Nothing to Lose: Nelson Chamisa on his #Mahiya court experience

By Nelson Chamisa

Today was a special day for me. Special in ways more than one as I spent the greater part of the day in Court. It dawned on me that as Zimbabweans we have lost everything to the extent that there is nothing else to lose.

MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa seen here greeting Joice Mujuru inside the court room
MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa seen here greeting Joice Mujuru inside the court room

A few days ago, I came across a very emotional video on Facebook. The video was very short, just about 2 minutes but I could not stomach the pain of our parents, our heroes, brothers and sisters, comrades and patriots who fought in the liberation struggle for this very land we stand on. Yes, this very beautiful and Great Zimbabwe, the land of stone.

They were standing in solidarity with our brother and comrade Douglas Mahiya who has become the latest victim on the long list of revolutionary fathers being consumed by the very ‘revolution’.

Their crime, my brothers and sisters, is that they have ideas, just like Pastor Evan Mawarire, Promise Mkwananzi, Linda Masarira and the unaccounted for Itai Dzamara, and many other peace loving Zimbabweans who were and are being persecuted just for sharing their ideas and thoughts for this great nation.

I felt so compelled by the situation that the political tinder box has created that I chose to show up at the magistrates court, also in solidarity. It turned out to be a very sad yet unique day.

Sad because I met with various war veterans and had a one-on-one with most of these esteemed citizens. I failed to comprehend how much they have been driven to the cliff, how much they have been strangled by grief and how much they have lost under the current dispensation.

Our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters who sacrificed their livelihoods for our independence have been robbed of hope and dignity, they have lost opportunities for their children and grandchildren and above all they have lost the promise of this great country. The very essence of their struggle has been violated by those whom they have entrusted with their future.

It was a sad day because just as we were getting out of the courtroom walking side by side with Cde Victor Matemadanda, the Cde was dramatically snatched and arrested under my watch and at the court room entrance. We had just exchanged greetings and as we started to get in conversation, the man was arrested and will possibly go through the same cycle of agony and embarrassment.

But, it was also a unique day in a way. Unique because a lot of people from across the social and political divide as well as civil society, showed up in solidarity with Cde Douglas Mahiya.

Unique, because for the first time since the inclusive government, I met my former Cabinet mate Dr Joyce Mujuru in person and in the courtroom, also standing in solidarity with fellow comrades.

In times like these we should stand and act together as a people. We must rally behind and stand in support of the voices and faces of the soon coming New Zimbabwe.

As a nation, we need to holistically look at this horrific abuse of the citizenry and objectively calculate how far we can go at this rate. The courts are supposed to be the oasis of effective justice, the last pillar of self defense by a tormented people but it would it appear that this pillar is being tested and shaken.

Of late, the constitution is also under constant testing and retesting to the profit of jurisprudence

I have come to the conclusion that as a people, we have lost everything we possibly could in this country. We have lost our dignity, our legacy, identity and livelihood. We are a peace people, a great great humble and loving people and all that we have lost. More fundamentally we have lost a country as we have also lost a lot of time.

We need our nation back, we need our pride back and with it our Ubuntu. We are a great people, but we have been driven to a point where we have nothing else to lose. And I mean it, we have #nothingtolose

Think Excellence, Think Difference, Think Brilliance!!

  • Well spoken my Advocate.

    • Goodlife Lynus

      Amen!

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      How naive! He is going all out to woo thugs to join MDC-T so they can beat povo to vote for Tsvangirai; what is so good about that?

  • Its now or never….

  • We need change now more than ever we are suffering!

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      Do you thgink you will have any change by deploying thugs from one party to another? These are thugs!

  • I really like this man! He will go far!

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      Yeah he did go very far, in the GNU he failed to get even one reform implemented!

      • Thor- god of thunder

        because of dimwits like you

  • mazano masvikatore

    iwe mufana une njere dzakapinza…..ramangwana rako rakajeka

  • Mxm shame..

