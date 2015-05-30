BizarreLocal

Alleged teenage witch caught in the act

153 20

By Liberty Dube

MUTARE – A creepy looking suspected teenage witch was on Tuesday morning caught in action in the sprawling high-density suburb of Dangamvura allegedly trying to remove an 18-year-old’s uterus in a suspected case of witchcraft.

The young witch — who identified herself as Janet — ran out of luck when the would-be victim, Joy Marwa of P346B woke up to the shock of her life around 2am to come face to face with the young witch who was allegedly staring on the mirror in her bedroom preparing to “transfer” the uterus to her “elders” in Buhera.

Further investigations also revealed that Janet was heating seven rand coins on the stove in Joy’s kitchen as part of the uterus transfer rituals.

Surprisingly, the main gate, main doors and screen gate at the house were all locked.

Perplexed neighbours and residents immediately rushed to the house after the terrified Joy screamed for help and sought assistance from her sister, Patience.

“I woke up to realise that a stranger was standing in my room staring at the mirror. I was so scared. At first I thought it was my aunt or a thief who had entered my room. I asked her what she wanted and she said she wanted my uterus. Akati ndirikuda chibereko chako nekuti inini handisisina. Ati mari iyi ikangotsva chete zvangu zvaita. I woke up in awe and screamed for help. I went to the kitchen and the stove was on as she was heating a R5 and R2 coins in a cooking spoon. She also had a fork.

“We further quizzed her and she said they were 28 in their kingdom. There were also some strange concoctions on the door. I screamed for help and all neighbours and my aunt woke up,” said the visibly shocked Joy who was accompanied by her sister, Patience.

“We are still scared. We really want to know the person who sent her to our house. Police should allow us to meet her. This is strange and we really hope this will be amicably solved,” said Patience.

When The Weekender arrived at Dangamvura Police Station on Tuesday morning, scores of dazzled and restless residents were jostling to catch a glimpse of Janet who was in police custody.

And upon meeting The Weekender at the police station, Janet started groaning and rumbling like an incensed pit-bull, her grumpy voice could be heard from a distance.

She started covering her face with a blanket complaining of a severe cold before she stood up and stared reporters. She said she was sent by her “elders” from Buhera.

“I come from Odzi. I don’t know how I came there. I was at Manyange’s house where we usually meet and discuss pressing issues. Some people from Buhera sent me. I was looking for something at that house,” she said before refusing to divulge more information.

It could not be established who Manyange was and where the house was located.

Acting Officer-In-Charge Dangamvura, Inspector Across Matanda, said they were still digging deeper into the matter.

“We are yet to ascertain the real intentions of this young girl. We can, however, not rule out the possibility that she could be a mental patient. We are doing further investigations,” he said.

But was Janet a girl on a mission?

Well-known Dangamvura prophet from Johane Masowe Yechishanu yeNyenyedzi Nomwe, Madzibaba John, who was also present at the police station, said there was a possibility that Janet did not know anything about what was happening.

“It is possible that she might have been used for witchcraft purposes by mischievous people. It is highly unlikely that she knows anything taking place around her. I am here to pray for her and after that she might divulge more information like her real intention and who sent her,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association president, Mr George Kandiero, said that was a clear case of witchcraft.

“If she wanted her uterus, then that is a clear case of witchcraft. She was really determined to complete her mission without failure. It is very possible that she could have been sent by some people.

“If the doors and gates were locked and she did not have spare keys to enter into that house then she can be safely called a witch,” said Mr Kandiero. Manica Post

  • unless people start rejecting superstition that hinders us we shall remain the same

    • khanda1

      The reality is that witchcraft does exist…one day it will happen to you, & you will believe

  • Bo Ska*z

    This child has mental health issues. As simple as.

    • New Guy

      While we may be well travelled, educated, enlightened, intellectual etc. But I for one do not negate the reality of witchcraft!

      • Bo Ska*z

        And I agree with you, it’s real it’s out there and it’s spiritually empowered by malevolent forces whose devastating capacity people take too lightly. What made me say that is how she looks in the picture. You’ll be amazed that the most evil, pernicious agents of satan don’t walk around lookin demented and naked. They are usually well spoken, smartly dressed and very persuasive. Mwana uyu needs empathy, a proper diagnosis and of course prayer.

