I slept with all races…. 61-year-old opens up

A Harare woman has sensationally claimed that she has bedded almost all races in her sex work career spanning over 40 years. Felistus Mashoko said she noticed the dangers of sex work and quit a few years ago after becoming a grandmother.

The 61 year old gave birth to seven children and has two grand children and does not encourage the girl child to engage in the “oldest profession’.

Felistus has two flats in the avenues area where her children live and daily she rubs shoulders with those still into prostitution.

“Two of my seven children are late but among my three girls God blessed me with, I do not want them to engage in prostitution, ” said Felistus.

“It is too risky and demands a heart of a lion since you survive by hunting in a bush for various people with different tastes and as for me I bedded almost all races.”

“When I started prostitution, most of our clients were whites and they are the ones who used to occupy all these flats being used by hookers. ”

“I used to hook my clients at the Kopje area, then later moved into the CBD in present day Kaguvi street before settling in the avenues area.”

“My attire were boxer shorts since they would invitingly expose my legs as the tools of trade. Mazuva ano ndopandava kuswera nemigubvururu yehembe tavakunyara vazukuru.”

“I am supposed to take one of them to her boarding school. One of my daughters is based in South Africa is standing with me in almost everything as well as other boys,” she said.

Felistus, formerly married to a late police officer condemned recent sex workers dotted in the avenues area for using drugs and extorting money from their clients taking advantage of the waiver they got from being arrested by patrolling police officers.

“We never took drugs or extorted our clients. Varume vechinzenza ndivo vamwechetevo vanodzoka dzoka nekuti mbudzi ikangoravirazviyo hamuchaigona. Ikangowona vatenzi varinga rutivi Yatova muziviyo,” said Felistus.

“Extorting them off and the use of drugs is leading these ladies to attack and extort their clients. The ladies, because of competition are like hungry lions if one of them hooks up a client, others pounce on him and make sure he does not leave with a dollar or coin.

“They lure their clients by giving them o.r.a.l sex and demand more money after the act and in failing to pay they shout calling the client a thief thereby inviting others. Mumwe anyura manje manje achimhanya akumurwa bhutsu.

“Vamwe vanotyisidzirwa nekutorwa mifananidzo and end up driving them to withdraw from their accounts. Varume vanzwa nekubirwa. I retired at a time I was still on demand but most of the ladies around avenues are quickly retiring because they use charms not their beauty to hook up clients.”

“Most of those failing to hook up clients are visiting rural areas at growth points and get young ladies who will stay in numbers in one room paying them US $10 daily,” said Felistus.

She indicated that those who got the chance to be married are returning to the avenues on day shift and the young ladies are on night shift since they have promising boy friends to marry them.

“Married women also spend a better part of the day hooking clients during the day and the young ladies are the ones who do night duties since they will be with their boyfriends during the day, ” continued Felistus.

She does not regret engaging into prostitution after it left her with two flats and a flea market business she claims.

“Two of my clients during my days sold their flats to me and they are the ones accommodating my children and all of them managed to complete ordinary level. I do not regret taking my time with the ‘ toy boys ‘ after leaving my village where I separated with my husband who was a police officer,” said Felistus.

“We separated after he married a second wife and that forced me into prostitution. I encourage men to live well with their wives and I want to believe prostitution is now too risky compared to early 80s although we engaged in unprotected sex.” said Felistus.

One hooker who was Present when H- Metro interviewed Felistus said police had to intervene in the avenues to scare married women who were taking their clients.

“Mapurisa ngava dzoke madzimai evanhu avakudya kwese. Vari kutitorera maclients edu vodzokera kumba vonodyazve , ” said one Rudo, a self – confessed hooker. H Metro