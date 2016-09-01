Kasukuwere plotted Mugabe downfall, is tribalist — Former Zanu PF ally

By Tatenda Dewa | Harare Bureau |

Godfrey Tsenengamu, a former Zanu PF youth leader has sensationally claimed that Saviour Kasukuwere, the ruling party national organiser, is a tribalist who plotted against President Robert Mugabe.

Godfrey Tsenengamu, the former ruling Zanu PF youth chairman for Mashonaland Central
Tsenengamu, the former Mashonaland Central youth chairperson, was recently expelled from Zanu PF for allegedly rebelling against Mugabe.

In a letter shared on Wednesday, Tsenengamu reacted angrily to a recent statement by Kasukuwere, the Local Government minister, distancing himself from the former youth leader and denying that he mentored him.

“When have you become a loyal servant and follower of Mr Mugabe when you are the one who pioneered in rejecting Mr Mugabe’s leadership as way back as 2007 and 2008 when you were part of the ‘Bhora Musango’ crew that wanted to push Mr Mugabe out of office?” said Tsenengamu in the letter addressed to Kasukuwere.

“Bhora Musango” refers to a plot in which Zanu PF members encouraged party supporters to vote out Mugabe but retain ruling party parliamentary candidates in the 2008 elections that Mugabe initially lost to Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) but won after the latter withdrew due to widespread violence in the run-off.

Tsenengamu alleged that Kasukuwere secretly supported a former Zanu PF top member, Simba Makoni, who had left the ruling party in early 2008, frustrated by Mugabe’s refusal to hand over power.

“You must stop the holier than-than-thou attitude (of pretending) being Mr Mugabe’s staunch loyalist and supporter for you were the first to realise that Mr Mugabe (had) according to you then overstayed at the helm of party and nation,” added Tsenengamu.

In 2007, as Zanu PF prepared for the March 2008 elections, said the former youth leader, Kasukuwere told party supporters that Mugabe was on his way out and people must not bother about him.

Kasukuwere in 2014 blamed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa for helping keep Mugabe in office for too long, he added.

He claimed that Kasukuwere hated Grace Mugabe, the president’s wife, despite the two now fighting against Mnangagwa in a camp dubbed Generation 40 (G40).

“May you also publicly refute my assertion that you (hate) and despise Mrs Grace Mugabe as an ‘amateur’ political boxer who does not know where to direct a blow, how and when to punch the rival and what must be said in public,” said Tsenengamu.

The Zanu PF commissar tried to mobilise party youths in 2012 to stop the allocation of land to Grace in Mazowe district in Mashonaland Central province, claimed Tsenengamu, adding that Kasukuwere was opposed to the political elevation of Mugabe’s wife who he described as a problem.

“I know…very well that you dislike Mr and Mrs Mugabe from long ago (sic) and if by any chance you have ‘repented’ and started linking the Mugabe family again, please just do so quietly and don’t pretend to be holier than all of us,” said Tsenengamu.

He said Kasukuwere was a tribalist who disliked the Karanga ethnic group from which Mnangagwa hails. Nehanda Radio

