferred with first degrees, 535 with Masters Degrees and 25 with Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

Among the graduates, 25 were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy degrees and from those graduating with bachelors’ degrees, 149 had first class passes. For the first time in the history of the University, an 18-year old student was also conferred with her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

The graduate, Maud Chifamba, joined the University at the age of 14 years and completed her degree at the age of 18 years. This year’s graduation ceremony also saw the first pioneering graduates of the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

In his address, UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura, described this year’s ceremony as historic saying all these achievements were a first in the 61 year history of the University. He said the University will continue to engage with various stakeholders and strategic partners for continuous improvement and to remain relevant.

“We do recognise that our society is getting more complex with dynamic varying sets of requirements,” said Prof Nyagura. He said this presented a challenge that called for a re-thinking of the nature of the public service the university should provide.

Prof Nyagura said to that end, the University’s focus should be more on socialisation of knowledge by making sure that the university produced highly-qualified professionals and that the best research results were transferred to society.

He said the UZ was also open to capture the knowledge generated by society so as to sustain and further develop the intellectual and cultural base of the country.

“In this endeavour, we have committed ourselves to participate in national projects that empower our country to be competitive regionally, continentally and internationally,” said Prof Nyagura.

He said in addition, the University also reviewed its curriculum to promote innovation, application of science and technology and entrepreneurship. “Our focus is to produce graduates with a strong foundation in science and technology and with problem solving and analytical skills,” he said.

Some of the training incorporated include Forensic Science, Geospatial Intelligence and Aeronautical Engineering. Prof Nyagura said the university had also excelled in the development of GIS (Geographic Information System) and Earth Observation Sciences.

“The motivation for this development is the realisation that geographic sciences are key to human security including disaster and emergency response, crime and terrorism prevention, surveillance of diseases and disease vector outbreaks,” he said.

He said the University’s GIS and Earth Observation Centre had since been assigned by the African Union to carry out two major tasks. Nyagura said the University also embarked on a number of projects aimed at increasing infrastructure to meet the growing demand of education.

These projects include a building complex with 10 state of the art lecture rooms with a combined sitting capacity of 1000, a pharmacy laboratory that accommodates 130 students and an engineering computer laboratory fully equipped with 100 state of the art computers.

The University also constructed three additional lecture rooms with a combined sitting capacity of 200 and is currently constructing a 1 100-seater modern lecture theatre. The Herald

  • 18 years yakamboita degree kunyika ipi

    • Open the link and read the whole story.yes she is 18 and she has a degree

    • It happened yesterday in Zim. Chifamba skipped some grade levels because of her intelligency thats why she graduated @ 18

    • intelligent en

    • yes I was following her story .itz true rasiyana neraMarujata repafon

    • In zim its possible , anozviramba ndiyani

    • she wrote a level at 14, did Os at 12, , from grade 4 to,7to then start to srudy Os subjects

    • congrats Maud

    • grade seven akaenda anemangan munhu uyu

    • Her story has been in the newspapers since she enrolled at UZ

    • akadziya mwana uyu

    • Ike Igwe what are you implying in your question?

    • link iyo irikusasa zvese

    • maya zvangondkatyamadza ndisi kushoora

    • m also happy f her

    • Musashamiswe this lady has been making history kubva ari mudiki n wen she was admitted pa UZ zvikataugwa zvino zvoshamisa nekuti rave degree here, vamwe vaitomboti kachamitiswa but She keeps on defying odds go gal

  • God is Great

      God apinda papi apa ?

  • Intelligency

      *Intelligence

  • Ndovanhu vanofanira kuita ma president manje chance hapana hanzi tisu chete ayaz

      Une point KUDA

  • Congratulations

  • well done Maud

  • Congratulations

  • Mwana uyu akaenda kuxool anemakore mangani anowana degree ane 18 years

  • Well done whiz kid intelligency rules

  • well done junior

  • Well done congratulations

  • Achashandepi

  • Shame..then wat after that

    • Akawana basa kare uyo. Akatowana basa asati atombo graduator

  • Shame..then wat after that

  • #Nojobsaftergraduation

  • That’s great kip it up

  • Usazobvuma zvipo kana makorokoto zvinobva kwaMAGAYA kana kumafollower ake ndapota hangu Maud. Makorokoto kwauri Mwari ngavakudziwe

  • go 4 it girl well done.

  • makorokoto ….ndopaunoonzwa munhu acht hatina mari yekugadzrsa economy vana vachidadisa seizvi Mwari pindrai

  • Who cares those rubish…

  • Well done Maud

  • All this talent will sadly go to waste thanks to Mugabe. Zimbabwe is the most literate nation in Africa and prides itself of having more clever minds than most, sad though that unemployment awaits this fresh from university and talented teenager.