  • Chamisa at this rate you will soon be our favourite to lead this country. Yes, to be the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe. We need someone who has a heart, is against corruption, God fearing, and is humble. You seem to tick these boxes and the fact that you are intelligent is a bonus. God bless you

    • MkanyaGP

      You seem to know him personally…are you sure he is against corruption and his humble?

    • I like this person to become the President of Zimbabwe one day .This Nelson Chamisa is like Africa’s iconic figure Nelson Mandela of South Africa

      • Patrick Guramatunhu

        The sheer stupidity of that nonsense is breath taking! The only thing the two have in common is the first name!

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      How naive! We are in this mess because MDC failed to implement even one reform during the GNU and that has not sunk in yet even now three years after the rigged elections!

  • Gymbunny

    Lovely future president. We support you
    Asi musazodya Mari.

    • Julius Charakupa

      While we like you very much we should emphasize that if you happen to be president Nelson do not not renege on the expectations you are causing us to have about you? If you do you will have cheated us. If you cheat us we will not forgive you. But then perhaps you won’t have anything to lose by then.

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      The stupidity of some people is amazing. Do you not know that Chamisa and other got us into this mess by failing to implement the reforms during the GNU?

      • Gymbunny

        Mr Guramatunhu, you can articulate your point without insulting others. If you want to be taken seriously present your views in a factual way and the electorate can consider them. Kutuka tends to be a result of poor vocabulary

        • Patrick Guramatunhu

          Listen we are in serious trouble because of the stupidity of people like Chamisa who failed to implement even one democratic reform. Considering the tragic human suffering now taking place in Zimbabwe calling people like that stupid is not an insult but simply stating the facts!

          • Antonio

            Guramatunhu u are an empty vessel a boot licker of robert and grace and their comrades in crime. U dont have anything constuctive to say i think the best thing for u to do, to shut up and eat from grace’s skirt.

  • Well-done Chamisa, we need to see more of you guys in every fight against this Murderous government.encourage all your party generals to stand up and be counted as this journey needs all hands on the deck

  • Who really is ZANU PF. Who are the brains behind this formation. We have had stories of the likes of Chitepo , Tongogara, Lookout Masuku, and lately Rex Nhongo and many others dying under mysterious circumstances. Could the fate of Douglas Mahiya and Matemadanda be the clues to knit up the pieces of the puzzle together. Could this be a final war in determining the end of the rule by a revolutionary Part in Zimbabwe pitting the Ex combatants and ex detainees in a show of strength. Muromo Chinyarara meso anoona. Ukaona pfumvudza yatsuka ziva zhizha rapedyo. Ukaona gudo rotota mahobi ziva mubvumbi wabvira kure

    • Zanu pf is the monster that you the masses created

      • Buffalo Bean

        It created itself unless you blame the Russians for creating the communist party that enslaved them or the Chinese for creating mao ze dong. these monsters are created by history and not the people or masses. do you know how tired the masses were in 1980 of being abused by the war. do you know the horrors the people went through in those dark days.? Don’t blame victims.

      • Rwendo

        The Rhodesia Front party created Zanu PF, just as Zanu PF created the MDC…

    • I like the last Shona proverb. Ukaona gudo rotota mahobi ziva kuti mubvumbi wabvira kure.

    • Well said

  • lot chitakasha

    Even Nathaniel Manheru generally assumed to be George Charamba grudgingly conceded in one of his articles that the boy will grow into a cock,I concur, he is Presidential material. We need leaders who govern for Zimbabweans not only one party.

    • Patrick Guramatunhu

      No wonder the nation is in a mess with such stupid people where else! MDC sold-out during the GNU, which part of sold-out do you not understand you moron!

      • lot chitakasha

        Sorry umwe wangu ,did not know kuti uchaverenga post yangu..ko moron zvinoreva chii..ndavhagwa nechirungu?

  • Chamisa for President!

  • Chamisa woyeeeeeee

  • THIS MUST B N BOOK OF RECORDS MDC REPRESENTING WAR VATERANS,WAR VETERANS WHO HELPED ZANU IN LIBERATION STRUGLEE NW BEHIND BARS.

