Alleged teenage witch caught in the act

MUTARE – A creepy looking suspected teenage witch was on Tuesday morning caught in action in the sprawling high-density suburb of Dangamvura allegedly trying to remove an 18-year-old’s uterus in a suspected case of witchcraft.

The young witch — who identified herself as Janet — ran out of luck when the would-be victim, Joy Marwa of P346B woke up to the shock of her life around 2am to come face to face with the young witch who was allegedly staring on the mirror in her bedroom preparing to “transfer” the uterus to her “elders” in Buhera.

Further investigations also revealed that Janet was heating seven rand coins on the stove in Joy’s kitchen as part of the uterus transfer rituals.

Surprisingly, the main gate, main doors and screen gate at the house were all locked.

Perplexed neighbours and residents immediately rushed to the house after the terrified Joy screamed for help and sought assistance from her sister, Patience.

“I woke up to realise that a stranger was standing in my room staring at the mirror. I was so scared. At first I thought it was my aunt or a thief who had entered my room. I asked her what she wanted and she said she wanted my uterus. Akati ndirikuda chibereko chako nekuti inini handisisina. Ati mari iyi ikangotsva chete zvangu zvaita. I woke up in awe and screamed for help. I went to the kitchen and the stove was on as she was heating a R5 and R2 coins in a cooking spoon. She also had a fork.

“We further quizzed her and she said they were 28 in their kingdom. There were also some strange concoctions on the door. I screamed for help and all neighbours and my aunt woke up,” said the visibly shocked Joy who was accompanied by her sister, Patience.

“We are still scared. We really want to know the person who sent her to our house. Police should allow us to meet her. This is strange and we really hope this will be amicably solved,” said Patience.

When The Weekender arrived at Dangamvura Police Station on Tuesday morning, scores of dazzled and restless residents were jostling to catch a glimpse of Janet who was in police custody.

And upon meeting The Weekender at the police station, Janet started groaning and rumbling like an incensed pit-bull, her grumpy voice could be heard from a distance.

She started covering her face with a blanket complaining of a severe cold before she stood up and stared reporters. She said she was sent by her “elders” from Buhera.

“I come from Odzi. I don’t know how I came there. I was at Manyange’s house where we usually meet and discuss pressing issues. Some people from Buhera sent me. I was looking for something at that house,” she said before refusing to divulge more information.

It could not be established who Manyange was and where the house was located.

Acting Officer-In-Charge Dangamvura, Inspector Across Matanda, said they were still digging deeper into the matter.

“We are yet to ascertain the real intentions of this young girl. We can, however, not rule out the possibility that she could be a mental patient. We are doing further investigations,” he said.

But was Janet a girl on a mission?

Well-known Dangamvura prophet from Johane Masowe Yechishanu yeNyenyedzi Nomwe, Madzibaba John, who was also present at the police station, said there was a possibility that Janet did not know anything about what was happening.

“It is possible that she might have been used for witchcraft purposes by mischievous people. It is highly unlikely that she knows anything taking place around her. I am here to pray for her and after that she might divulge more information like her real intention and who sent her,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association president, Mr George Kandiero, said that was a clear case of witchcraft.

“If she wanted her uterus, then that is a clear case of witchcraft. She was really determined to complete her mission without failure. It is very possible that she could have been sent by some people.

“If the doors and gates were locked and she did not have spare keys to enter into that house then she can be safely called a witch,” said Mr Kandiero. Manica Post