        • New Guy

          You are absolutely correct, that is so right!!

        • New Guy

          On another note if I may complement your writing style and intelligence. We are forum mates on one or two forums and you always seem to answer intelligently and objectively. Im guilty sometimes of not lasting too long on some forums. While light hearted silly banter can be nececessary, one doesnt want to always haveto jump down too many levels just to engage! Lol!

          • Bo Ska*z

            Thanks my brother and I feel likewise regarding your depth and knowledge. It’s very encouraging for sure.

          • New Guy

            I’m a girl. But its ok. Smile. Thanks for the compliment!

      • Dr Nyoro

        Hapana zvewitchcraf apa.Science has got an explanation.Mental illness probably.She probably has her own uterus

        • New Guy

          …..you may be right in this case. But I protest to”science has got an explanation” at least not always. Reality is not always what it seems! Lol

        • Dhonza Musoro

          How did she get into the house, why was she heating the coins…musi waunokwaturwa na tula bhechuludhe ndipo pauchasvinura. Kana musi waunoshaya iyo nyoro yatorwa nevamwe kana yaenda pahuma ndipo uchabata chokwadi.

  • wilddong Pumer

    What a shame, I always thought that these traditional healers were rational people on whom one could rely on for traditional medicine, a troop with whom one could work together to create special medice that is made in Africa that can compete with the school medicine. But alas, they are also just poor confused old people cashing in on the gullibility of the masses. The traditional healer guy here who suspects witchkraft is trying to use the incident to gain some relevance by adding wood to the fire. And as an authority in the area, together with the prophet, they are further mistifying the issue in order to keep the people in fearful trance so that they can continue to dominate and use them like marionets. What a shame. As wise elders, shouldn’t they have taken the moment to educate the community to through those old beliefs away and start thinking logically in order to cope with the new life on earth? Who needs people who are superstitious today, what can they give the society?

    • Sekuru_Jukwa

      The question I have is “How much of the body of knowledge out there do we already know? Again if further investigated you will find a different story. Remember the Budiriro witches. At the end its these self styled prophets and Zinathas who want to bennefit. Severe punishment shd be imposed on those who abuse poor women and children.

    • Kwanai vaPumer

      Did you mean throw old beliefs…Munhu abatwa mumba isiri yake madoor ari locked achiita zvengwindo wotaura zvakadai. Ndichaudza Nicodemas Mushore ambokuvirira mumba mako tione unohumana zvauri kuita here wazvipazhira.

      • wilddong Pumer

        Do you know that the europeans also used to burn innocent people because they were accused of witchcraft? What happened, why did that stop? Do you know how long ago that was? I will tell you, hundreds of years ago. Do you know that the church and all those beliefs about heaven were also popular in europe, but is history now? And why? And that after they realised that it was all hogwash they brought them here as a way of misleading the natives in order to subjugate them? Are you trying to suggest that we should all forget the future and the development of our country according to the requirements of the present way of thinking and go backwards and not use our intelligence? What type of a person are you?

  • erizabheta

    Interesting article hey. It’s possible she could be suffering from a mental illness. But then one then wonders does mental illness enable an individual to go through locked doors and gates?

  • ORGAN TRANSPLANT

    Organ transplant Zim style. No risk of incisions, rejection etc.

  • Keke

    “Surprisingly, the main gate, main doors and screen gate at the house were all locked”.
    Acting Officer-In-Charge Dangamvura, Inspector Across Matanda, said they were still digging deeper into the matter.
    “We are yet to ascertain the real intentions of this young girl. We can, however, not rule out the possibility that she could be a mental patient. We are doing further investigations,” he said.
    Officer itai mushe. Hanzi everything was locked. now you are saying you can not rule out the possibility that she could be a mental patient. kkkkkkkkkkk

  • Rudhanzo Kudita

    See it is difficult and tantamount ignorance for people who live 100 percent in flesh to comment and discuss things of the spirit. Human is made of body, soul and spirit. Until such a time people realize that a part of us is spirit and we therefore should seek to feed the spirit in the word of God and also understand things of the spirit we shall continue to speak on things of the spirit blindly!!! The devil is real, witchcraft is real and this is only if you have made time to grow your spirit as people of the fleh will never appreciate thing of the spirit.