  • I don’t Trust this man

    • MkanyaGP

      Me neither….sorry..

  • Are we supposed to ignore the fact that these persecuted “comrades ” tortured people under the guise pretext of the ‘3rd chimurenga’ and to protect mugabe + his zanu pf? Chamisa can you honestly say you don’t mind wat these guys did simply because they have now seen the light? Wat about hundreds of MDC supporters who were beaten, tortured, raped and disappeared? To hide behind the idea that “everyone deserve equal treatment ” in giving blanket support never does it for me.
    Please don’t make me question why I have respected you in the past!

    • Guys this time is for us as a nation to bury hatchets and unite against one enemy.these war vets are now on our side as they hv seen tat Mugabe used them. We now nid speak with one voice and make sure Mugabe is isolated and tat way he will listen to ppl

    • MkanyaGP

      Thank you..Again!

    • Fact Mkoma Dva 👍

    • Easy to say Davison Tayengwa wen u don’t have wounds suffered at the hands of the Mahiyas , Mujuru , mutasa n company. After all they still subscribe to the idea that zanu pf shld remain in power with all the mess it has caused. Whether they were used or not can’t make them innocent of the crimes they committed. They deserve their day in court to answer for their role in the violence that is well documented

    • Who tortured? Just bcoz one is a war veteran don’t mean they were involved in ZANU dirty but if u toking of the liberation struggle then ask yoself who wants to die. That was a war just like Iraq, Afghanistan

    • If u can find the meaning of War Veteran u won’t go wrong. Then u luk for the meaning of political party. The 2 are different.

    • I have encountered the violence which was perpetrated by war vets under the political party called zanu pf , i don’t need a dictionary. ….Yes not all war vets were involved in the violence but majority of those I know supported the beating of those opposed to zanu pf.

    • Pros , i think it’s high time to bury the past and put hands together to defeat the beast.

    • No no Tafadzwa , justice 1st then we Bury the hatchets

    • This has more to do with fighting injustices than supporting the individuals concerned. Read in between the lines

    • Pros Musiiwa…but standing up with them on shared convictions does not mean they won’t have their day in court, does it?

  • Chinhu chaita kuti vanhu vabatane izhara nevurombo

  • handaei macdes

  • I will never shed a tear for any of these so called veterans of the struggle, who, just 2 weeks ago did not care an inch for the rest of us. They must just burn in their own oil!

  • An enemy of my enemy is a friend, let’s bury the hatches n move forward until this Gvt is 6 feet under

  • Let Love Lead,mr Chamisa u r a good example of an excellent leader,be blest br

  • If there is anything more to do is go to war with Mugabe and zanu ,seems peaceful demonstrations are not working at all..how long are we goin to let this evil creature make us suffer ..if one apple is rotten it must be removed…its 8or so millions Zimbabwean against one person …people lets get up and stand up fight for our freedom.This Flag#Hatichatyi# Tajamuka

  • A war veteran is any GI (Government Issue) ordered to foreign soil or waters to participate in direct or support activity against an enemy. The operant condition: Any GI sent in harm’s way.

  • A real leader should have the wisdom , art and skill to grow his support base. You can only achieve growth by attracting those on your opposite side and this takes a lot of sacrifice and compromises along racial , political , tribal and many other forms of divides. Thats why we have parties that have existed for years only on placards and Tshirts but never really challenged Zanu Pf. Y ?. Because they have been formed only to deal with a particular issue or on lines of hate that could perpetuate national instability or unrest. A lot of issues are unresolved in our nation but we should have some well organised priorities. The character resembled by Chamisa is one such noble 1. Otherwise Zimbabwe will never heal. We can also learn from Gambia minus the Coup

  • mufemberi chokoniya

    Honourable Chamisa, moyo wako nenjere dzako zvakakurira mumhu wako. Ramba umiremo mugapu retsitsi, rudo nerunyararo, tinosvika chete.

  • Muzim mumwe President totomuwana pashure pendufu

  • mukomondera Jordan

    revolution now devouring its own children,reign of terror.lm encouraging the youths to register as voters, they do not normally vote.l had a dream which said you (chamisa) are the next president of the Republic in your rallies encourage the youth to register as voters,politics is a game of numbers.