    Unemployment is 96% and rising, no thanks to the murderous and ruinous Zanu PF party…. we are the only country in the world with vendors that are graduates, the informal sector awaits and is the order of the day… To say Mugabe has failed us is an understatement, I hear he had a newly capped graduate arrested for asking for a job… What nonsense is that???

    Change is inevitable
    Let’s push until Bob is either in Prison or hell, whichever comes first…

  • Welcome to my streets

  • Well done.

  • Congratulations Maud

  • Well done Maud u ddnt let your circumstances dictate your dream continue shining u ur special

  • Well done Maud may the good Lord bless u more and more.

  • Will Bob give her job .well done Maud

  • Well done Maud, am proud of you

  • Big Congrats Maud. Keep it up…..

  • ..instead of having brains like these for accountants general in government, she will leave Zimbabwe and improve another country’s systems and efficiencies. This government has to hand over control to the younger generation. They can keep the politics, but give us the technocratic roles. Give us the right to develop and implement policies. Give us the right to make mistakes. We can change this country, I’m confident of it.

  • Congratulations Maud

  • Well done, Maud

  • Maud for President

  • Dadai

    Well done baby girl!

  • Well done girl. Zimbabwe is proud of you!!!

  • Delroy

    Who could ever believe this nonsense???

  • well done our girl

  • What history when the country can’t innovate to solve its economy woes! Please be serious!

  • Fireball 8

    Unfortunately all this effort will come to naught as she will join the millions of street side vendors. Dzasukwa’s shame.

  • mmmmm @ 18 ????

  • Well done Maud…Unodadisa

  • wonder kid

  • Congrats Maud .You are an inspiration to many.May your star continue to shine.

  • Congrats to Maud and all

  • Well done girl.yes we can

  • What Mugabe doing there? He can never do anything positive toward ls our young generation who are striving for a better bright future. The best he could was to have a young man crying foul to be arrested by his security. It’s such a SHAME in u sekuru to treat your great grandchildren like this. Is that their inheritance? ???

  • Well done young woman!

  • Respect 🎓

  • I love you Prodigy. Come and lets get married

  • Comrade Chipikiri

    Saka Mugabe ari kuseka chii ipapa?

    Anongoti shaya dzinenge dze pa gejo

  • Thumps up

  • manje akatowana table yekutengesera here

  • Halala Maud Halala

  • Congrats Maud…..

  • Alu Moyo

    All the comments saying achawana basa kupi what what – I know you are trying to prove a point but lets be real please. Uyu haatombotadzi kuwana a position from one of the big four accounting firms, or any Bank – its THEM that will have to impress HER kuti vamuwane – that is if one of them haven’t taken her already. With the raw deal that girls still get in this and other countries, lets just be happy for her nhai! A young girl who used her gift, fought the odds and now the world is at her feet. Ingofaraiwo kana vamwe vabudirira don’t cheapen it coz of politics dzisingaperi.

  • #Stop politicising this whole thing!..Its just Maud and her Talent…We understand The kind of affliction millions of Zimbabweans are into, reason being this economic embargo..but lets just rejoice with this Young lady…Politicising this whole thing will get us nowhere!…just a Verdict…But Congrats Maud…Continue to inspire millions of women to be beautiful in mind…

  • So of all the things she chose accounting?? She’s smart alright.

  • Uba Nyadzonya

    3000 graduate with the first degree; 500 with masters; 25 with doctorate. with only these graduates if only we could use them properly and strategically they could drive Zimbabwe in the right direction. …. what a wish….

  • Well said Tonderai Christopher Mudonhi….our politicians have screwed us big time.Year in year out Dictator Mugabe caps brilliant brains and throw them in the wilderness of hunger….only for them to find greener pastures in foreign lands.South Africa is being run by our Academic excellence and many more countries.We need to start creating opportunities for our graduate to rebuild our country.

    • Kkkkkkkk. Maybe if you are on Mars brother. “West need? ” With who? Not now in Zimbabwe

    • We have to rise up and be counted Christopher Sithole.We have ernomous power in us…if we unite to change the status quo…which in all fairness is an injustice to our educated brothers and sisters coming out of Universities.What future are we building with this kind of thinking…seriously?

  • Observer79

    Brings a tear to my eye

  • Reason Mashandu

    Mean while in Bulawayo, her Bulawayo counterparts are throwing Vuzu parties and planning to swim across the Limpopo to go to Egoli.