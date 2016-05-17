Suicide: CMED boss was ‘suffering from depression’

By Freeman Razemba

CMED (Pvt) Ltd board chairman and managing director of Nemchen (Pvt) Ltd, Mr Leslie John Denn, who committed suicide last week in unclear circumstances, was reportedly taking anti-depression drugs for the past few months.

Sources yesterday said investigations carried out so far revealed that Mr Denn’s family had been planning to take him for counselling since he had been relying on the tablets.

Police yesterday said investigations on the case were still continuing to ascertain why he committed suicide.

By yesterday it was, however, still not clear why he committed suicide.

Mr Denn (35) shot himself once in the head and his body was found by his wife at their Borrowdale, Harare, home.

According to experts, anti-depressants are a type of medication used to treat clinical depression or prevent it recur- ring.

They can also be used to treat a number of other conditions, including: obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), generalised anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Anti-depressants are also sometimes used to treat people with long-term (chronic) pain.

Police said on May 9, Mrs Denn left for work at around 7.30am, leaving her husband at home.

Mr Denn is reported to have told her that he would report for work later.

The wife returned at around 5pm and asked the housemaid where Mr Denn was.

She was told that he was sleeping in the bedroom and she tried to open the door but found it locked from inside.

She later broke a window to the bathroom to gain entry and found her husband lying dead in a pool of blood with a pistol beside him.

Mr Denn’s death comes at a time police have intensified their manhunt for two First Oil Company (Private) Limited directors who are wanted on allegations of obstructing the course of justice after they reportedly connived with CMED managing director Davison Mhaka to cook up papers pertaining to a $2.7 million botched fuel deal.