  • clement moyo

    I really don’t know whether we should be feeling pity for the war veterans looking at the way they used to treat during their joyful days with Robert Mugabe. They did not consider us Zimbabweans because of our differing opinions from theirs. I think as Zimbabweans we should try and stick to democracy and avoid the kind of leadership that throws everything to chaos.

  • Its unfortunate cdes that u r facing double trouble. You have been tortured during the Smith regime n now you are tortured n detained by your fellow cdes. You never enjoyed the fruits of the liberation struggle.

    • Rahmatullah

      I abhor violations of any person’s rights. Supporting Mahiya was a noble idea but lets not forget wer’e in this quagmire due to the transgression of the same said war vets. Instead of being a walfare organisation, they decided to be an appendage, and foot soldiers of the Guky party if not Dzasukwa himself.
      They destroyed the currency when they extorted millions from the government in 1997. They damaged the agricultural industry with the violent and chaotic land invasions in 2000. They propped the tin pot despot in the 2002 and 2008 presidential elections.
      As we speak, these war vets are putting their money on another Guky party member Dhakisi to be next president. If they were campaigning for a fresh, credible, free, fair and undisputable election, they would get my respect.

  • Tsono

    Well said, Keep it up young man. You are a leadership material, work for your country, we support you.

  • Chikiti

    Why did it take time for the war vets to realise there were in the wrong train?

  • Rwendo

    I hope Chamisa showed up when the many MDC supporters in his party were being hauled before the courts all these years. Otherwise this smacks of opportunism. Clever politics. But opportunism all the same.

  • sindi

    NOTHING BETTER TO DO THAN DEFEND THE INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE IN A FACTION WAR WHO ALSO HAPPENED TO AID THE VERY SAME KLEPTOCRATIC GVT SEIZE FARMS AND SET THIS COUNTRY ON A DECADES LONG LANDSLIDE OF POVERTY , RACISM AND CORRUPTION. SIYANAYI NAVO VANA LUMUMBA , MUJURU, MUTASA NEMA WAR VET, THEY ARE IN IT FOR SELFISH REASONS. STOP HARBORING THEM, LET THEM FADE INTO OBSCURITY MUMA FACTION WAR AVO.

  • Zootopia Kakara Kununa

    Sadly Zanu PF chooses the devils side and ignore shat the bible instruct to those in positions of authority. The end of dictators is always the same

  • Wrong move by Hon.chamisa,why cnt u let vakafa vavigane????

  • Well said thus the tryth tell them maybe they will understand

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Hold your donkeys you half wit! MDC failed to implement even one reform during the GNU to stop Zanu PF rigging the last elections. You are a sell-out now masquarading as a caring politician.

    You were in court because you would like these rogue war veterans to be fighting in your corner now that they have fallen out with Zanu PF. We are fighting for free, fair and credible elections and not not perpetuate the evil of vote rigging and tyranny.

    F*%&k off Chamisa.

    • qader

      u have got issues bro….u need help….

      • Patrick Guramatunhu

        The nation is in serious trouble if that is not an issue to be concerned about then tell me what else is there!

  • Is Zimbabwe waking up….At last….seeing what some have seen for a long long time

  • Chamisa a man of God and legacy

  • #tirikumberi

    What was the MDC supposed to do?? Zanu pfran the show, and what has Zanu done after the Gnu? Cde Chamisa you have done a service to this nation war vets were brain washed they never got the medical attention I.e. Psychiatric help to indoctrinate them into civilian life.. So have respect for these soldiers and give them a break.. For the record Zanu pf hires agitators to cause mayhem during elections…

  • sk

    Yes brothers and sister’s we know it was and still paining the way things happened especial on 2008 we were robbed by these same warvets now it’s now time they need us state house to demand our freedom

  • RumbyWacho

    I believe Chamisa’s intentions are pure. We need more people like him

  • Silas

    No Chamisa is selling the struggle